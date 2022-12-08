Read full article on original website
This Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail Features Smooth Flavors Of Chocolate And Whiskey
Have a sweet tooth when it comes to cocktails? Or just looking for a new after-dinner drink?. Then you might enjoy this: Southern Living has a delicious-looking Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail recipe, Author Julia Levy says the alcoholic beverage is strong, smooth, and sweet, noting that the chocolate liqueur and milk complement the peanut butter flavor in the whiskey.
Hot Chocolate Poke Cake: Decadent Desserts
I absolutely love making poke cakes. What is a poke cake you may ask? Just like the name implies, you literally bake a cake, let it cool and poke some holes in it. Then you pour a filling into the holes, spread with frosting and toppings. Poke cakes are inexpensive, easy to make and always come out so moist and delicious. That's why I love them. Plus, there are so many different kinds of poke cakes that you can make, it just depends on the occasion or what you are in the mood for.
Cream cheese makes these crunchy cranberry cookies irresistible
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. Maybe it was the recent record-breaking heat wave here in New York, but I just hadn't been feeling very...
Chocolate Walnut Fudge No Thermometer method
Chocolate Walnut Fudge without a thermometer! A holiday treat that is fast and easy to makePhoto bycourtesy of the Gingered Whisk Website. Certain foods always seem to go with the holidays. One of those treats is fudge. Fudge is something that one should obviously not eat every day. High in sugar and calories, it’s definitely something that should be eaten in moderation. Some people avoid making fudge due to the problem of how long should you heat the fudge and at what temperature to cook it. If you don’t heat it up properly, it will become very grainy when cooled and it can be a waste of a lot of good ingredients.
Say Hello to Your New Favorite Boozy Hot Chocolate: The Dirty Snowman
What happens when you mix a childhood classic hot cocoa beverage with a dash or two of your favorite spirits? Magic! Similar to the inanimate snow character from our childhood that came to life when a silk hat was placed upon his head....The Dirty Snowman also awakens to spread cheer once infused with a little booze. Perfect for après ski cocktail hours, keeping cozy (and a bit tipsy) around the fire pit and winter in general—we're here to show you how to make it.
Try this baked apple cinnamon rolls recipe for a special breakfast
These soft and chewy cinnamon rolls and filled with sweet chopped apples flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole
Christmas is one of those holidays when family and/or friends visit. We usually have the Christmas Day menu planned well in advance, but you may also be required to provide breakfast. Christmas Day in my family started at about 9 or 10 in the morning with bagels and coffee, and then it went through the […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Chewy, spiced Molasses Cookies are a delicious, old-fashioned treat for the holidays
This recipe is just what you need to round out your holiday baking.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
12 Days of Cookies: Buñuelos and spicy hot chocolate from Rick Martinez
Food editor, host and cookbook author Rick Martinez helped kick off the 12 Days of Christmas cookies with "Good Morning America." He shared a sweet recipe from Northern Mexico that his grandmother made every New Year's Eve, a dough fritter with cinnamon sugar, plus his hot chocolate with an added kick.
Malted Milk Chocolate Rugelach
Rugelach is a beloved Jewish treasure originating from Eastern Europe. The cookie-pastry hybrid can be filled with anything from jam to chocolate and is the perfect two-bite treat fit for any holiday spread. This version, a classic chocolate rugelach bolstered with the flavors of creamy milk chocolate and malted milk powder, has a nostalgic flavor and tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture that will shine at any cookie swap.
Swirled brownies make a simple dessert even better
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chewy (or cakey), fudgy, deeply chocolate-y, and preferably crinkly topped, brownies just do it better than any other sweet treat I can think of. As flawless as they are, there's a little something you can do to make brownies even better. Enter the swirl.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate
Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
I tried 8 milk chocolate bars and Hershey’s was actually my least favorite
As a food and travel writer, I have been fortunate enough to eat my way through dozens of countries and tried, well, practically anything I could get my hands on. The one thing I can attest is that there is no dessert more universally beloved than chocolate. Whether it’s folded into a croissant in France, melted and paired with churros in Mexico, or used to encase creams and nuts in Belgium, most humans are essentially Augustus Gloop from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." And they’re absolutely falling in the chocolate river.
Diving Into the Holiday Spirit with Baked Goodies Like the Gingerbread
Diving Into the Holiday Spirit with Baked Goodies Like the Gingerbread. Christmas and gingerbread go hand-in-hand. A traditional Christmas is incomplete without gingerbread. We Indians have developed our own ways of celebrating Christmas, but even today when you visit a Catholic household, you will find this baked good, especially a gingerbread man and house to be an indispensable part of their Christmas celebration.
