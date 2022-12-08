Read full article on original website
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
‘The Voice’ Crowns Season 22 Winner
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the winner of The Voice Season 22. The Voice has crowned a new winner for Season 22 and it’s Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake, which was his ninth victory. The five singers that made it to the final were Bodie, Omar José Cardona, Morgan Myles, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape but only one was crowned as the winner. Lape came in fifth place, Cardona took fourth place, with Myles and Bodie as runners-up. Cardona represented Team John Legend, Myles was Camila Cabello’s finalist and Blake Shelton had Bodie, Leatherwood and Lape. Gwen Stefani was left out of...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Robert Downey Jr. Shared the ‘Ultimatum’ His Wife Susan Gave Him That Helped Kick His Addiction
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are a Hollywood match made in heaven. Though they’re going strong now, and share three beautiful kids together, things have not always been picture perfect. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at An Afternoon With Robert Downey Jr. event for LA3C, the two discussed the start of their relationship, which included a bold move from Susan that encouraged the Iron Man star to end his addiction. “With someone with addiction you know it has nothing to do with someone else, they have to be ready,” Susan said to the audience, who’d just enjoyed a screening...
Box Office Bust: ‘Black Adam’ Faces Theatrical Losses
“Black Adam” has hardly been given a hero’s welcome in its box office run, generating just $387 million globally after seven weeks on the big screen. That may seem like a lot of coinage, especially in COVID times when movies of all shapes and sizes are struggling to reach pre-pandemic grosses at the box office. But “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson as a villain who once promised to change the “hierarchy of power” in the Warner Bros. DC universe, didn’t come cheap, costing $195 million to produce. And a big-budget movie led by Johnson — one...
See Which Films Are Oscars-Eligible in the Animated, Documentary, and International Feature Categories
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the lists of which feature films are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and International Feature Film categories for the 95th Academy Awards. To have been eligible for Oscars consideration in the aforementioned feature film categories, films had to meet a variety of requirements, including being over 40 minutes in length and having a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days in one of the six qualifying U.S. cities (Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and the Bay Area). Among the 27 films...
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Actors Before
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has arrived on Netflix and its cast is full of stars. Here is where you might have seen or heard them before.
Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)
Call it DC Rebirth or DC: Genesis. Maybe call it Identity Crisis or Flashpoint. These titles of past DC comics event series aptly describe the state of Warner Bros.’ DC movies, which are on the cusp of a new era but not before a potentially messy transition period. A cleaning of the slate is common when a new executive team is put in place to run a studio or division but there is likely little precedent for the amount of Clorox James Gunn and Peter Safran could spray as they prepare to launch DC Studios and guide superhero movies for the...
Olivia Wilde Is All Smiles As She Takes Kids For Ice Cream After Harry Styles Split: Photos
It’s hard not to be happy when having ice cream! Olivia Wilde brought her son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, to grab some Jeni’s Ice Cream in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 13. The actress, 38, and her little ones all seemed to be having a great time as they enjoyed the tasty treat with a friend. They all looked like they were having a lot of laughs.
Another one bites the dust: Warner Bros. axes ‘Wonder Woman 3’ starring Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman is the new Batgirl.
Deadline Joins With LA3C For Special Contenders Event: 12 Movies, 20 Filmmakers & Stars And More
Partnering with this weekend’s inaugural LA3C, developed by Deadline parent company PMC, Deadline’s signature Contenders event hits downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for a hybrid in-person/virtual edition and final Contenders opportunity before Oscar nomination voting begins. With films not previously highlighted at our previous Los Angeles and New York outings earlier in the fall, Sony Pictures’ A Man Called Otto and The Woman King, Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin, Apple Original Films’ Emancipation and Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye will be front and center for voters and the public at the event at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live. Also...
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Warner Bros. Recently Considered Justice League Sequel With Zack Snyder's Cast
Earlier tonight a new report from The Hollywood Reporter took the world by storm with the news that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer happening due to the script not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The report also revealed that Jason Momoa might exit his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and become Lobo in the new universe. Also hidden inside the news was that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy once wanted to do another Justice League film with actors Zack Snyder cast. This no longer seems to be the plan with Gunn and Safran taking over the studio.
Movie Theaters Brace for Holiday Box Office Dominated by ‘Avatar 2’ … and Little Else
Let’s get one thing out of the way: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a sequel to the highest-grossing movie in history, is poised to be another box office smash for director James Cameron and Disney, which now owns the rights to Pandora and its inhabitants. The follow-up, which opens in theaters on Dec. 16, looks to collect a mighty $150 million to $175 million in its first weekend of release. For beleaguered movie theaters, the decades-in-the-making film can’t come soon enough. “It’s a very important movie,” says Brock Bagby, executive VP of B&B Theatres, a family-owned circuit based in Missouri....
Heretic Acquires Sundance Title ‘Fantastic Machine,’ Debuts Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)
Athens-based Heretic has acquired world sales rights to “And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine,” which will world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the World Cinema Documentary section, and has debuted its first-look teaser (below). The film is the debut feature from directors Axel Danielson...
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix?
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix? For whatever reason, Pinocchio is a story that seems to really engage filmmakers. The story’s been adapted multiple times into animated movies, live-action films, and even a TV series, if you can believe it. Now though, it’s the turn of monster...
Life imitates art as one of the most influential action movies ever made endures as a priceless gem
What do a seemingly unconnected and wildly different on almost every level bunch of blockbusters including Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy, The Mask of Zorro, Sahara, Fool’s Gold, Six Days, Seven Nights, Knight and Day, The Lost City, and even Aquaman all have in common? Every single one of them owes at least a small debt of gratitude to Romancing the Stone.
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
Box office preview: ‘Black Panther 2’ will enjoy its final weekend at #1
It’s been almost two months since we’ve had a weekend as bad as the one we’re about to have, but at least “Black Panther 2″ should keep its run going by enjoying its fifth and final weekend at #1. Next week will offer a light at the end of the horizon with James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” opening, in hopes of getting people back into theaters. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. This Friday, Focus Features is expanding the dramatic “Spoiler Alert,” starring Jim Parsons and Ben Aldrich, into over 600 theaters, after platforming in six theaters...
Emancipation, del Toro’s Pinocchio, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
This week, Pinocchio (no, not that one... no, not that one either), the new stop-motion musical fantasy from Pan’s Labyrinth director Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson (Fantastic Mr. Fox), finally arrives on Netflix. If an animated children’s film set in 1930s Fascist Italy doesn’t quite jibe with your vibe this weekend, not to worry — there’s tons of other new movies to stream on Netflix, like Emily the Criminal and The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, not to mention all the other releases on VOD and streaming.
