Read full article on original website
Related
When is your child no longer contagious? How to prepare for winter sicknesses, holiday gatherings
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A variety of illnesses are on the rise in Pennsylvania, creating a "triple-demic" just in time to derail holiday plans. WellSpan Health's Dr. Vinitha Moopen joined FOX43 this morning to discuss how to deal with sickness amid the season of family gatherings. One of the most...
Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association celebrates its 70th birthday on wheels
LEMOYNE, Pa. — Milkshakes are on the moo-ve. The Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association's famous Pa. Farm Show milkshake celebrated its 70th birthday on Friday. In festive tradition, the oldest dairy organization in Pennsylvania opened a birthday pop-up truck to sell milkshakes in five locations. The first 50 people in line...
Shapiro, Davis to be inaugurated on Jan. 17
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-Elect Austin Davis are set to be inaugurated on Jan. 17, 2023. A swearing-in ceremony will be held in Harrisburg, along with an inaugural celebration in Lititz on the 17th. Shapiro and Davis won the election over Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.
Millionaire Raffle winning Lottery ticket sold at Karns store in Lemoyne, Cumberland County
LEMOYNE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County was one of two winners of the latest $50,000 drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, drawing, the Lottery said.
PennDOT releases data and tips to avoid deer-related collisions
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there were more than 5,700 deer-related crashes in 2021, up from almost 5,600 in 2020. 2021 crashes resulted in 1,255 injuries and 13 fatalities. State Farm reports Pennsylvanians have a one-in-57 chance of being involved in an...
South Central Pennsylvanians urged by officials to check broadband coverage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are urging people in south central Pennsylvania to check their broadband coverage before the new year. Representatives from the York County Regional Police met with members of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority today to discuss how greater coverage in the area could benefit people.
Over 450 vehicles are up for grabs in the final Commonwealth Vehicle Auction of the season
GRANTVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania officials said that if people are still looking for a gift this holiday season, they don't need to look far. The Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is making its final lap this season at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania on Tuesday—auctioning off more than 450 vehicles. The auction...
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Gov. Wolf announces $5 million in grant funding to improve traffic safety
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf announced today that 20 municipalities will receive a total of $5 million in grant funding to install and maintain traffic signal technologies through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) Traffic Signal Technologies Grant program. The funding will increase mobility and efficiency...
Pa. Marijuana Project releases county-by-county numbers of approved applicants
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project is harder to get into than the Ivy League. Data released by the state this week showed a 94% rejection rate. Of more than 3,500 total applicants across the state, 231 were approved to have a public hearing before the state Board of Pardons. The applications of another 434 people were held for further review on their cases.
Pa. Turnpike crash in tunnel cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:32 a.m.: All involved cars were removed from the tunnels and both lanes of traffic are moving again, according to Pennsylvania State Police and 511PA. Previously: According to 511PA.com, there is a crash stopping traffic on the Pa. Turnpike. The incident is on I-76...
Pa. House vacancies leave 2023 power, leadership in question
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There's unfinished business to deal with in Harrisburg. While Democrats won enough seats in November to control the House, those seats are now empty and Republicans are calling Democrat's moves to take power into question. Democrats took control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the...
Flu fast facts | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the worst flu season since 2009 crossing the country, FOX43 has reported on the state of our hospitals and the ‘tripledemic’ caused by different respiratory viruses. Cases spiked weeks before their normal peak and ICU beds are filling up across the state, leading...
State Democrats respond to lawsuit filed to prevent voters from filling 3 vacant House seats
The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber. Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked Commonwealth Court to issue an...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0