Helen Wagley, 72, formerly of Marlborough
Stanford – Helen (Carbone) Wagley, 72, of Stanford passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at home. She was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts on August 11, 1950 to the late Eugene and Helen Shogan Carbone. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Paul Carbone;...
James L. Driscoll Jr., 77, of Westborough
– James L. Driscoll, Jr., 77, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at home from complications of heart failure surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Mary R. (Giuffrida) Driscoll to whom he was married for 54 years. Born in Boston, he was the...
Susan Patton, 78, of Hudson
– Susan (Tidey) Patton, 78, a longtime resident of Hudson, MA, died on Friday, December 9, 2022 with her loving family by her side at the Branches of Marlborough. Susan is survived by her beloved high school sweetheart and husband of 55 years, Kenneth V. Patton Sr. of Hudson, MA. She also leaves her two children, Kenneth V. Patton Jr. and his wife Melissa of Worcester, MA, Lisa Schliker and her husband Chuck of Hudson, MA; her 3 grandchildren, Anthony C. Patton, Anthony M. Patton and Alexander Patton along with her two sisters, Nancy Williams, Barbara Anderson and other relatives and friends.
Sandra M. Dunbar, 76, formerly of Southborough
– Sandra M. Dunbar, 76, of Hingham, Massachusetts died on November 26 at South Shore Hospital after a brief illness. Sandy was born in Natick, Massachusetts in 1946 to Robert “Bob” Bordewieck and Elsie (Hussey) Bordewieck. She grew up in Southboro and Braintree before attending Boston University. Sandy lived most of her life on the South Shore in Norwell and Hingham while working as a nurse and as a registered nurse practitioner mental health care.
Santa coming to Marlborough this weekend
MARLBOROUGH – Santa is coming to town this weekend. With assistance from the Fire Department, the big guy will be making the rounds Dec. 16, 17 and 18 from 4:30-8 p.m. each evening. The Grinch will be making an appearance as well. For updates, use the Glympse app, or...
Shrewsbury residents stock up community fridge for holiday season
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury community fridge will continue to provide free food for residents in need throughout this holiday season. The fridge, which was installed next to the senior center over the summer, was donated to the town by the Rotary Club. Past President Sandy Burgers believes residents may...
Marlborough firefighters receive donation from local charity
MARLBOROUGH – After receiving a donation from a local charity, Marlborough Firefighters Local 1714 plan to use the funds to “pay it forward.”. The Marlborough Firefighters Local 1714 of the International Association of Fire Fighters recently received a donation of $1,000 from A Day to Benefit Veterans, a local 501(c)(19) charity based on Marlborough.
Marlborough Rotary holds inaugural polar plunge
MARLBOROUGH – With a countdown, seven people ran from the shores of Memorial Beach into the cold waters of the For Meadow Reservoir last weekend. It marked the inaugural Polar Plunge to Fight Polio held by the Marlborough Rotary Club. “The Marlborough Rotary Club along with Rotary International in...
Grafton Youth Lacrosse players selected for Mass Bay Colonials
GRAFTON – Hunter Laverdiere and Beckett Heidenthal of Grafton were selected to the Mass Bay Colonials boys lacrosse team that traveled to Houston on Dec. 10-11 to compete in the Best of Texas Lacrosse Tournament. Heidenthal and Laverdiere are two players of 22 selected from more than 200 athletes...
Shrewsbury father advocates for students to get Diwali off
SHREWSBURY – A Shrewsbury resident is advocating for students to receive a day off for Diwali. Anand Sharma has two kids who attend Shrewsbury Public Schools – Jiya, who is a freshman, and Arvin, who is in fourth grade. If Shrewsbury students got the holiday off, it would...
HomeGoods, Marshalls and Sierra coming to Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – New businesses will soon be heading to Northborough Crossing. According to Northborough officials, HomeGoods, Marshalls and Sierra will be coming to the mall. Town Administrator John Coderre mentioned the new businesses during the Board of Selectmen’s tax classification hearing on Nov. 21. “We’ve seen turnover [at...
Region welcomes the first snow of winter
REGION – Just in time for the height of the holiday season, the season’s first snow on Dec. 11 left between one to two inches in the region. Shrewsbury and Westborough both received 1.9 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest of the snow occurred in...
Developer reimagines Hudson project following potential impact on dam
HUDSON – A mixed-use commercial and residential development is still under review by the Planning Board. Located at 136 Main St., the site is currently occupied by a number of buildings and tenants, including a Domino’s Pizza. The project has been proposed by 136 Main Street Condominium. It...
