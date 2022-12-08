ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

911 agreement reached between Muncie and Delaware County

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
 5 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. − After two years of negotiations the city and Delaware County have reached an agreement over the operation of a joint 911 center.

Under the new five-year agreement, approved by Muncie City Council and Delaware County Commissioners this week, the city will pay $1 million in the first year for the operation and provide for $25,000 increases each year for four years. The city will pay $1.1 in the final year of the contract in 2007.

Muncie has been contributing $800,000 annually to the 911 center for the past two years.

The new agreement also says the county will ask other municipalities in the county to contribute to the 911 operation.

"The parties shall work together to have the towns of Yorktown, Selma, Albany, Gaston, Daleville and Eaton that utilize the services of the 911 Dispatch center to contribute to the costs of the operations," the agreement states.

First responders in the towns also use the dispatch center and the agreement calls for town officials from each to be contacted about paying something for the 911 service.

County Commissioner Shannon Henry said the county would probably start sending letters to the communities in coming weeks asking for contribution.

He said a few years ago, when Dennis Tyler was mayor of Muncie, a similar attempt was made to increase funding sources for the dispatch center and the county had gotten a positive response from some town governments.

"The towns shall also be required to increase their contributions in the same percentage increase as the City of Muncie," the agreement read.

In the past year the county hired a new 911 director, Fred Cummings, with a background in first responder and dispatch administration. Cummings worked on staffing issues and morale at the dispatch center which, commissioners say, has improved the center's operation. The county also invested in renovation at the dispatch center.

The 911 center will continue to be a department of county government overseen by county commissioners who will be responsible for staffing the operation.

Henry said that the years-long ongoing negotiations were helped to reach a conclusion by an improving financial situation for the county and stability at the city.

While commissioners and city council members all voted for the agreement, City Council President Jeff Robinson clearly had to think about it at the Monday night meeting.

He said the Delaware County council could choose to adopt a PSAP tax (public safety access point tax) that is a local income tax for county residents. It could cover dispatch center costs.

"I've long felt people in the city of Muncie are getting dinged twice if not three times for 911," Robinson said. "It is what it is until the county council starts looking at other options for 911."

Mayor Dan Ridenour, who negotiated the agreement for the city along with City Council member Troy Ingram, said such a tax could make the search for money out of the general funds to pay for 911 service go away.

Currently, cell phone users in Indiana pay a 911 fee as part of their cell phone bill. Counties receive revenue back from the state monthly. In November, for instance, Delaware County garnered $56,571 from the fee.

The agreement provides that Delaware County is responsible for funding the Dispatch center beyond what is covered by that fee.

The state also allows the income tax of up to .1% to be adopted and devoted to emergency 911 services. Henry said such a tax might be considered at some point and the agreement provides that if a PSAP tax is enacted, Muncie's obligation to contribute to the Dispatch center is terminated.

Provisions under the agreement include creation of an an operations board meeting at least quarterly. The board would include the county sheriff, the Muncie chief of police, the Muncie fire chief, the emergency medical service directors for both the county and Muncie as well as representatives of volunteer fire departments in the county, a representative of town marshals, Eaton EMT representative and the dispatch center executive director.

