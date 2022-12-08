Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
FRIEDENS CHURCH MAKES DONATION TO BREAD PARTNERS
A non-profit organization is going to be benefit from the generosity of a local church and their members. Friedens Church of Washington recently made their yearly donation of $1,000 to the Brenham Bread Partners. Three generations of family members were on hand to make the presentation; Linda Oberhoff, Thresia Schlabach,...
TICKETS ON SALE FOR BRENHAM FOOTBALL BANQUET ON JANUARY 8
Tickets have gone on sale for the Brenham High School Football Banquet. The Banquet is going to be held on Sunday, January 8th, at 5pm at the Fireman’s Training Center. Football players, managers, and student athletic trainers will eat for free. Parents and visitors will have to purchase a meal ticket. The cost is $15 each.
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS TEXAS LEADERSHIP SUMMIT, UPTOWN SWIRL
The next installment of a local leadership series and a wine stroll in downtown Brenham will be tomorrow’s (Tuesday) topics of discussion on the KWHI Community Corner. Pastor Tim Webb, founder of the Texas Leadership Summit, will speak about the summit’s series of four pillar events in 2023 and the first one, focusing on business, scheduled for January 21st.
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS AWARD SPRING 2023 HOT FUNDS
Washington County Commissioners voted to allocate hotel occupancy tax (HOT) grant funding for the spring 2023 funding cycle at their meeting today (Tuesday). Commissioners awarded $27,100 out of $39,610 in total HOT fund requests to four local tourism organizations. The recipients are the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce, Chappell Hill Historical Society, Unity Theatre and Washington-on-the-Brazos.
BELLVILLE’S SMIDT HAS BIG WEEKEND AT NFR IN LAS VEGAS
It was a big weekend for Bellville’s Caleb Smidt at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. For the fourth time in his career, Smidt won the Tie-Down Roper World Title, and also for the fourth time was the NFR Average Winner. He also won those titles last year,...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER UPDATED RULES FOR FALSE FIRE ALARMS
Changes to a City of Brenham ordinance regarding false fire alarms will be brought before the Brenham City Council on Thursday. Following discussion from a workshop on November 17th, the council will vote on whether to amend the fire protection and prevention section of city ordinance to institute updated rules for false alarms. Specifically, the changes would increase the amount the city charges for repeat false alarms and reduce the amount of false alarms allowed before the fees begin.
BURTON PANTHERS WELL REPRESENTED ON THE ALL DISTRICT TEAM
After an outstanding season, the Burton Panther Football Team had several players named to the District 14-2A Division II All-District Team that was announced this (Monday) afternoon. Burton RB Tyrone Gilmon was named as the District MVP, while DB Delvin Gantt was named as the Defensive Player of the Year.
BLINN FALL 2022 ENROLLMENT UP NEARLY 3 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR
Blinn College’s enrollment figures for the fall 2022 semester show an increase from the previous year by nearly 500 students. The Blinn Board of Trustees received an enrollment report today (Tuesday) stating that the College enrolled 17,554 students this fall, a 2.79 percent increase from 17,077 students in the fall 2021 semester.
PANOLA HANDS BLINN MEN FIRST CONFERENCE LOSS 58-54
The Blinn College men's basketball team fell to Panola College 58-54 in a Region XIV matchup Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The setback was the Buccaneers' first in conference play this season. Blinn is now 8-5 overall and 3-1 in Region XIV. The Bucs trailed 57-54 in...
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD MEETS
Two local pastors spoke before the Brenham School Board meeting Monday evening. Billy Southerland, Sr. Pastor at Calvary Baptist, and Tim Webb, Lead Pastor at Champion Fellowship, spoke on behalf of Texas Church Leaders, https://www.texaschurchleaders.org/ a group of local pastors serving Churches in Washington County. They presented the school board with a group of questions which they want answers to before the next School Board election. They also provided a signed copy of the 2018 District’s Legislative Priorities, taken from the District’s website which promotes state-funded support for campus-based mental and behavioral health services, opposes vouchers or any state funding to charter schools, and opposes state funding of private or parochial schools.
BURTON CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP ON WATER & SEWER RATES, GARBAGE SERVICES
The Burton City Council will discuss utilities in a workshop after its monthly council meeting tomorrow (Tuesday). Councilmembers will review study results for water and sewer rates and discuss garbage services and rates. They will also discuss an alleyway conveyance. No action will be taken during the workshop. Prior to...
ABUSE OF 911 SERVICE LANDS ONE IN JAIL
Abuse of the 911 Emergency number got one person arrested Saturday night. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:05, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 800 block of Glenn Drive in reference to a possible medical call. Upon arrival, Cpl. Perez met with James Earl Dixon Jr, 24 of Brenham, and was able to determine that Dixon was under the influence of alcohol and had placed the 911 call in question with no emergency. Dixon was warned by Cpl. Perez of making non-emergency calls to 911. Then at 11:40, Dixon made two further non-emergency calls to Communications and Cpl. Perez responded and took him into custody for Silent or Abusive Call or Electronic Communication to a 911 Service.
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
An Austin man was arrested Saturday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 7:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for driving on the wrong side of roadway and a license plate violation. Cpl. Ha made contact with the driver, Antolin Urquiza Orozco, 24 of Austin, and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and Cpl. Ha located Marijuana, mushrooms, and THC vape pens. Orozco was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:10, Cpl. Jose Perez effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Market Street for an unsafe lane change. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Michaela Marie Dunlap, 27 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Fort Bend County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Dunlap was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON SCHOOL FIRST RATING
The Burton School Board will convene its regular monthly meeting this (Monday) evening. Trustees will hold a public hearing on the annual School FIRST rating, going over the district’s financial integrity rating. Several reports are on the agenda, including an update on the facilities bond project and reports from...
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES
Topics of importance during the upcoming legislative session beginning next month will be discussed today (Monday) by the Brenham School Board. Trustees will go through the Education Service Center (ESC) Region VI superintendents’ list of legislative priorities. The board will also consider approval of requests for proposals (RFPs) for...
