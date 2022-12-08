William C. Cave, age 84, passed away peacefully on December 6. Bill grew up in Philadelphia

and Ardmore, Pennsylvania as an only child. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University

with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1960. He also received an MS in Electrical Engineering

from New York University in 1963. He completed course requirements toward a PhD in

Electrical Engineering in 1966 at Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, New York. He also did

graduate work in Optimal and Stochastic Control Theory, 1967-1968 at Stevens Institute of

Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Bill began his career, 1960-1969 as an Engineering Group Leader in the US Army Electronics

Command at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey. He then was the president of Optimal Systems

Research, Inc. in Manasquan, New Jersey. He then was a Program Manager for US Army

Communications at Fort Monmouth 1974-1978 and from 1978 to the present was the president

of Prediction Systems, Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Bill was an internationally recognized expert in computer, circuit, communication and control

system design; modeling, simulation, and development of CAD systems. He had 60 years of

experience developing large computer, communication and control systems. He directed

development of state-of-the-art software systems, computer and communications network

modeling systems, and CAD systems for building parallel processor software.

Bill is predeceased by his father and mother, Sheridan and Anna Cave. He is survived by his

loving and devoted wife of almost 25 years, Elaine Cave of Spring Lake Heights, his daughter

Barbara Laber and son-in-law Kim, of Washoo Valley, Nevada, his daughter Michelle Labde and

son-in-law Ganesh of Huntsville, Alabama, his daughter Sandra Boldog and son-in-law Sandor,

of Huntsville, Alabama, his daughter Lisa Bright and son-in-law Chad and his daughter Dana

Cave, also of Huntsville. He is also survived by grandson Graham Culbertson of San Luis

Obispo, California and two great grandchildren, Remy and Simone. He is also survived by

granddaughter Aiden and grandson Amir also survives him.. He is also survived by grandsons

Garrett, Dexter, Bryson, and Elias and granddaughters Tea and Norrah. He is also survived by

Grandson Tucker, and granddaughters Peyton, Paisley and Hadley also survive him.