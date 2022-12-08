Read full article on original website
Related
Becky Lynch Offers Strong Praise For Two Specific WWE Superstars
Becky Lynch recently spoke with the folks from Verge magazine for an interview. During the discussion, “The Man” offered high praise for Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor when talking about some of the talents currently working on the WWE main roster. Featured below are some of the highlights.
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
Bron Breakker Believes WWE NXT Star Can Headline WrestleMania
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker stated on Instagram to WWE Deutschland that he believes Cora Jade can headline WrestleMania. In real life, the two are dating. On NXT, Jade is currently feuding with Wendy Choo. “Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania one day...
Matt Hardy Wants Edge and Christian to Be The Hardy Boyz’s Final Opponents
AEW star Matt Hardy talked about various topics on a recent episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”. During it the podcast, Matt said that he and his brother Jeff would like to team up against Edge and Christian for “one last match.” In WWE, they had great matches. The only problem is that Matt, Jeff, and Christian are under contract with AEW and Edge is with WWE.
Name of a New WWE Premium Live Event Possibly Revealed in Trademark Filing
On December 8, WWE filed a new trademark application. WWE has filed a trademark application for “WWE King and Queen of the Ring” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services. Following is a description:. “Mark For: WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING™ trademark...
Ricky Starks Responds to Comparisons to The Rock
Ricky Starks rose through the ranks of the NWA before joining the AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic. He quickly became a member of Team Taz before breaking away to be his own man. For several years, Starks has been compared to The Rock due to their appearance and the way...
Kofi Kingston Makes History at WWE NXT Deadline
After a long career in WWE, Kofi Kingston has accomplished everything. Kingston has played in a number of memorable matches and won numerous championships. On Saturday night at the NXT Deadline premium live event, Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. Kingston broke...
NJPW World Tag League Night 9 Review – December 11, 2022
NJPW World Tag League Night 9 Review – December 11, 2022. Match ends with Bad Luck Fale nails Kosei Fujita with the Grenade to get the win. Winner: Bad Luck Fale (1:44) If TMDK & Los Ingobnrabales De Japon wins Aussie Open is eliminated. Oskar Leube hits a body...
AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 12/9/22
The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in. Rampage averaged 457,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10pm ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Last week, the show received 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating, the lowest key demo rating in the show’s...
Several AEW Stars Confirmed For AAA Noche de Campeones, Updated Line-Up
The 2022 “Noche de Campeones” event will be Lucha Libre AAA’s final major international event of the year, taking place on December 28. It will be broadcast live from Acapulco, Mexico. The show will feature FTR, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo from AEW. Below is the current...
Seth Rollins Said to Be Upset With Ric Flair Over Becky Lynch’s Remarks
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE star Becky Lynch feuded throughout 2021 and early 2022, around the time Lynch was feuding with Flair’s daughter, Charlotte. WWE used real-life issues to fuel their feud leading up to Survivor Series. Flair slammed Lynch on his podcast and on Twitter....
Bobby Lashley Fired on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins Earns Shot at the US Title
WWE has “fired” Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins has earned a US title shot. Rollins defeated Lashley in a number #1 contender’s match for the US Title Monday night on WWE RAW. During the match, the referee jumped out of the way but injured his ankle at...
Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Revolution 2023
AEW Revolution will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, on March 5, 2023. According to WrestleTix, 5,425 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/10/22), leaving 2,255 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,680.
NJPW STRONG Lineup Set For 12/17/22, Motor City Machine Guns, KENTA
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the match lineup for the December 17th episode of NJPW STRONG. The NJPW STRONG Detonation series rolls on as the current NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns defend their titles against the number one contenders Stray Dog Army in the main event.
Full Card For NJPW World Tag League/Super Jr Tag League Finals (12/14/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full card for the December 14th World Tag League/Super Jr Tag League Finals at Sendai’s Sun Plaza Hall. In the Super Jr Tag League Finals it will be IMPACT Wrestling’s Chris Bey and Ace Austin facing YOH and Lio Rush. The winner will head to Wrestle Kingdom 17 to challenge the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira and TJP for the titles.
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 12/16/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the December 16 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Charlie Dempsey defeated Myles Borne. * Sol Ruca defeated Dani Palmer. * Trick Williams defeated Hank Walker.
WWE Rescinds Bobby Lashley’s Firing
WWE has rescinded Bobby Lashley’s firing. For those who missed it, WWE official Adam Pearce fired Lashley (in storyline) Monday night on WWE RAW. Lashley was fired after he accidentally struck officials for two weeks in a row. Pearce issued a statement this afternoon announcing that Lashley’s firing has...
Tony Khan Reveals Why Colt Cabana Didn’t Wrestle at ROH Final Battle
Colt Cabana has competed at all of Ring of Honor’s pay-per-view events since Tony Khan bought the company and started its new era. At ROH Supercard of Honor, Cabana fought Blake Christian, and at ROH Death Before Dishonor, Cabana fought Anthony Henry. Cabana wasn’t announced for Final Battle. At...
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Damage CTRL heads to the ring. Becky Lynch comes out of nowhere and attacks Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky. She tosses them over the barricade, then chases out of the arena with a chair.
Joe Alonzo Signs A Contract With NWA
Back on January 1 of 2022, indy star Joe Alonzo proclaimed on Twitter that he will sign a professional wrestling contract. Today that became a reality as Joe Alonzo confirmed on Twitter that he has signed a contract with the NWA. The NWA responded to Joe Alonzo’s tweet about the...
