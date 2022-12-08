Read full article on original website
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Preorder Bonus Details About the Upcoming Respawn game out including a Blaster
Some new information about the much-anticipated sequel of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has just made its way to the internet. According to the reports, pre-order bonuses for both the regular and Deluxe editions of the game have been revealed. The details about Pre-order perks came just hours after the...
ComicBook
Marvel and Star Wars Funko Pops Get a Holiday Deal on Amazon: Updated
Time is running out to complete your Christmas shopping, but you can check off some stocking stuffers for Funko fans thanks to Amazon. They're running a sale that includes a random collection of toys mixed in with Funko Pops that focus heavily on Marvel and Star Wars. What's more, it includes a lot of exclusive Pops from collections like Victory Shawarma, Year of the Shield, Sinister 6, and Across the Galaxy. You can shop the entire Amazon sale right here while it lasts. Some of the standout Funko deals are listed below. UPDATE: New Pops added.
WDW News Today
New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available With ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Pre-Orders
A new version of the Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber hilt is available with pre-orders of the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Collector’s Edition. Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Cal Kestis in the “Star Wars” games, showed off the lightsaber at the Game Awards 2022. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a follow up to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”
18 years after 'it ruined my life', David Harbour is streaming World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
The Stranger Things star is joining other streamers to play the new WoW expansion on Twitch later today.
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans are all making the same joke about two missing characters
A classic Vader meme is doing the rounds
ComicBook
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Revealed Alongside Gameplay Trailer
The release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has finally been announced by Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment alongside our first look at the game in action. Earlier this year, EA confirmed that the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was in the pipeline and would be launching at some point in 2023. Since that time, the publisher has remained incredibly quiet about its highly-anticipated action-adventure title. And while fans have been wondering when more information would finally come about, that silence was today broken at The Game Awards.
ComicBook
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Trailer Hypes Next Arc
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In a Dungeon? has been getting ready to come back for the second half of Season 4 next year, and the anime is hyping up what fans can expect to see in the brutal next arc with a cool new trailer! When the first half of the fourth season wrapped up its run earlier this Summer, fans were surprised to find out that the second cour of the season wouldn't be coming immediately after (or after a seasonal break). Instead it will be hitting our screens as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule.
ComicBook
The Princess Diaries Star Shares Bad News for Upcoming Sequel After New Movie Reveal
Fans of The Princess Diaries were thrilled when, back in November, it was announced that Princess Diaries 3 is in the works at Disney. However, one star of the original film has shared some bad news about the project. Julie Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, grandmother of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) in the first two films, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she doesn't think a third film will actually happen this many years after the first two.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian NERF Amban Sniper Rifle Price Gets Blasted By Amazon
Nerf's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica was released in 2020 priced at $120. However, the blaster is currently available here on Amazon for only $49.99 (60% off), which is an all-time low by a considerable margin. The deal is also available here at Best Buy while it lasts, which probably won't be long.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date pops up on Steam, gets swiftly deleted
The release date has seemingly been spoiled ahead of an expected reveal
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Shares 2023 Manga Recommendations
Attack on Titan might be nearing its end, but creator Hajime Isayama still has plenty left to give fans. Next year, the artist's hit series will puts its anime to an end, and this comes more than a year after the manga finished its course. Obviously, all eyes are on Isayama ahead of the anime finale, and 2023 promises to be a big year for fans as it will conclude Eren Jeager's journey. And thanks to a recent post, Isayama is helping netizens prepare for 2023 with a set of special manga recommendations.
Is it a Boot? A Sneaker? Vans-Timberland Collab Is a Little Bit of Both
VF Corp-owned heritage skate brand Vans and outdoor footwear company Timberland have come together to release their first collaborative capsule this month. The legacy labels have teamed up in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Vans’ Half Cab skate sneaker, releasing a rugged, street-and-trail-ready sneaker-boot that references the 1992 release. The brands’ new hybrid silhouette, dubbed the Half Cab Hiker, drops Dec. 20. According to Vans and Timberland, the shoe draws equal inspiration from the Half Cab and Timberland’s Euro Hiker, a lightweight style that is wearable in a variety of conditions. Since its 1988 debut, the hiking boot has been adopted...
ComicBook
Starz Cancels Season 2 of New Series Before Season 1 Finishes Airing
Monday was a difficult day for television fans with a handful of surprising cancellations and now, Starz is adding one more to the list. It was announced that Dangerous Liaisons, which is currently in its first season and had already been renewed for Season 2 just last month, has been cancelled. The remaining three episode of the 8-episode first season are expected to air as scheduled, according to Deadline. Series executive producers are reportedly shopping the series around.
How to download Minecraft on PC and install the version you need
Downloading Minecraft is easier than it's ever been with its unified launcher and two versions for one price.
Star Wars x Columbia The Clone Wars Collection Has Arrived Online And In-Store
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Columbia and the Star Wars franchise are teaming up on a new collection of gear for the 2022 holiday season. Slated to be released on December 2, the latest Star Wars Collection from Columbia is inspired by the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. If a Columbia x Star Wars collaboration sounds familiar, it’s because this is actually the 8th year that Disney/Lucasfilm has teamed up with the sportswear for a holiday collection. 2020’s Columbia x Star Wars merging notably channeled the super popular Mandalorian franchise. Over...
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
ComicBook
New Netflix Free Game Is Very Divisive
Netflix has today added a new title to its catalog of free video games that has previously proven to be quite divisive. Over the better part of the past year, Netflix has slowly been adding a number of games to its service that subscribers can freely access as part of their membership. And while titles like Into the Breach, Spiritfarer, Poinpy, and Immortality have already proven to be quite popular, today's new addition might be a bit more controversial.
ComicBook
HBO Max Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons
HBO Max has broken up with Love Life. On Monday, reports indicated that the streaming service has cancelled the romantic comedy anthology series after two seasons. The show was one of the flagship titles of HBO Max upon its launch in May of 2020, with its second season debuting in October of 2021. This is the second original series that the streamer has cancelled so far in this week, with Minx also being cancelled after one season, despite production on Season 2 already being mostly complete. Both season of Love Life will also be removed from HBO Max.
