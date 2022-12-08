ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas

A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police find body of pregnant woman at home of Maryland man suspected of killing gas station clerk

BALTIMORE -- Officers found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman at the Silver Spring home of a man suspected of shooting and killing a gas station store clerk Thursday, Montgomery County police said. Torrey Moore, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Officers responded around 3 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a clerk of the store shot multiple times.The victim, identified as 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Love triangle ends in man's fatal shooting in Cockeysville

TOWSON, Md. — A love triangle ended in the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore County, according to police charging documents and court testimony. County police said they charged Timothy Brice, 23, of Woodstock, with first-degree murder and a firearm violation in connection with the fatal shooting on Wednesday of a man in Cockeysville.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
People

Remains of 17-Year-Old Md. Girl Who Vanished on Way to School Are Discovered, but Killer Is at Large

Rosa Maria Dias-Santos, 17, was last seen alive heading to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., the morning of Sept. 22 Authorities have discovered the skeletal remains of a teen who disappeared nearly two months ago on her way to school. According to a news release, the remains of 17-year-old Rosa Maria Diaz-Santos were found in a wooded area in Takoma Park, Md., on Nov. 17, about seven miles outside of Washington D.C. Rosa was last seen alive heading to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., the morning...
GREENBELT, MD
wbiw.com

Washington woman faces charges of rape, voyeurism, and intimidation

WASHINGTON – A Washington woman faces several felony charges including rape. Indiana State Police arrested 29-year-old Christelle Thelus on Tuesday, November 21 on charges of rape when compelled by force or imminent threat of force, public voyeurism, and a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. Investigators with ISP and the Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC

