2022-23 Thorp Cardinals Girls Basketball Schedule
Game 11-15-22 7:30PM Augusta Away vs. Augusta Augusta High School. Game 12-02-22 7:15PM Bloomer Away vs. Bloomer Bloomer High School. Game/Non-Conf. 12-08-22 7:15PM Cornell Away vs. Cornell Cornell High School. Game 12-13-22 7:15PM Greenwood Away vs. Greenwood Greenwood High School. Game 12-27-22 7:30PM Athens Away vs. Athens Athens High School.
Marshfield Tigers Girls Basketball Storms Past Merrill
Marshfield stormed past Merrill in WVC Girls Basketball, 66-35. Ashley Grancorvitz led the Tigers with 14 points and 8 rebounds. Marshfield scoring: Katzenberger 2, Foemmel 7, Kilty 4, Kolbeck 14, Minsaas 11, Holm 2, Grancorvitz 14, Bousum 10, Wucherpfennig 2.
2022-23 Tomahawk Hatchets Boys Wrestling Schedule
Sectionals 02-18-23 10:30AM Amery vs. Amery, Osceola, Burnett Blizzard, Abbotsford, Altoona, Antigo, Ashland, Augusta, Baldwin-Woodville, Barron Area Schools, Bloomer, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Colby, Colfax, Columbus Catholic, Eleva-Strum, Ellsworth Community, Fall Creek, Grantsburg, Greenwood, Loyal, Luck, Medford, Mondovi, Neillsville, Northwestern, Osseo-Fairchild, Prairie Farm, Prescott, Regis, Rice Lake Area School District, Saint Croix Central, Siren, Somerset School District, Spencer, Spooner Area School District, St. Croix Falls, Stanley-Boyd, Webster.
Marshfield Boys Swimming Clips Wausau East
The Marshfield Boys swam past Wausau East in WVC Swimming, 133-34. 200 freestyle relay: Klumb, Edmunson, Dagit, Berres. 400 freestyle relay: Edmundson, Carlos Koehn, Klumb, Hilbelink. Diving: Alik Martin.
Pittsville Boys Basketball Races past Tri-County
The Pittsville Panthers raced past Tri-County in CWC Boys Basketball, 78-30. Marcus Getsinger had 17 points and Sam Bowden scored 16 to lead Pittsville. Pittsville scoring: Hardinger 8, Millard 4, 9, Da. Luther 9, Getsinger 17, Bowden 16, Dy. Luther 8, Redmond 4, Kissner 2, Gudel 1.
Athens Boys Edge Colby; Sheahan and Janke Combine for 55 Points
The Athens Bluejays edged Colby in nonconference boys basketball, 67-65. Connor Sheahan had 31 points to lead Athens. Aiden Janke added 24 points and led Athens with 12 rebounds. Athens scoring: Sheahan 31, SB 3, Peel 1, Wolf 2, Janke 24, Schaer 2, Komarek 4. Colby stats not reported. -ATHENS...
Medford Girls Fall to Lakeland
Lakeland blitzed Medford in GNC girls basketball, 78-29. Lakeland scoring: J. Ouimette 17, Waldvogel 3, A. Timmerman 2, Quade 3, Fortier 10, K Ouimette 22, Evenhouse 4, S. Timmerman 17. Medford scoring: Fronk 6, Rudolph 13, Clarkson 4, Krug 2, Kraemar 4.
Marshfield Boys Fall to Kimberly
The Marshfield Tigers fell to Kimberly in nonconference boys basketball by a score of 71-57. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 24, Kurth 7, Hinson 13, Neve 8, Hanson 5.
Athens Downs Stratford in Marawood Girls Basketball
The Athens Girls downed Stratford in Marawood Conference Basketball, 58-36. Addison Lavicka had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bluejays. Lauren Kraus had 16 points to lead Stratford. Athens scoring: Lavicka 21, Ellenbecker 5, Hartwig 18, So. Coker 6, Sy. Coker 4, Diethelm 2, Haines 1. Stratford scoring:...
Marshfield Rips Past Wisconsin Rapids
The Marshfield Tigers rioped past Wisconsin Rapids in WVC Boys Basketball, 71-47. Chase Hinson led Marshfield with 21 points. Caden Jungwirth had 15 points to pace Rapids. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 11, Kurth 9, Lang 5, Hinson 21, Lee 5, Meverden 5, Hanson 15. Wisconsin Rapids scoring: Dunn 6, Mathews 5,...
Phillips Girls Edge Auburndale
Phillips edged Auburndale in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 57-55. Phillips scoring: Eggebrecht 14, Schluter 11, Weik 15, M. Eckert 6, Kaster 6, B. Eckert 5. Auburndale scoring: Anderson 5, Krings 20, Grimm 16, Schulte 2, Aue 10, Hasenohrl 2′. Stats HERE.
School Closings and Cancellations: Wednesday December 14
School Closings and Cancellations: Wednesday December 14
Auburndale Controls Phillips
Auburndale controlled Phillips in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 62-36. Mason White Eagle led the Eagles with 17 points. Alex Willfahrt added 11 points and Lucas Yeske had 10 points. Auburndale scoring: Weinfurter 5, Raab 5, Schmitt 4, Anderson 2, Yeske 10, Scholl 7, White Eagle 17, Willfahrt 11, Cherney 1.
OnFocus Team of the Week, December 4 – December 10
OnFocus Team of the Week, December 4 – December 10
Mosinee Girls Clobber Tomahawk
Mosinee clobbered Tomahawk in GNC Girls Basketball by a score of 5-20. Mosinee scoring: Selle 13, Gonzalez 2, Baars 2, Kramer 6, Wayerski 2, K. Kramer 2, Munoz 6, Fitzgerald 4, Carattini 4, Jirschele 19, Spink 5.
Pittsville Wrestlers Down Spencer/Columbus
Pittsville Wrestlers Down Spencer/Columbus
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Possible New Restaurant Coming to Downtown Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A possible new restaurant could be coming to downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause of MRDG, LLC presented to the City of Marshfield Common Council Tuesday evening, sharing details of the potential. Krause (also of Forward Bank) spoke about a project that is being explored in Marshfield.
Street Division preparing for winter storm approaching
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Tuesday, December 13, at 6:00 PM until Wednesday, December 14, at noon. A Winter Storm Watch also has been updated to be in effect from Wednesday, December 14, at noon until Thursday, December 15 at 9:00 AM. The Street Division is currently preparing for the anticipation of heavy snow and icy conditions by equipping pieces of snow removal equipment with front plows, side plows and salt spreaders.
Dr. Susan Turney to Step Down from Marshfield Clinic Health System
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to an official statement, Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today that Susan Turney, MD, MS, FACP, FACMPE, is stepping down as CEO in September 2023. Turney became the organization’s first CEO in September 2014. She will continue to lead the Health System as it...
