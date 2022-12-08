Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
atozsports.com
Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy explains incident on the sideline
The Denver Broncos played their best game of the season which unfortunately still ended in a loss. Even with the score being close, there were still some frustrations early in the game. While the score was 34-28, the game was getting very out of hand at one point of the...
Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
49ers’ Dre Greenlaw asks Tom Brady to sign interception ball: ‘Like a little fan’
Dre Greenlaw just wanted Tom Brady to feel better. The 49ers linebacker, who picked off the legendary quarterback, approached Brady after San Francisco blew out Tampa Bay 35-7 on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium and asked him to sign the ball. Greenlaw got his wish – even if Brady and the Buccaneers had just suffered one of their worst losses of the season. “I went like a little fan… I tried to soothe him up, make him feel better. ‘Man, yeah, you’re the greatest ever,’ all that good stuff. But he is, he is,” Greenlaw told reporters after the game. Brady, who is playing in his 23rd season, threw two interceptions and just one touchdown on Sunday. Greenlaw’s came on the first-down pass intended for Mike Evans from the 49ers’ 33 yard line in the third quarter. Former Jets cornerback Brandin Echols did the same thing after Tampa Bay beat Gang Green last season, asking for an autograph on the ball after the picking off Brady. Despite the loss, the Buccaneers still remain at the top of the NFC South with a 6-7 record.
thecomeback.com
Troy Aikman blasts ‘dumpster fire’ Arizona Cardinals
An ugly season for the Arizona Cardinals got much worse on Monday night. Arizona lost 27-13 to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. And the Cardinals lost quarterback Kyler Murray in the process to a knee injury that’s feared to be a torn ACL. After going 11-6 and making the playoffs in 2021, the Cardinals are now tied for the NFL’s fourth-worst record at 4-9. And with Murray’s injury and Colt McCoy taking over at quarterback for an already-bad team in a lost season, it’s fair to wonder if the Cardinals will win another game in 2022.
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson suffers broken wrist
Hendrickson currently leads the team in both sacks and quarterback hits with six and 22, respectively. Hendrickson combines with starting defensive end Sam Hubbard to form one the league’s more pressuring duos. Between the two, they total 11.5 sacks, 39 quarterback hits, and 16 tackles for loss. While Hendrickson’s...
2023 NFL draft needs, news: What you need to know for all 32 teams
The Seahawks have a quarterback conundrum. The Texans are headed toward No. 1 overall. And the Eagles have the capital to make moves.
Falcons activate OL Elijah Wilkinson from IR, designate OL Matt Hennessy for return
Still in the mix for their first NFC South title since 2016, the Falcons made some moves on offense Monday. Multiple offensive linemen are moving back into the picture for the run-oriented squad. The Falcons activated Elijah Wilkinson from IR and designated Matt Hennessy for return. Even after Wilkinson’s activation,...
Vikings DC Ed Donatell to remain defensive play-caller
Sunday marked the continuation of a troubling streak for the Vikings on the defensive side of the ball, but it will not be enough to warrant a significant change on the sidelines. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will retain play-calling duties despite the unit’s struggles....
Clemson DE Myles Murphy to enter draft, skip Orange Bowl
Clemson has seen four of its defensive line standouts become first-round picks (Shaq Lawson, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins) in recent years, with others (Grady Jarrett, D.J. Reader, Andre Branch) becoming long-term starters after being chosen outside of Round 1. More Tigers D-linemen are likely to be taken in next year’s first round.
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves team after benching, unclear if he'll return
Desmond Ridder will be under center for the Falcons going forward, especially considering news that quarterback Marcus Mariota was eyeing a potential IR trip. However, there’s more to Mariota’s rapidly declining role in Atlanta. Coach Arthur Smith revealed Tuesday that Mariota has left the team to have his...
Dolphins Resort to Using Sideline Heaters in Southern California
The team might freeze on Saturday in Buffalo.
Eagles to sign S Anthony Harris
Shorthanded on the backend of their secondary, the Eagles are bringing back a familiar face. Philadelphia is set to sign veteran safety Anthony Harris, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). The move comes as little surprise, as Harris visited the Eagles yesterday (Twitter link via Mike Garafolo of NFL...
Texans RB Dameon Pierce expected to miss time
Pierce went down with a high ankle sprain, as detailed by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. The injury is believed to be relatively mild, which could shorten his recovery time. Wilson reports that Pierce could miss one or two games, which would of course constitute a significant portion of the remaining schedule, but still less than the usual timeframe for high ankle sprains.
Mike Vrabel was not included in decision to fire former GM Jon Robinson
Mike Vrabel stands to inherit more decision-making power with the Titans going forward, with seven-year GM Jon Robinson now out of the picture. Vrabel and VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden are running the show presently. But the fifth-year coach insists he was not part of the process that led...
Dolphins not expecting Byron Jones to play this season
Sidelined since a March surgery to address ankle and Achilles issues, Jones has continually seen his timetable moved back. The Dolphins were initially expecting him back well before training camp, and McDaniel said at multiple points during the season a return was in play. But the former first-round pick has not been ready to practice. The team’s stance has changed, with McDaniel indicating Monday (via the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, on Twitter) it will be viewed as a bonus if Jones — stationed on the Dolphins’ reserve/PUP list throughout the season — suits up.
Cardinals waive CB Trayvon Mullen
A full-time starter during much of his Raiders run, Trayvon Mullen could not secure a first-string spot with the Cardinals. The team will move on from the fourth-year cornerback, according to NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo. Arizona sent a conditional draft choice to Las Vegas for Mullen on cutdown day in...
Titans waive linebackers Ola Adeniyi, Joe Schobert
Adeniyi joined the Titans prior to the 2021 campaign. During his first season in Tennessee, the linebacker collected 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks while playing a role on both defense and special teams. After re-signing with the organization this past offseason, the 25-year-old got into two games before being sidelined...
