8newsnow.com
Coroner identifies 2 toddlers killed in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department confirms that an intoxicated “family member” was driving the car that went out of control, causing a crash that killed two young children and decapitated one of them. The children, both girls, were identified Tuesday as 2-year-old...
8newsnow.com
Fatal 5-car crash closes Civic Center, Owens intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person died and two others were seriously injured in a crash involving five cars in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Owens Avenue around 6 a.m. Multiple medical units were called to the scene, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
LVMPD: Driver hits man lying under a blanket while driving in a parking lot
Las Vegas police said a 43-year-old driver hit a man lying under a blanket at a complex near the strip on Monday morning.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Body found near BHC identified
BULLHEAD CITY – The body of a man found outside Bullhead City last summer has been positively identified by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased subject is identified as Steven Goggil, 53, Bullhead City, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen...
8newsnow.com
Locals react to increase in crashes due to showers throughout the Las Vegas valley
Sunday's weather caused a traffic headache across the Las Vegas valley and 8 News Now spoke to locals who weighed in on what they saw. Locals react to increase in crashes due to showers …. Sunday's weather caused a traffic headache across the Las Vegas valley and 8 News Now...
Mohave Daily News
Wreck knocks out traffic lights at busy intersection
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police still are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident Thursday night that left one of the city's busiest intersections without electronic traffic control. No injuries were reported in the two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 95 and Mohave...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – The I-15/Tropicana project is about to get real!
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The I-15/Tropicana project is about to get real. We’ve been dropping hints about how big a deal this construction is going to be: the destruction of the westbound part of the Tropicana bridge over I-15, the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “Dropicana” name for the project, and, now, additional word from NDOT that the I-15 itself will be shut down in both directions around Trop – 24/7 – for several days.
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:45 a.m.
Sherry’s Forecast: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:45 a.m. Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:45 a.m. Energy department official caught on camera stealing …. An energy department official was caught on camera stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas this summer, according to an arrest warrant the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Suspect arrested in Dolan Springs homicide￼
DOLAN SPRINGS – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the recent murder of a White Hills resident in the nearby community of Dolan Springs. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Nevada authorities arrested Felipe Santaolalli, 46, in Las Vegas on Monday, December 5. The Las...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Insulator failure causes power outage￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The mechanical failure of an insulator just before 8 a.m. Friday, December 9, resulted in 10,926 Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) members losing power for about an hour in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley. “This is not a common occurrence,” said Jerry Hardy, MEC Manager...
8newsnow.com
Firefighters battle blaze at nail salon on Las Vegas Blvd.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battled a blaze at a nail salon business on Las Vegas Boulevard near Wyoming Avenue Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at a salon called All Star Nails and located between Charleston and Sahara avenues. Crews were...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman writes children's book about her struggles with infertility
Infertility is an issue many couples go through however, it is usually not openly discussed. A Las Vegas woman is using her struggles to get pregnant and turning them into a children's book. Las Vegas woman writes children’s book about her …. Infertility is an issue many couples go...
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?
KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Community reacts to Henderson’s purchase of former casino site
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Henderson is acquiring the Fiesta Henderson site and plans to build a new indoor sports facility. Located on East Lake Mead Parkway, it would be easy access for downtown and east-side residents. “This is an exciting time for the city of Henderson,” said...
Las Vegas Schools Hire Trappers for 2 Dozen Cats — But Won’t Say Where They Went
The Clark County School District hired a pest control company last month to trap and remove close to two dozen cats from a Las Vegas high school, but officials refuse to say what was to become of the creatures. “Desert Squad Pest and Wildlife will do 1 month of trapping for feral cats underneath the […]
thestandardnewspaper.online
Employee Retention Credit Class set￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – If you paid W-2 wages during the pandemic your business could be eligible for up to $26,000 per employee. This class is for businesses and non-profits. Lunch will be provided. The class will be held Tuesday, December 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Traci Sanchez...
8newsnow.com
Human remains wrapped in tarp found in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Yucca, roughly two hours outside of Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating the discovery as a homicide. On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCSO deputies responded to a call from someone who had...
8newsnow.com
Remarkable Women nominations recognize women in Las Vegas community
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since late 2019, Nexstar and 8 News Now have been recognizing amazing women in the community. Among the nominees on this year’s list, is Kathleen Miller, who opened a faith-based house for homeless teens and women who are pregnant or have young children. “They...
proclaimerscv.com
39-Year-Old Woman in Las Vegas Files Lawsuit Against Nick Carter
A 39-year-old woman filed a civil lawsuit against the former Backstreet Boys Frontman Nick Carter for allegedly raping her and giving her a sexually transmitted infection. Shannon “Shay” Ruth and her attorney, Mark Boskovich filed a civil lawsuit against Nick Carter on Dec. 8. The lawsuit is in relation to a rape allegation that happened 21 years ago, according to a recently published article in TRUE CRIME DAILY.
8newsnow.com
Former RSV patient thanks UMC doctors with musical performance
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 13-year-old boy went from battling RSV to performing in front of the medical staff who treated him. Music is Markus Brown’s passion. “He didn’t speak until he was four, so he spoke through music,” Mara Brown, Markus’s mother said. Markus was...
