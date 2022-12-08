ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Gov. Noem closes state government offices statewide

PIERRE, S.D. – Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, because of the winter storm expected in South Dakota. The National Weather Service forecast calls for freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota....
Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
Pipestone and Feeding SD team up to pack boxes for mobile food distributions

Potential for street flooding as next round of storms brings moisture. The next round of storms could cause headaches for area communities, as much of the snow already on the ground could help cause street flooding. Latest developments from Washington, D.C. Updated: 3 hours ago. White House Correspondent Jon Decker...
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, starting at 10 a.m. (CT), part of I-90 will be closed due to hazardous driving conditions. UPDATE: I-90 will be closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to the Wyoming state line starting at 2 p.m. (MT)...
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the region. We’ve already declared today through Thursday as First Alert Weather Days. Roads remain slick out there and with storm drains jammed up...
Ambulance crews respond to winter weather

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The weather outside has been frightful and first responders across South Dakota have been busy. EMT supervisor for the Med-Star Ambulance in Brandon, Heather Stangeland says she anticipates busy days with icy conditions. “It’s rewarding and both challenging, oh am I going to get to...
