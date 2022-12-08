Remembering Eugene 'Andy' Anderson

Anderson, 91, served in the Liberty Township Fire Department for 40 years, starting as a volunteer right out of high school and retiring after serving as chief from 1978-1989, according to current Fire Chief Jim Reardon.

“He was straightforward, a very ‘let’s get it done’ kind of guy,” said Dan Huffman, a longtime family friend. “And he was an outstanding, community-minded person.”

Huffman served as both a volunteer and part-time Liberty Township Fire Department staffer under Chief Anderson.

“He was very influential in my life,” Huffman said. “I’ve known him my whole life. His son and I are best friends. He’s the one who first sent me for EMT training.

“I’m very proud to have known him.”

Anderson was born in Columbus in 1931 and graduated from Powell High School in 1949. He married classmate Rose Evalyn (Plummer) Anderson in 1951. She preceded him in death in 2011.

Anderson helped in the family store, Plummer’s Trading Post, in Powell, but eventually became an electrician, owning Anderson Electric Service in Delaware for many years.

Anderson is survived by his four children, Vicky Cremer, Debbie (Joe) McMillan, Bill (Denise) Anderson, all of Delaware, and Jim (Lisa) Anderson, of Hilliard. He has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Anderson’s memorial service, held Dec. 7 in Powell, included trucks from several neighboring fire departments paying tribute to Anderson’s years of service.

This story includes information from Anderson’s online obituary, courtesy Rutherford Funeral Homes.

@ThisWeekNews