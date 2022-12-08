Read full article on original website
Brazil: Ronaldo names surprising picks for possible successors to Tite
Brazil legend Ronaldo has given his thoughts on who should replace Tite as the head coach of the Selecao, picking three foreign names.
Adam Lallana reveals his first thoughts when Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool
Adam Lallana has spoken about what he did when he first found out that Liverpool had appointed Jurgen Klopp in 2015.
Argentina are finally delivering a Lionel Messi game plan that works
Argentina may have found a World Cup plan that works for Lionel Messi - just get out of his way.
How to watch Arsenal vs AC Milan on TV & live stream - Dubai Super Cup
Everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal's Dubai Super Cup game against AC Milan.
Al Nassr manager discusses Cristiano Ronaldo interest
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia admits he'd like to coach Cristiano Ronaldo.
Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal's January transfer window plans
Arsenal will look to sign players in January, Mikel Arteta has confirmed.
Lionel Messi out to write glorious third act against Croatia
Lionel Messi is two games away from winning the World Cup with Argentina, but can he deliver the Hollywood ending fans crave?
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan: Player ratings as Gunners seal second friendly victory
Match report and player ratings from Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan at the Dubai Cup.
Steven Gerrard 'may emerge' as contender to replace Gareth Southgate
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been tipped as a possible candidate to replace Gareth Southgate should he stand down as England boss.
West Ham working on double Sao Paulo deal as Luizao arrives for medical
Luizao arrives for his West Ham medical as the club hold talks over another potential signing from Sao Paulo.
Rafael Leao deals blow to AC Milan after opening contract offer
Chelsea's hopes of signing Rafael Leao have been boosted after the Portugal international rejected AC Milan's opening offers.
Liverpool's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea
Liverpool's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.
Spanish FA reveal reasons behind Luis Enrique exit
Luis Enrique was not fired as Spain manager because of his Twitch streams, according to president Luis Rubiales
Tottenham forward facing month out after returning from World Cup with injury
Tottenham striker Richarlison could be out for a month with an injury picked up at the World Cup.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd ready Benzema bid; Chelsea hold Vlahovic talks
Wednesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Karim Benzema, Dusan Vlahovic, Erling Haaland & more.
Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina vs Croatia?
A look at Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of the World Cup semi-final.
Lionel Messi lavishes praise on Lionel Scaloni after Argentina reach World Cup final
Lionel Messi wanted to make sure Lionel Scaloni got his fair share of the credit after leading Argentina to the World Cup final.
Five things Liverpool must address following the World Cup
Five things Liverpool need to address when the Premier League returns.
Croatia manager hits out at 'suspicious' penalty decision vs Argentina
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has criticised the decision to award Argentina a penalty in their 3-0 World Cup semi-final loss to La Albiceleste on Tuesday.
Mikel Arteta gives update on Ben White after Arsenal return
Mikel Arteta speaks about Ben White after the defender's return to Arsenal following his World Cup departure.
