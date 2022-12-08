Read full article on original website
Parents Magazine
The Best Holiday Movies and Specials—and Where to Watch Them
Some of my favorite holiday memories include sleepovers with my cousins, making gingerbread houses, and staying up ridiculously late to catch our favorite holiday movies on TV. And while times have changed in regards to how we watch our favorite programs, one thing remains the same: I can't resist the holiday classics.
ComicBook
A Christmas Story Homeowner Explains Altercation with Movie's Actor Amid Sale
Last week, it was reported that Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the original A Christmas Story as well as the new sequel A Christmas Story Christmas, got into an altercation with Brian Jones, the man who currently owns the iconic Cleveland house from the film. According to a video shared by TMZ, Anaya was taking photos with fans on the front steps of the house when Jones started screaming at the actor to leave the house and never come back. Anaya's business partner, Emmanuel Soba, claimed he was unsure why Jones reacted as he did as Anaya and the homeowner were in talks for the actor to buy the house. Today, Variety released an interview with Jones who spoke about the sale and addressed the recent altercation, saying he didn't like that Anaya was asking for donations to go towards the purchase.
The Best Gifts on Amazon for Everyone on Your List
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Gifting can be a stressful ordeal — especially if you’re running from store to store looking for the right present for everyone on your list. Luckily, there’s Amazon to lessen the stress. The everything store (unsurprisingly) offers some of the best gifts — either for loved ones or for yourself. What Are the Best Gifts on Amazon? The best gifts on Amazon range from apparel and accessories to the latest tech and best-selling books. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the...
68 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help you find the absolute best gifts to give, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
15 best stocking stuffers for women that will arrive before Christmas
We rounded up the best stocking stuffers for the women like the Diamond Dazzle Stik, a Winc wine subscription and Kate Spade gloves.
TODAY.com
How and where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' for free in 2022
Leave it to good ol' Charlie Brown to remind everyone that it's not the gifts, songs or decorations that matter at Christmastime, but the spirit of the season. Nearly 60 years after "A Charlie Brown Christmas" first aired, that message of gratitude is as meaningful as ever. And the Charlie Brown Christmas tree? Well, it's got a permanent place in our hearts.
15 Fun Stocking Stuffers That Cost $4 or Under
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. On the hunt for some great — and affordable — stocking stuffers for the holidays? Some brands' "stocking stuffers" cost $50 or more a pop, but some of us are looking to put most of our budget toward […]
Mistakes in ‘Christmas Vacation’ That You May Not Have Noticed [VIDEO]
It's that time of year again. Like so many of you, I am planning to watch my favorite Christmas movie again in the days and weeks ahead. National Lampoons Christmas Vacation is one of my favorite Christmas movies of all time and while I may have the movie script memorized, I've never caught some of the mistakes that got past those who edited the movie.
32 items under $50 that make the perfect Christmas or holiday gift for budget travelers
Traveling on a budget doesn't mean you have to sacrifice traveling well. Here are 32 products that are fit for budget travelers — and they're all under $50.
Scented Swiss Miss Ugly Christmas Sweater Will Make You The Ultimate Holiday Party Guest
If a steaming cup of hot cocoa is one of your favorite parts of the holiday season, we have found the perfect Christmas sweater for all of your get-togethers and parties. The Swiss Miss 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater not only has a festive design that’ll remind you of a box of Swiss Miss hot cocoa, but it is also scented so you can smell like hot chocolate!
The 14 Best Christmas Tree Deals on Top-Rated Finds That Are Easy To Assemble
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The 15 best matching Christmas pajamas for your festive family
Matching Christmas pajamas for the family are the best way to get into the holiday spirit. Check out the best sets from Old Navy, Amazon and more.
macaronikid.com
The Polar Express Movie Event at FatCats All Out Fun THIS WEEKEND!
The Polar Express Movie Event at FatCats All Out Fun happening this weekend!. • Photo Opportunity with Santa (available before 10am only) • Small Coca-Cola bear/ornament (while supplies last) • Raffle Entry for Grand Prize Plush. Saturday Dec. 10th. Check-in 8:30 am. Only $12 / person. Tickets.
AOL Corp
Fully preserved 'A Christmas Story' house is up for sale, leg lamp and all: See the pics!
We triple dog dare you to put in an offer on the house from A Christmas Story. The Cleveland property that served as the home of Ralphie Parker and his family in the 1983 beloved holiday classic is up for sale. The buyer will become the owner of not only the place where Ralphie was forced to try on that ridiculous bunny suit from Aunt Clara, but several other pieces of real estate, including the Bumpus house, which belonged to the owners of those turkey-stealing dogs, and a museum and gift shop dedicated to the film. In all, five buildings on seven parcels of land, are available.
Delish
Celebrities Having a Blast During Christmas in the '80s: The Photos
The 1980s was a watershed decade for the modern idea of Christmas, ushering in iconic holiday staples like A Christmas Story, Wham!'s "Last Christmas," and hysteria-inducing toys like Cabbage Kids. Here are 25 photos that show how the decade's biggest celebrities marked the holiday season.
The Most Magical Christmas Ornaments Are 50% Off on Amazon, And They Make the Sweetest Gifts
Gift shopping is one of the most stressful parts of the holiday season. There are the people who have everything and the minimalist who doesn't have much and prefer to keep it that way. Enter novelty ornaments. The unique figures would make Pinterest swoon if that's something social media channels...
comicon.com
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 9 – The Silent Night Of The Batman
More Comicon Advent treats now, a Christmas comic every day of Advent leading up to Christmas Day… today it’s ‘The Silent Night of the Batman‘, a classic short from Gary Friedrich with art by Neal Adams and Dick Giordano. It was a short in Batman #219...
6 Holiday Shopping Deals That Seem Too Good To Be True (But Are 100% Legit)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You didn’t wear out your credit card limit button during Black Friday and Cyber Week, did you? That’d be a real shame, because we did some browsing and found some brand-new, utterly incomprehensible deals at Walmart and on Amazon. And we’re not talking little stocking stuffers, either. Big brands like Ecovacs, Roomba, GE, and DeWalt have stepped up their sale game in ways that seem too good to be true. (We checked — they’re real!) Premium self-emptying robot vacuums for $300 and under,...
Lizzo replaces Yeah Yeah Yeahs on final 'SNL' of 2022
NEW YORK — Lizzo will be the final musical guest of the year on "Saturday Night Live." The popstar announced on her Instagram account that she will appear on "SNL" on Saturday, Dec. 17, with host Austin Butler. "Surprise," said Lizzo. This will be Lizzo's third appearance as musical...
Three Tips for Making the Best Holiday Sugar Cookies
One of many people’s favorite parts of the holidays is baking and enjoying delicious sweet treats. My personal favorite, and the one that I am on the mission to perfect, is the sugar cookie. Who doesn’t love a buttery cookie decorated with delicious frosting and festive sprinkles? For me,...
