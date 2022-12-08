Read full article on original website
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas
A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
Gang Leader, Top Lieutenant In Baltimore Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Violent Conspiracy
The leader of the Baltimore Eight Tray Gangster Crips will spend decades in prison for operating a racketeering and drug conspiracy that included three homicides and multiple other gang-related shootings, federal officials announced. Trayvon Hall - also known as “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 454...
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week
Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
Police find body of pregnant woman at home of Maryland man suspected of killing gas station clerk
BALTIMORE -- Officers found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman at the Silver Spring home of a man suspected of shooting and killing a gas station store clerk Thursday, Montgomery County police said. Torrey Moore, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Officers responded around 3 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a clerk of the store shot multiple times.The victim, identified as 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe...
Police: Masked man announces Walgreens robbery, then says he was joking
Anne Arundel County Police say the suspect walked in and forced the cashier to open the register, before claiming to be joking and leaving.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Love triangle ends in man's fatal shooting in Cockeysville
TOWSON, Md. — A love triangle ended in the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore County, according to police charging documents and court testimony. County police said they charged Timothy Brice, 23, of Woodstock, with first-degree murder and a firearm violation in connection with the fatal shooting on Wednesday of a man in Cockeysville.
Suspects Sought in Robbery Inside CVS Pharmacy; Surveillance Video Released
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects caught on surveillance video during a strong-armed robbery that occurred on November 23 inside the CVS Pharmacy in Downtown Silver Spring. Officers from the 3rd District responded to the CVS Pharmacy in...
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
A Maryland woman said she almost missed out on her $50,000 lottery prize when she forgot where she had hidden her winning ticket months earlier.
Remains of 17-Year-Old Md. Girl Who Vanished on Way to School Are Discovered, but Killer Is at Large
Rosa Maria Dias-Santos, 17, was last seen alive heading to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., the morning of Sept. 22 Authorities have discovered the skeletal remains of a teen who disappeared nearly two months ago on her way to school. According to a news release, the remains of 17-year-old Rosa Maria Diaz-Santos were found in a wooded area in Takoma Park, Md., on Nov. 17, about seven miles outside of Washington D.C. Rosa was last seen alive heading to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., the morning...
Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Powerful New Storm System Headed To Region
The first projected snowfall totals have been released for a potent new storm headed to the Northeast later this week. In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain and possible sleet are expected from the system on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16, according to the National Weather Service.
wbiw.com
Washington woman faces charges of rape, voyeurism, and intimidation
WASHINGTON – A Washington woman faces several felony charges including rape. Indiana State Police arrested 29-year-old Christelle Thelus on Tuesday, November 21 on charges of rape when compelled by force or imminent threat of force, public voyeurism, and a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. Investigators with ISP and the Washington...
