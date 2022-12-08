William C. Cave
William C. Cave, age 84, passed away peacefully on December 6. Bill grew up in Philadelphia
and Ardmore, Pennsylvania as an only child. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University
with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1960. He also received an MS in Electrical Engineering
from New York University in 1963. He completed course requirements toward a PhD in
Electrical Engineering in 1966 at Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, New York. He also did
graduate work in Optimal and Stochastic Control Theory, 1967-1968 at Stevens Institute of
Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Bill began his career, 1960-1969 as an Engineering Group Leader in the US Army Electronics
Command at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey. He then was the president of Optimal Systems
Research, Inc. in Manasquan, New Jersey. He then was a Program Manager for US Army
Communications at Fort Monmouth 1974-1978 and from 1978 to the present was the president
of Prediction Systems, Spring Lake, New Jersey.
Bill was an internationally recognized expert in computer, circuit, communication and control
system design; modeling, simulation, and development of CAD systems. He had 60 years of
experience developing large computer, communication and control systems. He directed
development of state-of-the-art software systems, computer and communications network
modeling systems, and CAD systems for building parallel processor software.
Bill is predeceased by his father and mother, Sheridan and Anna Cave. He is survived by his
loving and devoted wife of almost 25 years, Elaine Cave of Spring Lake Heights, his daughter
Barbara Laber and son-in-law Kim, of Washoo Valley, Nevada, his daughter Michelle Labde and
son-in-law Ganesh of Huntsville, Alabama, his daughter Sandra Boldog and son-in-law Sandor,
of Huntsville, Alabama, his daughter Lisa Bright and son-in-law Chad and his daughter Dana
Cave, also of Huntsville. He is also survived by grandson Graham Culbertson of San Luis
Obispo, California and two great grandchildren, Remy and Simone. He is also survived by
granddaughter Aiden and grandson Amir also survives him.. He is also survived by grandsons
Garrett, Dexter, Bryson, and Elias and granddaughters Tea and Norrah. He is also survived by
Grandson Tucker, and granddaughters Peyton, Paisley and Hadley also survive him.
