Larry Brown Sports

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

New York planning major trade that will alter pitching rotation after Justin Verlander acquisition

The New York Mets might’ve already acquired Justin Verlander, and more recently Kodai Senga, but that doesn’t mean they’re done working on their pitching staff. According to new reports, the Mets are willing to trade one of their veteran starters. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Mets are willing to move […] The post New York planning major trade that will alter pitching rotation after Justin Verlander acquisition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa’s 13-year, $350 million Giants deal sparks wild Twitter reactions

The San Francisco Giants have officially landed a big fish in free agency after signing Carlos Correa. However, while a lot of fans are excited about the addition, some couldn’t help but express concerns about the move. Correa is undoubtedly one of the best shortstops in all of baseball, so it’s not a surprise why […] The post Carlos Correa’s 13-year, $350 million Giants deal sparks wild Twitter reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water

The San Diego Padres’ Xander Bogaerts signing has led some to believe that Fernando Tatis Jr could be available on the trade market. The New York Yankees were rumored to be interested in the star shortstop. However, those rumors were recently shutdown by Dan Federico. “I’ve heard from well placed source that there’s “zero, absolutely […] The post Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Radio host claiming Yankees chasing Fernando Tatis Jr. is ridiculous

One year ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. was the star shortstop of the San Diego Padres, as well as the reigning face of baseball. Now? After a motorcycle accident, a PED suspension, and — most importantly — a $340 million extension, people around the game are wondering whether he could be persona non grata in San Diego, as well as a possible candidate for the Yankees’ “big move” we heard so much about on Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Going… Going… Gallo!

The Seattle Mariners need an outfielder. Our Andrew Elderbaum thinks he knows just the guy that fits the bill. Seattle Mariners 2023 outfield… center field-Julio Rodriguez-check; right field-Teoscar Hernandez-check; left field-Jarred Kelenic, Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore-ahh maybe. It seems like left field is an area of opportunity for Seattle. Why not free agent Joey Gallo?
SEATTLE, WA
