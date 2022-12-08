ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Family, friends show support for Austin boy on life support after crash

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huO2P_0jbrRiYb00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a young Austin boy on life support is asking for a miracle this week.

Family and friends of Jude Calley held a vigil outside Dell Children’s Medical Center on Wednesday night. They prayed and sang one of his favorite worship songs.

Donated electric piano from Coldplay arrives at Dell Children’s

Jude was in a car crash Sunday afternoon. His mom, Mary Calley, posted on Facebook , saying her boy is braindead, but his body is being kept alive on life support.

She went on to say if Jude dies, his organs will be used to save other children’s lives.

His family asked supporters to wear their jerseys on Wednesday. Jude loves baseball and plays the sport, too.

Baseball teams across the Austin area, including Texas Longhorns baseball , have shown support for Jude and his family on social media, using the hashtag #jerseysforjude.

The Round Rock Express also joined in by posting a photo of mascot Spike.

There is a Meal Train fundraiser for the Calley family online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 7

Anna J
5d ago

Praying for Jude Calley in the MIGHTY name of JESUS heal his body 🙏🏾❤🙏🏾Praying for the family, friends and supporters 🙏🏾

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Watch Austin Man Shock Photographer Girlfriend with Beautiful Surprise Proposal on a Cliff

Everyone in the world loves a good proposal video. And it would appear the recipe for viral success for one Austin, TX man, is kids, a cliff, and a big surprise. “She is a beautiful girl, I have known her for a while, and I know what type of person she is — it just feels right,” Maffeo told the New York Post, adding that he loves “her smile, her laugh and everything about her.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Legends bar reopens in Round Rock following rebrand

Sugar Daddy's closed in October for a rebrand but remains under the same ownership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The bar and lounge formerly known as Sugar Daddy's reopened under the name Legends on Dec. 12. The bar locally owned by Martin Salyer is oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895. Facebook: Sugar Daddy's Bar.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Bailey Middle School student identified as teen who died from 'traumatic injury' on Nov. 23

AUSTIN, Texas — The 13-year-old that died in late November from a "traumatic injury" in South Austin was identified as a Bailey Middle School student. On Nov. 23 at 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive, a teenager died after having CPR performed on them in the street by medics from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).
AUSTIN, TX
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. Marshals

Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of murdering Anna Wilson in a jealous rage. Kaitlin Armstrong before and afterPhoto byHarris County Sheriff's Office. On May 11, 2022, twenty-five-year-old Anna “Mo” Mariah Wilson was discovered deceased in a friend’s home in Austin, Texas. Wilson was a professional cyclist and was in Austin for a race. Earlier that evening, Wilson had gone out for dinner with a fellow cyclist and previous romantic partner.
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

Historic Home Tour highlight old Georgetown

Preservation Georgetown’s Home for the Holidays tour featured five beautifully decorated homes in Georgetown’s beautiful Old Town District. The group hosted the annual holiday home tour December 10 and 11. “Preservation Georgetown is very excited to return the home tour to its treasured holiday time period,” stated club president Mickie Ross. “The home tour has been a tradition for more than…
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy