Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
WKBW-TV
Musicians of Buffalo come together for special Christmas concert
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo hits a home run when it comes to its 'home-grown' talent. Members of Musicians of Buffalo or MOB for short are gearing up for their annual Christmas rocks concert. It takes place Friday at The Stage in Williamsville — an event that benefits the...
WKBW-TV
Every Bottom Covered WNY’s first and only diaper bank
Mercedes had the opportunity to spend some time with Raziya Hill, Founder and Executive Director of Every Bottom Covered. Every Bottom Covered, Inc. is Western New York’s First and Only Diaper Bank. The organization provides clean diapering supplies (50 diapers or 25 pull-ups and wipes) to underserved families every month while working to raise awareness of the effects of diaper need on the entire community. They advocate the inclusion of diaper banks in federal funding, as diapers cannot be purchased with SNAP benefits and often cannot be accommodated with temporary cash assistance.
WKBW-TV
The Bakers’ Men Buffalo are back in the national spotlight
Nick Napierala, co-owner of The Bakers’ Men Buffalo in Lancaster joined us on AM Buffalo. He is going to be on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge! The Christmas Cookie Challenge airs on Discovery on December 18th at 9pm. How does one get on the show? Nick says,...
WKBW-TV
Holiday Deal on Power Swabs!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Power Swabs Teeth Whitening: AM Buffalo Holiday Special - 50% off w/ FREE Shipping + Free Quick Stick with Order. Lifestyle Consultant, Scott DeFalco explained how it works:. Power Swabs solutions penetrate immediately where thick gels and pastes can’t. The solution hydrates enamel and...
WKBW-TV
Staying cloudy into Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The disturbance that brought the rain and wet snow to Western NY on Sunday exits to the east tonight leaving us with a few snow flurries. Watch out for slick spots on secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces. A few light snow showers may linger into early Monday. Dry weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
WKBW-TV
Video: Montanans heroically rescue 4 horses stuck in icy pond
KALISPELL, Mont. (KPAX) – Four horses were rescued after falling through an icy pond in Montana. The South Kalispell Fire Department was called out to a property last week after someone noticed that the horses fell through the ice. In a post on Facebook, the fire department was able...
WKBW-TV
Another chilly day Wednesday with gusty winds late
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure and cold temperatures remain in place on Wednesday with winds becoming gustier late in the day as the next massive storm system approaches WNY. As this strong storm system moves in Thursday, cold air will still be in place across the region which...
WKBW-TV
Mauna Loa, Kīlauea no longer erupting in Hawaii
Two volcanoes are no longer erupting in Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said Tuesday that Mauna Loa and Kīlauea have stopped erupting and "gas emissions are at near-background levels." Mauna Loa erupted for the first time since 1984 on Nov. 27. There were concerns that lava flow would threaten...
Comments / 0