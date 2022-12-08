Five Indicted In Fatal Atlantic City Shooting: Prosecutor

Five men were charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Phillip Hayes, 35, Lester Robinson, 29, and Monica Gonzalez, 27, all from Atlantic City, and Quamel Schaffer, 30, and Quataisa Harrington, 23, both from Millville, were indicted on Tuesday, Dec. 6,, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

These charges stemmed from an investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department of the fatal shooting of Malikah McLaughlin in Atlantic City in August.

Hayes, Robinson and Shaffer were indicted on murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses, among other charges, the prosecutor said.

Gonzalez and Harrington were indicted for hindering apprehension, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or other serious crimes can call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.