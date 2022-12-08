Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Said The Royal Family Didn’t Think His Relationship With Meghan Markle Would Last Because She Was An Actor
Prince Harry revealed that members of the royal family didn’t think the relationship between him and his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle would last because she was an actor, with Meghan adding that her job was “the biggest problem” for Harry’s relatives. The couple made the comments in...
Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source
Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview. Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence."Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIPAnd while the source added that both Kate and Prince...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Gayle King Defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries: ‘It’s Not a Reality Show’
Shutterstock On their side. Gayle King weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix docuseries — and it turns out the broadcast journalist has plans to tune in. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on Thursday, December 8, the host, 54, joked about the 41-year-old former actress' […]
Meghan Markle Cries as Netflix Trailer Cuts to Kate Middleton
The trailer for Meghan and Harry's new Netflix show was released in the middle of Kate and William's three-day trip to the U.S.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘are known for their own version of the truth’: royal expert
Netflix dropped the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming documentary, but many believe not everything seen in the sneak peeks are the truth.
Meghan Markle Was Arrogant on ‘Suits’ Set After Meeting Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims
Author Tom Bower said the royal palace had strict rules surrounding Meghan Markle's scripts on 'Suits' when she met Prince Harry and they started dating.
King Charles Nearly Having a Meltdown Over Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries? Meghan Markle, Husband, Will See More Retribution, Royal Expert Claims
King Charles may take action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depending on the content of their documentary. The royal couple has made headlines following the release of the first promo of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan because it hints about their falling out with the members of the firm. A royal expert claimed that they could face retribution.
Meghan Markle’s Friends Asked Her If Prince Harry ‘Was Worth This’
There are a lot of perks that come with dating a prince—the palace, the tiaras, the personal staff—but it's not all Disney dreams and Netflix movies starring Vanessa Hudgens. We learned as much when Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry in 2016. For some of Markle's friends, Harry's title was more “red flag” than “fairy tale.”
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix Docuseries Is Like a Dramatic Rom-Com
A body language expert analyzed the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries 'Harry and Meghan,' comparing it to a dramatic 'rom-com.'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Will Be 'Slaughtered' For Netflix Docuseries? Experts Warn Sussexes Of Massive Backlash
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries will drop next month. However, many believed it would only subject them to a massive backlash. Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Be 'Absolutely Slaughtered' Over Netflix Docuseries?. Royal commentator Calvin Robinson weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's anticipated docuseries...
Prince Harry details his low-key proposal to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let royal fans in on how their magical proposal went down back in 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about the early days of their relationship in their new Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” — in which the former royals discuss life before, during and after the palace. Among the myriad of revelations the scandal-scarred royals have detailed in the documentary, one particular anecdote was about the day Harry popped the all-important question to Markle, 41. “I wanted to do it earlier,” Harry, 38, explained in the series’ second episode, released on Thursday. “I had...
Royal family, Netflix at war over comment calls for Harry, Meghan’s show
There’s a fresh royal war brewing. Palace sources claim Netflix did not ask the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, but the streaming giant and filmmakers insist they did. At the very beginning of “Harry & Meghan,” which started streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, a message flashes over a black screen that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, one source alleged to us shortly after the premiere that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents...
Biggest Bombshells From The First Volume Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries
After months of anticipation, the first half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries finally debuted on Thursday, December 8.Prior to the big premiere, the parents-of-two mostly kept their lips zipped about filming, though the former actress hinted she wasn't completely satisfied with the final result."It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director [Liz Garbus] whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it," she shared in her recent Variety interview. "We’re trusting...
Watch moment Meghan and Harry walk red carpet at New York awards
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived at 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York City, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving at the awards ceremony on Tuesday 6 December.Meghan wore a white gown as the couple smiled at the cameras. This comes as Netflix released two teaser trailers for the couple’s upcoming docuseries.Sign up to our US evening newsletter here Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Meghan Markle said she discovered hugging is 'really jarring for a lot of Brits' after she met Kate Middleton for the first time
Meghan Markle said she wore ripped jeans and was barefoot the first time she and Prince Harry had Prince William and Kate Middleton over for dinner.
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Drops 3 Episodes With Disclaimer About Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's six-episode Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, released its first three episodes early Thursday morning. The docuseries features footage from their private archive, which shows their side "of their high-profile love story." In a disclaimer at the start of the series, it's noted that all interviews were conducted by August 2022, which is significant as Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8, 2022.
