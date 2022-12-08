ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tia Mowry reveals plans to spend holidays with estranged husband Cory Hardrict

By Riley Cardoza
 5 days ago

Tia Mowry is “really excited” to spend the holidays with her estranged husband, Cory Hardrict.

The “Sister, Sister” alum told TMZ on Wednesday that her “whole family” will be together, referencing son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.

“Family is family no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me,” Mowry, 44, continued. “So, we will always be family.”

The former Disney Channel star’s reveal comes two months after she filed for divorce from Hardrict, 43, after 14 years of marriage.

Mowry told her Instagram followers in October that she and the actor are “ going [their] separate ways .”

“Family is family,” the actress said of her estranged husband.
The “Twitches” star wrote, “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.

“I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” Mowry concluded at the time.

The “Instant Mom” alum, who cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing, spoke to “Today” show co-hosts the following month about her decision.

Mowry called her split a form of “self-love,” explaining, “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness. … When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening .”

The “Family Reunion” star admitted that her breakup was “not easy” but “so worth it.”

While Hardrict has yet to directly address the news, the “Karen” star made headlines for listening to Nas’ “Reminisce” on Instagram Live in November.

“Relationships ain’t the prettiest,” read the lyrics. “I was stuck on the silliness. Was it love that I was really in? We don’t know until it really end but then it’s too late.”

Tia’s twin sister, Tamera Mowry, told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in October that she has her sibling’s “back” amid her transition.

“I support her,” the former “Real” co-host” said during the “Today” show appearance. “So whatever she wants, the Mowry’s have her back.”

Page Six

Page Six

