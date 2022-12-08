ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose faces grim record after traffic fatality

By Sara Stinson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7nPH_0jbrPDSc00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) – Another person has died from a car crash on San Jose streets: this crash has San Jose breaking a grim record of now 61 deadly traffic fatalities.

A pedestrian was hit and killed last night in south San Jose at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard near the Plant Shopping Center around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian died at the scene and the driver cooperated with the investigation.

On Monday, KRON4 News reported last year there was a total of 60 people who died from a car crash in San Jose, and we now with three weeks left in the year, the city has surpassed that.

Police confirmed that of the 61 people who have died this year, 31 were pedestrians.

So what are San Jose officials doing about it? Police are enforcing speeding, the No. 1 reason for crashes.

The transportation department is spending nearly a million dollars on a marketing campaign to change driver behavior and completing quick build projects to prevent more accidents from occurring.

KRON ON is streaming live

A transportation official advised people to really pay attention to the speed limit, weather conditions and make sure you put your phone down while driving.

People are driving too fast, distracted and under the influence at times as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Woman dies in San Jose in traffic collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman died Tuesday morning in San Jose in a traffic collision, police said. The death was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at Pomona and Alma avenues. Two vehicles were involved. An adult male was driving a 2019 Ford truck. He collided with the woman, who was driving a 1995 Honda sedan.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman killed in San Jose car crash

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A woman died after being involved in a car crash in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said.The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues.The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.A road closure remained in place as of shortly after 7:15 a.m. as a result of the crash, according to San Jose police.The fatal collision is the 61st on San Jose city streets in 2022, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2 pedestrians killed crossing Highway 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed while trying to cross US-101 on foot early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. The victims were two San Jose residents — one man and one woman. CHP said that at approximately 4:40 a.m., the pedestrians were crossing US-101 southbound from the center median to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Road closed after woman killed in early morning San Jose crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One woman is dead after an early morning crash Tuesday in the area of Pomona Avenue and Alma Avenue. Two vehicles were involved, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department Media Relations. The victim was transported to an area hospital with major injuries and subsequently pronounced deceased, according to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies After Crash South of Downtown San Jose

A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Rafael car thief arrested in high-risk stop

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested for stealing a car by officers from the San Rafael Police Department, according to a social media post from the department. Officers initially responded to a business alarm in the area of Fourth and Hetherton streets, the post states. The first officer to arrive on the […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 woman dead, 2 injured in drunk collision: San Jose police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman has died and two others were injured after a drunk driving crash Saturday night, San Jose police said. At approximately 11:46 p.m. a truck carrying four people, including the driver, crashed into a steel billboard pillar. They had been traveling northbound on Senter Road and tried to turn left onto Story Road, when they veered off the road and collided.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2 shot in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were shot in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood late Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Bryant Street, which is between 9th and 10th streets. “Officers arrived on scene and located two victims suffering from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver arrested after deadly wrong-way crash on eastbound Highway 4 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) –  A crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning left one person dead, three others including an infant hospitalized and the wrong-way driver under arrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord. A Toyota and a tanker truck then hit the Honda. The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police, CHP officials said.The Honda...
PITTSBURG, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Kills USPS Driver in Oakland

A Postal Service driver of a big rig died recently in Oakland in a hit-and-run due to racing cars. The accident happened at about 1:05 a.m. along southbound Interstate 880 near Broadway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a Ford and black sedan were racing when the first vehicle’s driver lost control and struck the big rig’s side.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police make arrest in fatal shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened the afternoon of Nov. 4, the department stated on Facebook. Darious Smith was arrested in the fatal shooting of Keison Lee, police stated. “Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD Officers and Homicide Investigators, Smith was […]
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man dragged during hit-and-run in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Video was circulating social media after a graphic hit and run sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. The video that takes place near the parking lot of the Subway on South Main Street shows a fight break out between two people. One of the people involved goes back into his The post GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man dragged during hit-and-run in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver arrested in early morning deadly San Jose DUI crash

SAN JOSE -- A truck driver was under arrest on driving under the influence charges Sunday after his vehicle careened into a pole killing a passenger.San Jose police said officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Story and Senter Roads at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2022 Chevrolet truck, driven by an adult male driver and occupied by three adult female passengers, was traveling northbound on Senter Road when it attempted to turn left onto Story Road. The truck left the roadway at the intersection and collided with the steel pillar...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Midnight standoff involving stolen vehicle brought to peaceful end

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect with a stolen vehicle surrendered early Friday after an hours-long standoff, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety’s Twitter account. The standoff began around 10:45 p.m. Thursday and involved patrol officers, the crisis negotiations team, the drone team and SWAT, with the assistance of the Santa Clara Police […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Man Arrested for DUI After Deadly San Jose Crash

A truck driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter early Sunday morning after a deadly collision in San Jose. The man reportedly crashed his vehicle into a pole, injuring three passengers, one of whom succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. [KPIX]. A boy...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Person taken to the hospital after residential fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A person has been taken to the hospital after two residential units were damaged in a San Jose fire, the city’s fire department tweeted. The two-alarm fire is on the 4700 block of Hatfield Walkway; traffic is closed on Samaritan Drive between Saidel Drive and Clydelle Avenue. People are asked […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy