Wisconsin State

C. Heslop

IRS Free Tool Closes Soon, Ending Your Chance At $3,600 and $1,400 Payments

People earning under the federal stipulated amount do not have to file tax returns. But it also means you miss benefits like rebates, tax credits, and stimulus checks. So, the agency provided a facility for you to file your tax return. But the free filing tool is closing soon. It will end your opportunity to receive one-time government benefits.
R.A. Heim

8 million people are still owed stimulus money from the government

money in handsPhoto by Anna Nekrashevich (Creative Commons) Have you gotten all of the stimulus money that you're owed? Recently, the IRS sent out letters to over 9 million people who are likely owed some stimulus money. (source) If you're not sure or if you haven't gotten your stimulus money from the IRS yet, the good news is that there is still time to do so. But the clock is definitely ticking, and you do not want to delay.
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
The US Sun

Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them

MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
IDAHO STATE
CNET

Social Security COLA Increase: When Will I See the Extra Money in My Check?

Next year Social Security benefits will see their largest increase in more than 40 years. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 COLA will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up 11.2%, an all-time record. The 2023 increase is the equivalent of about $146 more...
St. Joseph Post

IRS: Interest rates increase for the first quarter of 2023

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced that interest rates will increase for the calendar quarter beginning January 1, 2023. For individuals, the rate for overpayments and underpayments will be 7% per year, compounded daily, up from 6% for the quarter that began on October 1. Here is a complete list of the new rates:
WASHINGTON STATE
Kiplinger

4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)

When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
Motley Fool

On Social Security and Going Back to Work? Prepare for This Unwanted Surprise

If you're collecting Social Security, you'll need to be mindful of the rules involved.

