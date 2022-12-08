Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
Related
Renna Media
Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association Local 3
The Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association (NJRPFA) Local 3, is comprised of members from of Union and Somerset counties. Monthly meetings are held at the Kenilworth VFW. The NJRPFA was established in 1987 to promote and develop a friendly spirit among its members, both retired and associate members. There...
Renna Media
Busy Silver Award Summer for Five Girl Scout Cadettes
Five cadettes from Girl Scout Troop 40304 of Scotch Plains, NJ, earned their Silver Award, one of the highest awards in Girl Scouting. To earn this award, Girl Scouts work independently or in small teams to complete a project that addresses an issue in the community and effect a lasting change.
Renna Media
Holiday wreaths decorate Westfield buildings
The Garden Club of Westfield decorated the Westfield Municipal Building with Holiday wreaths. They also gave wreaths to Westfield’s two firehouses, the Department of Public Works and the Recreation Department. Courtesy photo.
Renna Media
Hip-Hop dance program brings community, police together
Police officers tried to keep up with the children at the annual dance-off between Fanwood and Scotch Plains officers during the regular hip-hop class hosted by the Fanwood Recreation Department at Forest Road Park Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Fanwood officer Dan Hudspith and Scotch Plains officers Willie DeJesus and Mike...
Renna Media
Union County Torah Center-Chabad Public Menorah Lightings
The Union County Torah Center-Chabad is pleased to announce that there will be a Menorah Lighting ceremony in Cranford across from the municipal building near the gazebo on Springfield Ave., on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:30 p.m. Rabbi Paul Kerbel of Temple Beth-El in Cranford & Rabbi Levi Block of the Union County Torah Center-Chabad will both give Chanukah remarks to the attendees.
Renna Media
Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery Donation to Borough of Roselle Park
Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery recently made a monetary donation to the Borough of Roselle Park to offset the cost of technology upgrades at the Casano Community Center. This donation was facilitated by the outreach of Roselle Park Councilman Jay Robaina and was put towards the purchase of six new Chromebase desktop computers for primary use by the Borough’s seniors.
Renna Media
Somerset County 4-H Club Members Receive Awards
National 4-H Week was celebrated October 2-8, and the festivities began early this year in Somerset County. The Just Kidding 4-H goat club was presented with national awards in the Junior American Citizens contest at the Somerset County 4-H Association meeting on September 21. The club placed first in the nation with their community service project. Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented the awards at the Ted Blum 4-H Center of Somerset County in Bridgewater.
Renna Media
17th annual National Friends of the Library Week
The Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library. The New Providence Memorial Library celebrated the 17th annual National Friends of the Library Week (October 16th – 22nd) during the whole month of October. Celebration activities included the 16th annual Craft Fair, the unveiling of the newly-renovated children’s area dollhouse and brand-new dollhouse “homeowners” with a “Ribbon-Cutting ceremony by our mayor Al Morgan, a free music concert by the nationally-touring Hickory Tree Chorus Women’s Acapella group, and a Sumi-e Group of New Jersey Art installation and Artists’ Reception. Fans and ceramic tiles decorated with this technique were in the display cabinet. Other programming included Fit4Kids with Muscle Man Mike, a movie screening (American Underdog) and a Books & Bagels book club meeting!
Renna Media
New Jersey American Water Helps the Helpers
The Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad received a generous donation from New Jersey American Water. David Newby, Treasurer of the squad, applied for one of New Jersey American Water’s 2022 Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grants. Applications are scrutinized by a committee of New Jersey American Water employees who are all experienced volunteer firefighters and EMTs from around the state. Kristin Bianco, the Major Account Manager, notified Newby that The Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad was chosen to receive one of the grants.
Renna Media
Pack 56 Participates in Annual Scouting for Food Drive
In 1988, the Boy Scouts of America launched the Scouting for Food community service initiative. On Nov 12th, 2022, the Roselle Park Cub Scouts of Pack 56 participated in this national food drive and was able to collect non-perishable food donations from the residents of Roselle Park. Scouts and parents alike helped to sort and organize all the donations which will help stock the shelves of the Casano Community Center Food Pantry.
Renna Media
Michelino’s owner Michael LoBrace Named 2022 UNICO Citizen of the Year
The Elizabeth Chapter of UNICO recently honored Michael LoBrace with their 2022 Citizen of the year award. Michael exemplifies the organization’s motto, “Service Above Self”. Michael is recognized for his commitment to community service in the city of Elizabeth and his dedication to preserving Italian-American history and culture.
Renna Media
Support the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad in its 2022 Annual Appeal
The Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad is asking area residents to support the vital, life-saving services it provides for the Summit community in its 2022 annual fundraising appeal. Requests for tax-deductible donations to directly fund its operations were mailed to homeowners and businesses in Summit. While many towns have been...
Renna Media
Gift Ideas for the Creative Ones on Your List
Cultured Expressions Sewing Studio gift suggestions. It’s no secret that the best gifts are those that show your appreciation for the recipient’s special interests. If your holiday gift list includes sewing, quilting, home decor or craft enthusiasts, Cultured Expressions Sewing Studio in Rahway has thoughtful gift suggestions they’re sure to love!
Renna Media
Hehnly Students are hatching chicks!
The kindergartners at Hehnly Elementary School are hatching chicks! The students received the eggs from Quiver Farms. A farmer introduced the students to the chicks’ parents Max and Ruby. He also provided the students with some facts about the birds and how to care for the eggs. Kindergarten Teacher...
Renna Media
CHS Alumni and Airman First Class Nathan Sands Promoted
Airman First Class Nathan Sands, a 2015 Cranford High School graduate, has been selected for a below the zone promotion. Eight Airmen had their packets sent to the selection board, only two were selected for promotion to Senior Airmen. Nathan had a deployment to Romania in support of a NATO mission, in response to Russia attacking Ukraine. He also just finished anti drone training. His promotion is effective December 23, 2022.
Renna Media
Patrolman Finocchiaro named Police Officer of the Year
Following the Madison Christmas Parade, Police Chief Miscia announced the 1st Annual Chief Vincent D. Chirico Officer of the Year Award was awarded to Patrolman Finocchiaro. Following a vote by all department personnel Patrolman Finocchiaro was found to be an employee who inspires Madison Police Officers and employees of MPD, based on outstanding performance, positive attitude, professionalism, and dedication to MPD and the community.
Renna Media
WHS Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent
Eighteen Westfield High School student-athletes signed Letters of Intent with colleges and universities, signifying recognition of the seniors’ accomplishments both academically and athletically. The following student-athletes will continue to compete at the college level:. Dexter “Barnes” Blake – Georgetown University, Golf. Trey Brown – University of...
Comments / 0