Halos for Angels, a Florham Park 501(c)3 charity, is sponsoring “Let Love Ignite,” their annual holiday house decorating contest to raise funds for local families in need due to a sudden tragedy. A cash prize will be awarded to the winner of the contest on January 4th – the amount determined by the number of entries. Decorate the front of your home to showcase your spirit of love this holiday season. A photo submission is required and due no later than December 28th along with the application and tax deductible entry fee of $50. Visit their website athalosforangels.org to enter.

FLORHAM PARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO