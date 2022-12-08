ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 10

Carol Parks
5d ago

so sad ...behind 40 dollars come on mann.Mann..now yiu done watse your life behind something you could've worked for or even asked for

Reply
3
Related
actionnews5.com

Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police. Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
TOMBALL, TX
musictimes.com

Justice for Takeoff: Rapper's Alleged Murderer Makes Unbelievable Request Amid Probe

The man who allegedly killed Takeoff during the shooting incident in Houston made a massive request amid the continuous probe into the case. Police officers in Houston formally arrested a man named Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been accused of firing gunshots at a downtown Houston bowling alley following a private party in November. He is currently serving jail time on a $2 million bond.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD charge man for fatal shooting in northeast Houston, suspect still at large

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have identified and charged a man for his role in a deadly shooting last week in northeast Houston, and the suspect is now a wanted man. Charges were filed against Miguel Angel Gomez, 49, for murder in the shooting death of an unidentified 35-year-old man last Thursday outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man charged with DWI manslaughter in fatal crash, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a woman on the Northwest Freeway after midnight on Sunday morning. Amilcar Isais Cruz Acosta, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the crash that happened at the 10200 block of the Northwest Freeway.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy