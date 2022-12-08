Read full article on original website
Carol Parks
5d ago
so sad ...behind 40 dollars come on mann.Mann..now yiu done watse your life behind something you could've worked for or even asked for
Reply
3
Related
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for mother's 2021 killing during argument in Galveston home
The guilty plea avoids the need for Gregory Hartnett Jr's son to testify as the investigation uncovered he witnessed his grandmother's murder.
fox26houston.com
41-year-old murder suspect becomes wanted fugitive after million-dollar bond is substantially lowered, freed
HOUSTON - The District Attorney's Office asked the court to deny Michael Richardson bond stating he's a danger to the future safety of the community. Still Richardson got bond, but then failed to show back up to court. SUGGESTED: Ex-con serving probated sentence for assault gets bond set at $15,000...
Neighbor stunned after former HPD officer who shot him avoids prison, gets 10 years probation
The victim said what his former next-door neighbor did to him six years ago ruined his life, adding that he still has a bullet in his back to prove it.
Robbery victim survives being held up at gunpoint in Montrose, where HPD reports rise in crime
ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows over 40 robberies have been reported in Montrose this year, an area where police say crime is on the rise.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Lawyers for Takeoff’s accused killer, Patrick Clark, request massive decrease in bail amount
Attorneys for the man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff earlier this fall in Houston have asked a judge to reduce his bail from $2 million to $100,000 – claiming the current amount is excessive and a violation of his constitutional rights – even though he previously was determined to be a flight risk.
actionnews5.com
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police. Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
fox26houston.com
Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
musictimes.com
Justice for Takeoff: Rapper's Alleged Murderer Makes Unbelievable Request Amid Probe
The man who allegedly killed Takeoff during the shooting incident in Houston made a massive request amid the continuous probe into the case. Police officers in Houston formally arrested a man named Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been accused of firing gunshots at a downtown Houston bowling alley following a private party in November. He is currently serving jail time on a $2 million bond.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shoots 2 teenagers attempting to rob his friend coming out of store, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas - One teen is dead and another is in critical condition after an attempted robbery on Sunday night. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at a gas station off Kenswick Drive near Farm-to-Market 1960 in North Harris County. Sergeant Jason Brown of the Harris County Sheriff's homicide division...
Man arrested for DWI with 3 kids in the car near IAH has previous drunk driving charges, Pct. 4 says
The 29-year-old reportedly blew a 0.13 and 0.12 BAC on a breathalyzer. The Texas legal limit is 0.08. Deputies said he was already out on bond for a previous DWI offense.
cw39.com
2 teens shot, 1 dead in attempted robbery at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one young man dead and another in critical condition. It happened at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening at a gas station on 19835 Kenswick Drive. Deputies say they found two teens shot and they believe...
cw39.com
HPD charge man for fatal shooting in northeast Houston, suspect still at large
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have identified and charged a man for his role in a deadly shooting last week in northeast Houston, and the suspect is now a wanted man. Charges were filed against Miguel Angel Gomez, 49, for murder in the shooting death of an unidentified 35-year-old man last Thursday outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive.
KHOU 11 visits man accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff in Harris County Jail
HOUSTON — Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper TakeOff, is due in court on Wednesday. His lawyers are asking for his $2 million bond to be reduced. Lawyers said they believe the bond amount is "excessive" and want a judge to reduce it...
1 teen dead, 1 critically injured after attempted robbery in north Harris County, deputies say
According to HCSO, the teens were attempting to rob a man outside of a store when the man's friend exited his car and shot them both.
fox26houston.com
Kenswick Drive shooting: 1 teen shot to death, another injured near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One teen was shot to death and another was wounded after allegedly trying to rob a man near Humble, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 19800 block of Kenswick Drive near Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: Small...
CPS records show boy found dead in washing machine had tough life from birth
HOUSTON — A Children's Protective Services report obtained by KHOU 11 News paints a heartbreaking picture of the life of a little boy found dead in his family's Spring home. The battered body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found in a washing machine in July after his parents reported him missing.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Former Prairie View athlete shot, ex NFLer faces drug charges, families gets help from Houston firefighters
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former Prairie View athlete killed while facing burglars. A man was shot and killed in his own driveway while confronting burglars. The victim was identified as Former Prairie View A&M football player...
Woman tells party-planning neighbors 'This is Texas' when she pointed fake gun, court docs read
A good neighbor warns others about an upcoming apartment party ... right? One couple got a not-so-neighborly reaction from a proud Texan that was taken to court.
cw39.com
Man charged with DWI manslaughter in fatal crash, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a woman on the Northwest Freeway after midnight on Sunday morning. Amilcar Isais Cruz Acosta, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the crash that happened at the 10200 block of the Northwest Freeway.
Houston gang member gets 25 years in prison for 2020 murder of man over $40
The argument that led to Jaquan Thompson being shot nine times all started over $40, the DA's office said. Terrance Thomas pleaded guilty on the eve of his trial.
Comments / 10