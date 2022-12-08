Read full article on original website
Did Padres signing Xander Bogaerts turn Manny Machado into Yankees target?
Outside of the obvious benefits (Red Sox getting worse = Good!), the New York Yankees might’ve celebrated Xander Bogaerts’ 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres a little harder than most MLB franchises. While the Yankees’ budget will be a little more restricted after losing the...
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Atlanta Braves' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Sean Murphy
The Atlanta Braves made a big splash Monday, trading for catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. After adding Murphy, here's a look at the Braves' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Dodgers News: Veteran Free Agent Not Planning on Pitching in 2023
Reports speculate the Dodgers pitcher will retire soon.
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team
The Miami Marlins are intersted in long-time Dodger
Veteran Yankees writer rips ‘dumb’ Hal Steinbrenner in wake of Aaron Judge signing
Behold! A take you would’ve expected from the Yankees media if Hal Steinbrenner had let Aaron Judge get away, published even after Steinbrenner reportedly closed the deal with Judge all the way from Italy. Didn’t expect our jaws to drop a second time after the Judge re-signing news arrived...
Dodgers: Walker Buehler Gives Trea Turner a Hard Time on Social Media
The Dodgers pitcher shares a message to now-Phillies shortstop following his move.
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
New York planning major trade that will alter pitching rotation after Justin Verlander acquisition
The New York Mets might’ve already acquired Justin Verlander, and more recently Kodai Senga, but that doesn’t mean they’re done working on their pitching staff. According to new reports, the Mets are willing to trade one of their veteran starters. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Mets are willing to move […] The post New York planning major trade that will alter pitching rotation after Justin Verlander acquisition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB’s Top 25 Free Agents Still Available, With Signing Predictions
After a flurry of huge signings this month, here is an updated list of the best remaining players on the market.
San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
The San Francisco Giants made a huge splash Tuesday night, agreeing to terms with free agent Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350 million contract. After adding Correa, here's a look at the Giants' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Carlos Correa’s 13-year, $350 million Giants deal sparks wild Twitter reactions
The San Francisco Giants have officially landed a big fish in free agency after signing Carlos Correa. However, while a lot of fans are excited about the addition, some couldn’t help but express concerns about the move. Correa is undoubtedly one of the best shortstops in all of baseball, so it’s not a surprise why […] The post Carlos Correa’s 13-year, $350 million Giants deal sparks wild Twitter reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox Interested In Japanese Star With 101 MPH Fastball To Bolster Rotation
The Boston Red Sox lost out on the top Japanese pitcher on the market, but could still pursue a flamethrower from the NPB with genuine upside.
Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land
Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water
The San Diego Padres’ Xander Bogaerts signing has led some to believe that Fernando Tatis Jr could be available on the trade market. The New York Yankees were rumored to be interested in the star shortstop. However, those rumors were recently shutdown by Dan Federico. “I’ve heard from well placed source that there’s “zero, absolutely […] The post Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Radio host claiming Yankees chasing Fernando Tatis Jr. is ridiculous
One year ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. was the star shortstop of the San Diego Padres, as well as the reigning face of baseball. Now? After a motorcycle accident, a PED suspension, and — most importantly — a $340 million extension, people around the game are wondering whether he could be persona non grata in San Diego, as well as a possible candidate for the Yankees’ “big move” we heard so much about on Friday.
Angels News: Halos Pitching Target Signs Huge Deal With the Mets
The Angels were reportedly one of the favorites for the starter.
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Swinging Big Deal For Promising Marlins All-Star
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do
Seattle Mariners: Going… Going… Gallo!
The Seattle Mariners need an outfielder. Our Andrew Elderbaum thinks he knows just the guy that fits the bill. Seattle Mariners 2023 outfield… center field-Julio Rodriguez-check; right field-Teoscar Hernandez-check; left field-Jarred Kelenic, Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore-ahh maybe. It seems like left field is an area of opportunity for Seattle. Why not free agent Joey Gallo?
