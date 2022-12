Green Brook Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts Troop 129 joined the Township of Green Brook in the annual 9/11 ceremony at Top of the World Park. As usual, the Scouts were honored to be the Color Guard and carry the flags and stand with the Mayor, Town Council, Police, Fire, and other First Responders honoring the fallen neighbors of Green Brook.

GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO