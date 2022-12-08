Dre Greenlaw just wanted Tom Brady to feel better. The 49ers linebacker, who picked off the legendary quarterback, approached Brady after San Francisco blew out Tampa Bay 35-7 on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium and asked him to sign the ball. Greenlaw got his wish – even if Brady and the Buccaneers had just suffered one of their worst losses of the season. “I went like a little fan… I tried to soothe him up, make him feel better. ‘Man, yeah, you’re the greatest ever,’ all that good stuff. But he is, he is,” Greenlaw told reporters after the game. Brady, who is playing in his 23rd season, threw two interceptions and just one touchdown on Sunday. Greenlaw’s came on the first-down pass intended for Mike Evans from the 49ers’ 33 yard line in the third quarter. Former Jets cornerback Brandin Echols did the same thing after Tampa Bay beat Gang Green last season, asking for an autograph on the ball after the picking off Brady. Despite the loss, the Buccaneers still remain at the top of the NFC South with a 6-7 record.

