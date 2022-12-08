Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot
(FOX 9) - A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021. A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45,...
american-rails.com
Minnesota Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide
Christmas-themed train rides are very popular events all across the country, which draw thousands of patrons annually. They are a fantastic way to spend time with the little ones. Each organization's event is slightly different (unless it is an officially licensed "The Polar Express" trip) but typically includes a trip...
fox9.com
Minneapolis waves pet adoption fees in hopes of clearing out shelters for the holidays
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The city of Minneapolis is hoping to clear out shelters for the holiday season by waiving fees for pet adoptions on Friday. The Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is hosting an adoption event on Friday from noon- 5 p.m. All dogs and cats available for adoption will be given to good homes on a first come, first serve basis.
kduz.com
Weather Cancellations/Postponements for Tuesday, December 13
-Central MN Two Cylinder Club is cancelling their Christmas Party for December 13th in Silver Lake.
KEYC
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
Get ready for a wild week of weather! A powerful and slow moving storm system will bring all types of winter precipitation in multiple waves starting late tonight and continuing through Friday, possibly into Saturday. The first wave will start late tonight into Tuesday morning with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. As temperatures warm into the mid 30s on Tuesday, precipitation will change to all rain, which could be heavy at times. For Mankato and locations to the south, precipitation will likely stay in the form of rain through Tuesday, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain could be heavy with a half inch to an inch of rain possible during this time. It will also be very windy with gusts to 40+ mph likely Tuesday and Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s Tuesday night, so periods of freezing rain or icy conditions will be possible. North and west of the Mankato area it will be slightly colder, which means that there will likely be more ice and snow with the rain. We will get a break from the rain and wind Wednesday, although off and on showers will still be possible. By late Wednesday, temperatures will begin to drop and rain showers will change back to freezing rain and snow. Wave two will begin as colder temperatures move in Wednesday night, causing rain to change to all snow, which will continue, off and on, through Friday, possibly into Saturday. As of now, it looks as though a widespread 3 to 6 inches of accumulation is possible across much of our region. It’s still too early to be certain regarding snow totals, so that 3 to 6 inch forecast could change. Keep in mind that the system is still developing over Nevada and will move in over the next 24 to 36 hours. Check the weather and check it often because this forecast will change depending on where this system ultimately tracks. We are right on the rain snow line, and small movements in the system could make a big difference. Stay tuned… We will keep the updates coming.
Don’t Forget: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Coming Our Way This Week
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this coming Wednesday and Thursday. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
kduz.com
Schedule for December 13 – Weather Permitting
Dec 13- Gymnastics-Annandale at Maple Lake.
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning for local area Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties. ...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday. ...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Minnesota State Patrol sees uptick in deer collisions
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Minn. – A driver in western Minnesota is lucky they weren't seriously injured after hitting a deer.The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department posted pictures on their website, showing a large buck going through the windshield.Lt. Gordon Shank Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol knows all too well what a full-grown deer can do to a fast-moving vehicle."I was going to an emergency call and I hit a deer going over 100 mph. So for me, I've been through this," Shank said.He hurt his arm in that collision, but feels lucky it wasn't worse."It's a significant crash. I think that...
KEYC
Winter storm to impact area with rain, freezing rain, sleet, ice, and snow
The winter storm has moved in and will bring in a bag of mixed precipitation today, mainly rain chances Wednesday and snow showers by Thursday, leading to travel impacts and business/school closures likely at times. Today will start with a mix of precipitation across southern Minnesota from rain to snow...
Jingle & Mingle Parade in Sauk Rapids [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The annual Jingle & Mingle Parade was held in downtown Sauk Rapids on Saturday night. About 30 units were in this year's parade including floats with the Sauk Rapids Royalty and Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade was the culmination of a day filled with...
knuj.net
GAYLORD POLICE RESPOND TO MICHAEL FOODS INCIDENT
Gaylord Police were called to conduct a welfare check at Michael Foods Monday morning around 11:40. The man was inside his semi possibly having a medical emergency. When an officer made contact, it was discovered the man was armed with a handgun. The man held the gun to his head and threatened suicide and also challenged officers to shoot him. After a standoff that lasted about an hour and fifteen minutes, the man surrendered. He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital on a mental health transport hold. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, Winthrop and Arlington Police Departments, McLeod County Sheriff’s Department, state patrol, DNR, Gaylord Fire Department and Ridgeview ambulance all assisted at the scene.
kduz.com
Shirley Bradford
Shirley Bradford, age 90, of Buffalo Lake, Minnesota, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022. Funeral services will be Monday, December 19, at 2:00 P.M. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector, Minnesota. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in rural Buffalo Lake. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 P.M. at the church on Monday. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
Big On Fresh! Check Out This Beef Steer Checking Out A Minnesota Kwik Trip!
I know Kwik Trip is all in on the phrase big on fresh, low on price but this beef steer in Hutchinson simply wanted to see it for himself. Someone was able to take a pic of the heifer and Kwik Trip got a hold of it and the rest is internet history!
kduz.com
Wilma Elaine Nelson
Wilma Elaine Nelson, age 94, passed away peacefully December 11, 2022 at The Gardens of Winsted Care Center, Winsted, Minnesota. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, December 17, 2022 with visitation 1 hour prior to services at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cokato, Minnesota. Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cokato & Howard Lake, Minnesota.
kduz.com
Virgil Gene Fronk
Virgil Gene Fronk, age 75, of Silver Lake, Minnesota, passed away December 11, 2022. Funeral service will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. Interment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Maresh Funeral Home of Silver Lake.
Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — If you step into Brooklyn Center Liquor store, it's not unusual to find Ta Leia Thomas, otherwise known as "Ace" with a kind smile."I wish I could have a dozens Aces on staff," Brooklyn Center Liquor store operations manager Tom Agnes said.But it was out of the ordinary to have that kindness caught on camera."I came back from lunch on Tuesday and Ace is helping customers and helping people out in her socks," Agnes said.It happened in a matter of seconds – and it was captured on the store's security camera. First, a man is seen...
knsiradio.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Mother Nature is getting ready to dump snow and rain across central Minnesota this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison and Stearns County from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the cities such as St. Cloud,...
greatpetcare.com
Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor
With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
Update: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has upgraded the area of Minnesota that was in a Winter Weather Advisory to now in a Winter Storm Warning. Stearns and Benton Counties are included in the warning area. The warning will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00...
