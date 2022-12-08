ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Best Holiday Movies and Specials—and Where to Watch Them

Some of my favorite holiday memories include sleepovers with my cousins, making gingerbread houses, and staying up ridiculously late to catch our favorite holiday movies on TV. And while times have changed in regards to how we watch our favorite programs, one thing remains the same: I can't resist the holiday classics.
A Christmas Story Homeowner Explains Altercation with Movie's Actor Amid Sale

Last week, it was reported that Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the original A Christmas Story as well as the new sequel A Christmas Story Christmas, got into an altercation with Brian Jones, the man who currently owns the iconic Cleveland house from the film. According to a video shared by TMZ, Anaya was taking photos with fans on the front steps of the house when Jones started screaming at the actor to leave the house and never come back. Anaya's business partner, Emmanuel Soba, claimed he was unsure why Jones reacted as he did as Anaya and the homeowner were in talks for the actor to buy the house. Today, Variety released an interview with Jones who spoke about the sale and addressed the recent altercation, saying he didn't like that Anaya was asking for donations to go towards the purchase.
The Best Gifts on Amazon for Everyone on Your List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Gifting can be a stressful ordeal — especially if you’re running from store to store looking for the right present for everyone on your list. Luckily, there’s Amazon to lessen the stress. The everything store (unsurprisingly) offers some of the best gifts — either for loved ones or for yourself. What Are the Best Gifts on Amazon? The best gifts on Amazon range from apparel and accessories to the latest tech and best-selling books. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the...
How and where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' for free in 2022

Leave it to good ol' Charlie Brown to remind everyone that it's not the gifts, songs or decorations that matter at Christmastime, but the spirit of the season. Nearly 60 years after "A Charlie Brown Christmas" first aired, that message of gratitude is as meaningful as ever. And the Charlie Brown Christmas tree? Well, it's got a permanent place in our hearts.
15 Fun Stocking Stuffers That Cost $4 or Under

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. On the hunt for some great — and affordable — stocking stuffers for the holidays? Some brands' "stocking stuffers" cost $50 or more a pop, but some of us are looking to put most of our budget toward […]
Mistakes in ‘Christmas Vacation’ That You May Not Have Noticed [VIDEO]

It's that time of year again. Like so many of you, I am planning to watch my favorite Christmas movie again in the days and weeks ahead. National Lampoons Christmas Vacation is one of my favorite Christmas movies of all time and while I may have the movie script memorized, I've never caught some of the mistakes that got past those who edited the movie.
The Polar Express Movie Event at FatCats All Out Fun THIS WEEKEND!

The Polar Express Movie Event at FatCats All Out Fun happening this weekend!. • Photo Opportunity with Santa (available before 10am only) • Small Coca-Cola bear/ornament (while supplies last) • Raffle Entry for Grand Prize Plush. Saturday Dec. 10th. Check-in 8:30 am. Only $12 / person. Tickets.
Fully preserved 'A Christmas Story' house is up for sale, leg lamp and all: See the pics!

We triple dog dare you to put in an offer on the house from A Christmas Story. The Cleveland property that served as the home of Ralphie Parker and his family in the 1983 beloved holiday classic is up for sale. The buyer will become the owner of not only the place where Ralphie was forced to try on that ridiculous bunny suit from Aunt Clara, but several other pieces of real estate, including the Bumpus house, which belonged to the owners of those turkey-stealing dogs, and a museum and gift shop dedicated to the film. In all, five buildings on seven parcels of land, are available.
CLEVELAND, OH
Celebrities Having a Blast During Christmas in the '80s: The Photos

The 1980s was a watershed decade for the modern idea of Christmas, ushering in iconic holiday staples like A Christmas Story, Wham!'s "Last Christmas," and hysteria-inducing toys like Cabbage Kids. Here are 25 photos that show how the decade's biggest celebrities marked the holiday season.
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 9 – The Silent Night Of The Batman

More Comicon Advent treats now, a Christmas comic every day of Advent leading up to Christmas Day… today it’s ‘The Silent Night of the Batman‘, a classic short from Gary Friedrich with art by Neal Adams and Dick Giordano. It was a short in Batman #219...
6 Holiday Shopping Deals That Seem Too Good To Be True (But Are 100% Legit)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You didn’t wear out your credit card limit button during Black Friday and Cyber Week, did you? That’d be a real shame, because we did some browsing and found some brand-new, utterly incomprehensible deals at Walmart and on Amazon. And we’re not talking little stocking stuffers, either. Big brands like Ecovacs, Roomba, GE, and DeWalt have stepped up their sale game in ways that seem too good to be true. (We checked — they’re real!) Premium self-emptying robot vacuums for $300 and under,...
Lizzo replaces Yeah Yeah Yeahs on final 'SNL' of 2022

NEW YORK — Lizzo will be the final musical guest of the year on "Saturday Night Live." The popstar announced on her Instagram account that she will appear on "SNL" on Saturday, Dec. 17, with host Austin Butler. "Surprise," said Lizzo. This will be Lizzo's third appearance as musical...
