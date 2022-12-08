With plenty of snow on the ground and an estimate of some 3 feet more on the way, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park will open its season Saturday.

The storm that is rolling into the North State over the next several days “should make for some epic power runs to start the season off right!” the ski park announced on its Facebook page.

The ski park will open at 9 a.m.

“We are stoked to be able to open early, but we want to prepare everyone for some potential delays and ask that you have patience with our team as we get everything going for you all to enjoy!” the ski park posted.

Also opening at 9 a.m. Saturday is Mt. Ashland Ski Area in southern Oregon.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning on Thursday for the city of Mount Shasta and surrounding areas, and a winter storm watch for the weekend.

Up to a foot of snow was expected to fall in the city on Thursday. More snow is expected Friday night and into the weekend.

More than a foot of snow could fall on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County, the National Weather Service said.

The big new feature at Mt. Shasta Ski Park is Gray Butte chairlift that brings 211 additional acres of skiing to the park. Skiers will be able to access intermediate and expert runs from the lift.

Elevation at the top of Gray Butte will be 7,536 feet, that’s some 1,150 feet higher than the top of Coyote lift.

For Mt. Shasta Ski Park ticket prices, go to https://www.skipark.com/winter/lift-tickets .

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Mt. Shasta Ski Park, Mt. Ashland open season Saturday