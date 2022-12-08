Read full article on original website
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack
A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
Tech giants, including Facebook, threaten to remove news content from social media platforms
U.S. tech giants, including Facebook owner Meta, are threatening to remove news content from social media platforms after U.S. lawmakers amended a defense bill to include a provision that would help the news media.
Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook over bill
Meta threatened to ban news from the U.S. version of Facebook if Congress passes legislation requiring platforms like Facebook or Google to negotiate with — and compensate — publishers for their content.
Google must remove inaccurate search data if asked, EU court rules
Google must delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly incorrect, the EU's highest court said on Thursday. Driving the news: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that search engines must "dereference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting dereferencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate."
Israel to crack down on social media companies to tackle offensive content
JERUSALEM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Israel said on Wednesday it plans to regulate social media companies such as TikTok, YouTube, Meta's (META.O) Facebook and Twitter, following in the steps of the European Union in tackling illegal and offensive online content.
Dutch court rejects challenge to assisted suicide ban
A Dutch court has upheld the Netherlands' ban on assisted suicide
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Chinese police are now conducting random stop-and-search checks for banned foreign apps such as Instagram and Twitter: reports
Certain foreign social media apps are banned in China, but they can be accessed through virtual private networks.
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
msn.com
Elon Musk reinstated some banned Twitter accounts, but he drew the line at extremists like Alex Jones
Elon Musk once described himself as a "free speech absolutist" and has brought back some banned Twitter accounts. But Musk drew the line at right-wing conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones. Musk has been confronted with the fact that Twitter relies on ads for revenue, and unsafe content...
It's not just Twitter. The whole Internet is broken and we'd better fix it soon
If the debate about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter tells us anything, it’s that people – including those in governments – don’t understand how the World Wide Web works. We know that the algorithms Twitter uses to recommend content can guide people to develop more extreme views, but what is considered extreme has changed since Musk’s takeover. Many things he considers free speech would previously have been thought to be derogatory, misogynistic, violent or harmful in many other ways. Many countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand as the co-initiator of the Christchurch Call, are looking to Twitter and other platform providers to...
Google, YouTube pour millions into left-leaning nonprofit for new 'Global Fact Check Fund'
Google and Youtube are giving millions of dollars to fact-checking organizations in a global fund aimed at curbing misinformation across the internet.
Google Execs Warn Company's Reputation Could Suffer If It Moves Too Fast on AI-Chat Technology
Google employees asked executives at an all-hands meeting whether the AI chatbot that's going viral represents a "missed opportunity" for the company. Google's Jeff Dean said the company has much more "reputational risk" in providing wrong information and thus is moving "more conservatively than a small startup." CEO Sundar Pichai...
Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) are planning to resume advertising on Twitter, according to media reports on Saturday. The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back.
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities said they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region Wednesday as their air defense system intercepted and destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones, although wreckage from some of them damaged five buildings. No casualties were reported. The attempted strikes underlined how vulnerable Ukraine’s capital remains to the regular Russian attacks that have devastated infrastructure and population centers in recent weeks, mostly in the country’s east and south. But they also highlighted Ukraine’s claims of increasing efficiency in intercepting weapons — something that Patriot missiles from the U.S. may soon help boost. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a brief video statement, said the “terrorists” fired 13 Iranian-made drones, and all were intercepted. Such drones have been part of the firepower, along with rockets, missiles, shelling mortars and artillery, as Russia targets power stations, water facilities and other public utility sites. The snow-covered capital remained largely calm after the attack, which occurred around daybreak. As the working day began, authorities sounded the all-clear.
NBC Chicago
Two Americans and Five Russians Charged With Running a Smuggling Network to Obtain Military Technology and Ammunition for Russia
Two American citizens and five Russian nationals were charged in a federal indictment with operating a military technology smuggling network. Three of the seven defendants are in custody, the Justice Department said. They include a suspected Russian intelligence service officer. Members of the so-called "Serniya network" allegedly created dozens of...
makeuseof.com
6 Social Media Predictions for 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Social media is constantly evolving, and it can often be hard to keep up with all of the current trends. 2022 saw many changes in social media—from the rise of BeReal to the chaos surrounding Twitter. To help you stay current online, here are some of the top social media predictions for what you may see in 2023.
