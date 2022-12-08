Read full article on original website
Sheriff Arrest Marathon Man After Assault With Weapon
On Thursday December 8th, the Cortland County Sheriff responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that 19 year old Jacob K. Foster of Marathon has struck a victim with a weapon causing injuries to the victim. During the altercation, Foster damaged the victim’s glasses.
CPD Arrest Cortland Man for Refusing to Allow Woman and Child Leave Residence; Assaults Two Victims With Baseball Bat
Cortland City Police responded to a reported disturbance that occurred on Friday, December 9th, around 4am at a residence at 77 Homer Ave in the City of Cortland. When officers arrived they were advised by witnesses outside the residence that 32 year old Christopher J. Gleason was inside the residence and was preventing a female and child from being able to leave the residence, and that a disturbance was ongoing at the residence.
McGraw Man Arrested for Drug Charges Arrested Again After Threatening Victim
The Cortland County Sheriff has arrested a McGraw man again on December 8th after he intimidated a victim or witness from an investigation dating back to December 1st. Officer’s arrested 47 year old Chester L. Burdick again and charged him with Intimidating a Victim or Witness in the 3rd degree, a Felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail where he is now being held without bail. Burdick is expected to reappear in Cortlandville Town Court at a later date.
Thief Steals From Residence Then Sells Stolen Items at Pawn Shop
Back on September 29, The City of Cortland Police Department responded to a reported burglary at 78 Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland. During the investigation officers discovered several items at the address were stolen. A continued investigation found that one of the items stolen at the address was...
Cortland County Sheriff Joining Statewide STOP-DWI During Holiday Season
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department will be joining many other local agencies throughout New York State for the STOP-DWI campaign during the holiday season. The special enforcement announcement by Sheriff Mark Helms says the office will participate in the special enforcement effort to crackdown and stop impaired driving. The campaign will begin on the 16th and end on January 1st of 2023.
Cortland County COVID Community Levels Remain Low
The Cortland County Health Department has released the latest information regarding the Community Level of COVID-19 in the county. Currently, the Community level for COVID-19 remains low. New admissions of county residents was at 3 with 8 currently hospitalized at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. Cortland County’s percentage of fully vaccinated was at 61% and at 60.40% with a booster.
Voting Underway for Downtown Cortland Holiday Window Decorating Contest
Voting is now taking place for the Downtown Cortland Holiday Window Decorating Contest for area businesses that decorated their windows of their place of business for the holiday season. The voting will be for the People’s Choice Award in picking their favorite decorated window. The city will also have an...
