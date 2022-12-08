ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Reward increased in case of shots fired into prosecutor's home

By Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago
The reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for firing shots into a Hamilton County prosecutor's Green Township home has been increased.

No one was injured, but investigators say the shooting is "suspected to be in retaliation in relation to recent court proceedings."

Those with information are being asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS, email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information online at atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

