Final PFF Grades: Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks

The Big Ten season has come to a close.

Michigan won the Big Ten for the second straight season after defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship last Saturday.

Teams that were expected to be good this season — Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State — all had down years and didn’t live up to expectations. While teams like Illinois and Purdue exceeded expectations.

The conference had some good quarterback play this season, and others were not very good. Ohio State has C.J. Stroud in the Heisman race and a team like Iowa had a porous offense much because of its quarterback play.

In this article, we are going to rank the Big Ten quarterbacks by their passing grade from Pro Football Focus. There are 16 quarterbacks ranked in this. We put two Minnesota and Northwestern quarterbacks in because of how many starts each had this season.

16

Gavin Wimsatt - Rutgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

15

Ryan Hilinski - Northwestern

Photo: Isaiah Hole

14

Connor Bazelak - Indiana

Photo: Isaiah Hole

13

Spencer Petras - Iowa

Photo: Isaiah Hole

12

Brendan Sullivan - Northwestern

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

11

Athan Kaliakmanis - Minnesota

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

10

Aidan O'Connell - Purdue

Photo: Isaiah Hole

9

Payton Thorne - Michigan State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

8

Graham Mertz - Wisconsin

Photo: Isaiah Hole

7

Sean Clifford - Penn State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

6

J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

5

Casey Thompson - Nebraska

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

4

Tommy DeVito - Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

3

Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2

C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

1

Tanner Morgan - Minnesota