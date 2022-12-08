Family, friends show support for Austin boy on life support after crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a young Austin boy on life support is asking for a miracle this week.

Family and friends of Jude Calley held a vigil outside Dell Children’s Medical Center on Wednesday night. They prayed and sang one of his favorite worship songs.

Jude was in a car crash Sunday afternoon. His mom, Mary Calley, posted on Facebook , saying her boy is braindead, but his body is being kept alive on life support.

She went on to say if Jude dies, his organs will be used to save other children’s lives.

His family asked supporters to wear their jerseys on Wednesday. Jude loves baseball and plays the sport, too.

Baseball teams across the Austin area, including Texas Longhorns baseball , have shown support for Jude and his family on social media, using the hashtag #jerseysforjude.

The Round Rock Express also joined in by posting a photo of mascot Spike.

There is a Meal Train fundraiser for the Calley family online .

