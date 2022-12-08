ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County, FL

mycbs4.com

Ocala man died in overnight crash

Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Florida Highway Patrol concerned about increased auto-pedestrian accidents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two additional auto-pedestrian wrecks in Marion County early Tuesday morning has Florida Highway Patrol concerned. Pedestrians are not taking greater precautions while walking busy streets and intersections. The first occurred in Fort McCoy on East Highway 316 and NE 152nd Street. A second auto-pedestrian wreck occurred near...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian woman dead in Putnam County after vehicle collision

GEORGETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian has died after a crash in Putnam County on Tuesday. The vehicle was traveling South on County Road 309 passing Lake Drive around 6:30 p.m. A 91-year-old woman was walking South on the right shoulder of 309. The right front of the vehicle collided...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest

A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto man facing armed robbery, aggravated battery charges

Deputies arrested a man Friday evening, Dec. 9, for armed robbery and aggravated battery after he and two unknown suspects ambushed the victims as they were visiting a friend’s house. According to statements made by the two victims and a witness, they were invited into Serrano’s house Dec. 4...
LECANTO, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
ALACHUA, FL
mycbs4.com

Old Town man killed by hit and run driver

Dixie County — An Old Town man died after getting hit by car, which drove away, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the man was walking west on SE 136th Avenue, and the car was also driving west. FHP says this happened Monday night, at 7:15 PM, on SE 136th Ave, west of US 19.
OLD TOWN, FL
WCJB

Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

