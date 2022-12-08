Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Congress axes media revenue sharing bill after pushback from Google and Meta
A US government attempt to compensate publishers for web links has fallen apart, as Congress has cut the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) from the annual national defense spending bill. The measure would have made temporary exceptions to antitrust law letting media outlets negotiate revenue sharing deals, such as receiving a cut of ad money from links to news articles in search results and social media posts.
Australian court dismisses suit against Google over personal data use
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday its lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google that alleged consumers were misled about expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising had been dismissed by a court.
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
Congress reportedly dropped a controversial media bill after Facebook threatened to remove news from its app in the US
Meta in a statement on Monday called the proposed bill "ill-judged," and said it was being forced "to pay for content other users don't want to see."
The Verge
Facebook threatens to ban news in the US over journalism bill
Facebook warns it could ban news in the US if Congress passes a bill that would require the platform to negotiate with and compensate publishers for their content. Andy Stone, Meta’s head of policy communications, said on Twitter that Facebook will “be forced to consider removing news” from Facebook if the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) is passed. Facebook previously threatened to block news in Canada and Australia when similar laws were proposed.
Tech giants, including Facebook, threaten to remove news content from social media platforms
U.S. tech giants, including Facebook owner Meta, are threatening to remove news content from social media platforms after U.S. lawmakers amended a defense bill to include a provision that would help the news media.
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
Google must remove inaccurate search data if asked, EU court rules
Google must delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly incorrect, the EU's highest court said on Thursday. Driving the news: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that search engines must "dereference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting dereferencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate."
NBC Connecticut
Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Challenging Mar-A-Lago Document Seizure After Appeals Court Ends Special Master Review
President Donald Trump's lawsuit challenging the government's access to materials seized from his Florida resort home was formally dismissed. Judge Aileen Cannon's order came after Trump declined to appeal a higher-court ruling that stopped a special master from reviewing the materials taken in the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago. The raid...
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Chinese police are now conducting random stop-and-search checks for banned foreign apps such as Instagram and Twitter: reports
Certain foreign social media apps are banned in China, but they can be accessed through virtual private networks.
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
msn.com
Elon Musk reinstated some banned Twitter accounts, but he drew the line at extremists like Alex Jones
Elon Musk once described himself as a "free speech absolutist" and has brought back some banned Twitter accounts. But Musk drew the line at right-wing conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones. Musk has been confronted with the fact that Twitter relies on ads for revenue, and unsafe content...
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
It's not just Twitter. The whole Internet is broken and we'd better fix it soon
If the debate about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter tells us anything, it’s that people – including those in governments – don’t understand how the World Wide Web works. We know that the algorithms Twitter uses to recommend content can guide people to develop more extreme views, but what is considered extreme has changed since Musk’s takeover. Many things he considers free speech would previously have been thought to be derogatory, misogynistic, violent or harmful in many other ways. Many countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand as the co-initiator of the Christchurch Call, are looking to Twitter and other platform providers to...
NBC Connecticut
Musk's Twitter Reportedly Hasn't Paid Rent on Its Office Spaces for Weeks
In an effort to cut costs following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the social media company has stopped paying rent, according to a report from The New York Times. Twitter has not paid rent for its global offices or San Francisco headquarters in weeks, the report said, as...
NBC Connecticut
Lawmakers Unveil Bipartisan Bill That Aims to Ban TikTok in the U.S.
A new bill from a bipartisan group of lawmakers would ban TikTok in the U.S. The bill comes after years of broad concern across the Trump and Biden administrations about potential Chinese government influence on the company. TikTok has insisted U.S. user data is safely stored outside of China, which...
European Union court rules Google must delete results if proven inaccurate
LONDON (AP) — Google has to delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly wrong, the European Union’s top court said Thursday. The European Court of Justice ruled that search engines must “dereference information” if the person making the request...
Comments / 0