mycbs4.com
Ocala man died in overnight crash
Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
WCJB
Gainesville Police announce they will place warning labels on vehicles at risk of theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers will be leaving orange slips of paper on windshields, but its not a parking ticket. Officers are checking vehicles and are leaving behind report cards on their security. Police say these notices are designed to encourage owners to lock their vehicles and avoid...
WCJB
Florida Highway Patrol concerned about increased auto-pedestrian accidents
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two additional auto-pedestrian wrecks in Marion County early Tuesday morning has Florida Highway Patrol concerned. Pedestrians are not taking greater precautions while walking busy streets and intersections. The first occurred in Fort McCoy on East Highway 316 and NE 152nd Street. A second auto-pedestrian wreck occurred near...
WCJB
Pedestrian woman dead in Putnam County after vehicle collision
GEORGETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian has died after a crash in Putnam County on Tuesday. The vehicle was traveling South on County Road 309 passing Lake Drive around 6:30 p.m. A 91-year-old woman was walking South on the right shoulder of 309. The right front of the vehicle collided...
WCJB
MCSO arrests man for stealing Toys-For-Tots donation box out of Dollar General
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 2:45 in the afternoon on December 8, surveillance video at a Dollar General in Belleview shows a man sliding a Toys-For-Tots donation box full of $800. “And pulled it a little closer to the edge and he looked around a little bit,” said Marion County...
ocala-news.com
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
WCJB
Bond revoked for Salt Life co-founder accused of manslaughter for death of Lake City teen
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has revoked the bond for one of the founders of Salt Life who is charged with manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed a teenage girl from Lake City. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Michael Troy Hutto on Tuesday after...
Man dies in traffic incident in Suwannee County
First responders were dispatched to the scene of an incident Tuesday afternoon on County Road 49 in Suwannee County.
Citrus County Chronicle
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest
A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
Police: Woman shot outside Starke gas station, suspect caught after fleeing scene
STARKE, Fla. — On Thursday, Dec. 8, officers with the Starke Police Department and deputies with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Circle K at 312 Brownlee Street after calls came in about a shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax first...
WCJB
Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
Ocala police trying to identify trio accused of stealing over $17K worth of jewelry
OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who stole $17,000 of jewelry from an antique store. Investigators said the incident happened at the Ocala Antique Mall at 4425 NW Blitchton Road on Dec. 2. Police released surveillance video of...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
WCJB
‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the weekend, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Police officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire. On Friday evening, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies received a call involving an 18-year-old shot and killed in The Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments. “That was my only...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto man facing armed robbery, aggravated battery charges
Deputies arrested a man Friday evening, Dec. 9, for armed robbery and aggravated battery after he and two unknown suspects ambushed the victims as they were visiting a friend’s house. According to statements made by the two victims and a witness, they were invited into Serrano’s house Dec. 4...
WCJB
Drunk man shoots at Hyatt Hotel in Gainesville, threatens another man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Keystone Heights opened fire at a hotel in downtown Gainesville early on Sunday morning according to Gainesville Police Department officers. The arrest report states Joshua Sheppard, 23, fired at least four shots into an exterior door of the Hyatt Hotel on South Main...
WCJB
Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
mycbs4.com
Old Town man killed by hit and run driver
Dixie County — An Old Town man died after getting hit by car, which drove away, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the man was walking west on SE 136th Avenue, and the car was also driving west. FHP says this happened Monday night, at 7:15 PM, on SE 136th Ave, west of US 19.
WCJB
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
alachuachronicle.com
Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
