Toledo, OH

wlen.com

City of Adrian to Hold Annual Food Drive Saturday

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian will hold their Annual Food Drive this coming weekend. The drive will take place on Saturday, the 17th from 8am to 1pm. The drive will be in the parking lot of the West Maumee Street shopping plaza. City of Adrian employees will...
Record-Herald

Downtown…’where all the lights are bright’

The streets of downtown Washington Court House were packed Saturday during one of Main Street Fayette’s most anticipated events of the year: Downtown Live Christmas. There were many activities for the whole family to enjoy, including an ice-less skating rink, a train trek around the courthouse, parading horse and carriage rides, face painters, a balloon artist, and scavenger hunts. While all that was going on, there was a Santa meet and greet available along with caroling on the courthouse lawn.
WTOL-TV

RECIPE: Christmas Tree Cake Dip as seen on Good Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmas Tree Cake Dip. Amanda and Diane tried out this unique and indulgent holiday recipe on Good Day. Here is the recipe so you can make it at home:. 10 Little Debbie cakes (+1 for garnish) 1/4 cup butter. 8 oz. cream cheese. 1/4 cup milk.
WTOL 11

How successful was this year's Gift of Joy toy drive?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Last week's Gift of Joy downtown gift drop was a huge success, as once again, hundreds of people from the community came out to WTOL 11 to donate thousands of toys for kids in the community. Leaders at Lucas County Children Services said this year might...
WTOL 11

Recycling broken Christmas lights

GENOA, Ohio — Christmas is about two weeks away. If you have some lights not shining as bright as they use to or that are broken, a local company is asking you not to chuck them in the trash. "They contain heavy metals which pollute our water," said Jeff...
WTOL 11

Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays

FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
mlivingnews.com

Performances This Season at Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre

Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre was envisioned to be the most beautiful and grand movie palace in the area. Dan Kerwin and Adam Ritzler made their dream a reality when they opened the doors on December 20, 1928 with more than 1,500 in attendance for an orchestra concert. The Ritz Theatre,...
WLWT 5

Puppies abandoned in the cold outside Ohio shelter up for adoption

MAUMEE, Ohio — Puppies who were abandoned in the cold at an Ohio animal shelter are up for adoption. The Toledo Humane Society said the litter was abandoned in the shelter's play yard where staff found them freezing cold. "We understand that it can be frustrating to have nowhere...
13abc.com

THS is helping homeless pets during the holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the holidays, being home is important to a lot of us. Getting as many shelter animals into temporary homes for the holidays is a big goal for the staff at the Toledo Humane Society, too. There’s a special program to do just that. If...
WLWT 5

Ohio zoo announces 43-year-old elephant is pregnant

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo family is growing. The zoo announced its 43-year-old African elephant Renee is pregnant and due in the spring of 2024. It's the elephant's third pregnancy through artificial insemination. The sex of the calf is unknown at this time. Elephant pregnancy lasts about 23...
WTOL 11

Rutherford B. Hayes presidential library ready to celebrate another holiday season

FREMONT, Ohio — A Holiday tradition dating back to 1994 in Fremont kicks off Thursday at the Hayes Presidential Library and Museum. It may have been a cloudy, soggy day outdoors in Fremont Wednesday, but inside the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum, it's already Christmas. The annual Hayes Train Special is now up and running, offering free sights and sounds of holiday nostalgia.
13abc.com

Bowling Green welcomes new business to former Wall Street Journal site

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Vital & FHR America LLC (Vital/FHR) are looking to employ dozens of people and begin operations in Bowling Green, Ohio. According to a statement from Bowling Green’s department of Economic Development, Vital/FHR purchased 1203 Brim Road, Bowling Green, from Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, in November.
Cleveland.com

Polar bear gives birth to twin cubs at Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio — The polar bear family at the Toledo Zoo is a little larger, with the zoo announcing the birth of twin bear cubs. Crystal, a 24-year-old female polar bear, gave birth to the cubs on Dec. 1. The father of the cubs is Nuka, who is 18 years old. The gender of the cubs currently is unknown.
wbrc.com

CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs. The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal. The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they...
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

