DO Delaware: Country star Sylvia ropes Christmas concert, plus Holiday Cirque tours here

Take two. We're sorry you may have received a newsletter this morning from last week. Here's the new one to plan your weekend fun.

It's near the end of the week. Do you know what fun things you're going to dive into this weekend in the Small Wonder?

Here's where the fun can be found in the First State this weekend:

Sylvia concert: ‘Songs, Stories, and Sleighbells'

From the late ‘70s to the end of the ‘80s, RCA recording artist Sylvia made a lot of noise in country music.

She racked up awards and accolades including selling over four million records and being nominated for a Grammy, press materials. Her biggest hit is “Nobody.”

The beloved country star will be joined by musical veterans Jesse Terry, Craig Bickhardt and Sol Knopf in the show “Songs, Stories, and Sleighbells — A Holiday Celebration.”

Sylvia and friends will bring merry vibes to the Smyrna Opera House (7 W. South St., Smyrna) at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. General admission tickets are $25. For more info, visit smyrnaoperahouse.org or (302) 653-4236.

Winter Wonderfest in Milton

You and your loved ones can cruise past an exhibit of sparkling lights in SoDel. Or you can get an enhanced experience of sights and sounds, paired with hot cocoa and cookies while riding in an open-air wagon.

All of this fun is going down at Winter Wonderfest (29763 Eagle Crest Road, Milton), which is on view daily from 5 to 10 p.m., until Saturday, Dec. 31. Vehicle pricing is $20 to $60, Monday through Friday (before Christmas Day); and $25 to $65, Thursday through Sunday. For more info, visit wonderfestde.org.

Odessa Christmas

Imagine touring a home that was inspired by classic children’s literature. Historic Odessa Foundation has a cool Christmas tradition of doing that.

House tours are currently available through December from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Candlelight walking tours are offered through December at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, by reservation. Tours start at the Visitor’s Center (201 Main St., Odessa); Candlelight tours begin at the firepit in front of the Stone barn, behind the Wilson-Warner House (202 Main St., Odessa).

House Tours start at $8 and are free for children under age 6. Candlelight tours are $15 per person. For more info, visit historicodessa.org or (302) 378-4119.

Christmas in Smyrna

The holiday season gets underway in Smyrna with a number of festive events.

The fun starts off on Sunday, Dec. 11 with a 5K run/walk (9 to 11 a.m.), followed by a craft/vendor fair (noon to 4 p.m.), a meeting with Santa (1 to 4 p.m.) and it's capped off by a parade and tree lighting (5:30 to 8 p.m.).

The parade route starts at Market Street and W. Commerce Street and will go one block east and turn north on Main Street. The parade will continue north on Main and pass Smyrna Municipal Park.

Activities will be held downtown and at Smyrna Opera House (7 W. South St., Smyrna) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. For more info, visit smyrnapolice.com or (302) 653-9217.

‘Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque’

The worlds of cirque and Christmas collide to form a visually impressive production that will likely keep your eyes glued to the stage the entire time.

Performances include crazy lasers, holiday tunes, holograms and more, along with a cast of acclaimed daredevils and cirque professionals.

This wild show is touring The Playhouse on Rodney Square (1007 N. Market St., Wilmington) at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Tickets are $48 to $88. For more info, visit thegrandwilmington.org or (302) 888-0200.

Book fair at Delaware Military Museum

Feeling bored inside the house this season? You can parachute into Delaware Military Museum and explore lots of literature about the military and history at the next book fair.

Books range from $1 to $5 (cash only), with some special editions priced more, according to press materials.

This book fair might also be a good place to find Christmas gifts if you visit Delaware Military Museum (1st Regiment Road, Wilmington) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. Admission is free. For more info, visit delawaremilitarymuseum.org.

