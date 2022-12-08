Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
Related
wlen.com
City of Adrian to Hold Annual Food Drive Saturday
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian will hold their Annual Food Drive this coming weekend. The drive will take place on Saturday, the 17th from 8am to 1pm. The drive will be in the parking lot of the West Maumee Street shopping plaza. City of Adrian employees will...
Record-Herald
Downtown…’where all the lights are bright’
The streets of downtown Washington Court House were packed Saturday during one of Main Street Fayette’s most anticipated events of the year: Downtown Live Christmas. There were many activities for the whole family to enjoy, including an ice-less skating rink, a train trek around the courthouse, parading horse and carriage rides, face painters, a balloon artist, and scavenger hunts. While all that was going on, there was a Santa meet and greet available along with caroling on the courthouse lawn.
WTOL-TV
RECIPE: Christmas Tree Cake Dip as seen on Good Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmas Tree Cake Dip. Amanda and Diane tried out this unique and indulgent holiday recipe on Good Day. Here is the recipe so you can make it at home:. 10 Little Debbie cakes (+1 for garnish) 1/4 cup butter. 8 oz. cream cheese. 1/4 cup milk.
How successful was this year's Gift of Joy toy drive?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Last week's Gift of Joy downtown gift drop was a huge success, as once again, hundreds of people from the community came out to WTOL 11 to donate thousands of toys for kids in the community. Leaders at Lucas County Children Services said this year might...
Recycling broken Christmas lights
GENOA, Ohio — Christmas is about two weeks away. If you have some lights not shining as bright as they use to or that are broken, a local company is asking you not to chuck them in the trash. "They contain heavy metals which pollute our water," said Jeff...
Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays
FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
mlivingnews.com
Performances This Season at Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre
Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre was envisioned to be the most beautiful and grand movie palace in the area. Dan Kerwin and Adam Ritzler made their dream a reality when they opened the doors on December 20, 1928 with more than 1,500 in attendance for an orchestra concert. The Ritz Theatre,...
WLWT 5
Puppies abandoned in the cold outside Ohio shelter up for adoption
MAUMEE, Ohio — Puppies who were abandoned in the cold at an Ohio animal shelter are up for adoption. The Toledo Humane Society said the litter was abandoned in the shelter's play yard where staff found them freezing cold. "We understand that it can be frustrating to have nowhere...
13abc.com
THS is helping homeless pets during the holidays
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the holidays, being home is important to a lot of us. Getting as many shelter animals into temporary homes for the holidays is a big goal for the staff at the Toledo Humane Society, too. There’s a special program to do just that. If...
Christmas tree farm closes early and this time we can't blame the Grinch
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Picking out and buying a real Christmas tree at the Whitehouse Christmas tree farm in Whitehouse is an annual tradition for many families across the area. Unfortunately, lots of those families may have missed their chance this year. Circumstances have led to a shortage of Christmas...
WLWT 5
Ohio zoo announces 43-year-old elephant is pregnant
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo family is growing. The zoo announced its 43-year-old African elephant Renee is pregnant and due in the spring of 2024. It's the elephant's third pregnancy through artificial insemination. The sex of the calf is unknown at this time. Elephant pregnancy lasts about 23...
Rutherford B. Hayes presidential library ready to celebrate another holiday season
FREMONT, Ohio — A Holiday tradition dating back to 1994 in Fremont kicks off Thursday at the Hayes Presidential Library and Museum. It may have been a cloudy, soggy day outdoors in Fremont Wednesday, but inside the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum, it's already Christmas. The annual Hayes Train Special is now up and running, offering free sights and sounds of holiday nostalgia.
10 year old is fast friends with labrador thanks to Ability Center, volunteers
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two-year-old Stella is she's a skilled companion therapy dog who has become fast friends with 10-year-old Noah Henderson. "I really needed a best friend, I was really worried about going to middle school this year and she helped me not feel like that," Henderson said of the labrador.
Holiday challenge for Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge competitors
TOLEDO, Ohio — Super Fitness Weight Loss Challengers sprinted through their December challenge to give something back for kids in Lucas County. WTOL’s annual Gift of Joy collects gifts for children in foster care. The challenge Saturday, Dec. 10, at Super Fitness North was the second challenge of...
13abc.com
Bowling Green welcomes new business to former Wall Street Journal site
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Vital & FHR America LLC (Vital/FHR) are looking to employ dozens of people and begin operations in Bowling Green, Ohio. According to a statement from Bowling Green’s department of Economic Development, Vital/FHR purchased 1203 Brim Road, Bowling Green, from Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, in November.
Polar bear gives birth to twin cubs at Toledo Zoo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The polar bear family at the Toledo Zoo is a little larger, with the zoo announcing the birth of twin bear cubs. Crystal, a 24-year-old female polar bear, gave birth to the cubs on Dec. 1. The father of the cubs is Nuka, who is 18 years old. The gender of the cubs currently is unknown.
wbrc.com
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs. The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal. The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they...
Ronald McDonald House celebrates 40 years of service in Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, December 9th marked 40 years of service for the Ronald McDonald House in Northwest Ohio. It's on the campus of Toledo Promedica Hospital, where the charity takes care of thousands of families in Northwest Ohio. Kim Kaufman is a board member and has been as...
Lucas County Children Services says more foster parents are needed
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Children Services is asking people to step up and help provide stability for abused and neglected children by becoming foster parents. Julie Malkin, LCCS director of communications, said there are over 500 kids in foster care in Lucas County, but only about 200 foster parents.
WTOL-TV
Lyons, Ohio family business closes shop after 85 years
Doyle Welding Inc. has been in the Lyons community for 85 years. On Saturday, the village honored the business as grand marshals in its Christmas parade.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0