Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Popular Norwegian SnøMarket Opening This Weekend In Rockford

One of the most festive, winter markets in Rockford, Illinois is returning for one weekend only at The Norwegian on Main Street. Held every winter, they celebrate Rockford's Norwegian roots with a festive outdoor market filled with traditional food, crafts, and activities. I've attended a few times and it's a really magical time!
ROCKFORD, IL
Thousands of Balloons Will Take Over One Wisconsin Venue in 2023, and You Need to See It!

The Big Balloon Build is coming to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in March of 2023, and I guarantee you have never seen anything quite like this!. From Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26, 2023, Covenant Harbor in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin will be transformed into an enchanting scene filled with over 100,000 balloons, but now the question is, what exactly is the Big Balloon Build?
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Rockford BBB: Puppy Scams Are Costing Victims More Than Ever

The good news, if you're a dog lover, is that according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), puppy buying is at an all-time high (especially during the holiday season) so it’s not really surprising that you or someone you know may be on the search for a new dog right now. The bad news is, as puppy buying rises, so do puppy scams.
ROCKFORD, IL
Illinois Police Add Another Warning To Their Holiday Driving Tips

With the holidays in full swing, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving. From December 16th through January 2nd, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with a high visibility "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Drive High/ Get a DUI." traffic safety campaign.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rockford Park District Looks To Lower Tax Rate For Residents

At the November 21,2023 Board of Commissioners meeting, Rockford Park District staff presented a preliminary 2023 budged which reflected a $1.033 million deficit. The deficit is due to increased investments in safety and security of parks and facilities, minimum wage increases for seasonal and part time staff, and increased costs for supplies, utilities, and services utilized by the Park District.
ROCKFORD, IL
