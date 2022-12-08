ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Report: 20-year-old Pensacola woman threw two babies to the ground

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly throwing two babies to the ground in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Trinity Crenshaw of Pensacola is charged with two counts of child abuse. Deputies were called to a home on Saturday. According to the report, a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Baby dies in co-sleeping accident in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A baby died in an apparent co-sleeping accident Sunday in Escambia County, the sheriff's office tells WEAR News. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a couple rushed their child to a Cantonment fire station just after 1 p.m. Sunday. According to Sheriff Chip Simmons, the baby...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Humane Society board refutes claims from letter alleging misconduct

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An anonymous letter sent to the Pensacola Humane Society has the Board of Directors upset over allegations they say are completely false. The letter that makes several claims of misconduct against the Board of Directors. It names no one board member specifically, and despite the contents of the letter, the board president says there's zero evidence to back it up.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputy charged with DUI

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County deputy was charged with DUI Tuesday morning. Deputy Christopher Tyree, 29, was arrested a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a second-degree misdemeanor DUI charge. Tyree was released from Santa Rosa County Jail Tuesday morning on a $2,500 bond. His mugshot...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: 33-year-old Escambia County woman located safe

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say 33-year-old Marquita Denise Sims has been safely located Monday afternoon. Escambia County Sheriff's Office sent out a Purple Alert for Sims Sunday night. ----- ORIGINAL STORY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Escambia County woman. The Escambia...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

PCS Outreach Ministries to give away hundreds of toys in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of toys will be given out to children Sunday at the Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center in Pensacola. PCS Outreach Ministries is hosting their 17th Annual Toy Giveaway Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Wedgewood Community Center on 6405 Wagner Road. The giveaway is...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola mother turns tragedy into effort to bring joy to others

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola mother is turning her unimaginable sorrow into an effort to bring joy to others. Taxie Lambert is off and running with Project Formal. "Her formal event, last formal event, was her fifth grade graduation," Lambert said. "I can remember going and shopping for that Sunday school dress. It was important for her to look her best."
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Box truck crashes into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It happened again. A box truck crashed into the bottom of the Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Tuesday night. The crash took place around 6:20 p.m. beneath the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The entirety of the box truck's roof was torn off after making contact with...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

The Angels of Communities Caring at Christmas

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- This past weekend, dozens of volunteers gathered to make sure as many children as possible would have a reason to smile on Christmas morning. These are the Angels of Communities Caring At Christmas. It's an annual tradition for many of these dedicated volunteers. They commit themselves to...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Police: 12-year-old shot while chasing after dog in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) -- According to the Mobile Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was shot after chasing his dog down the street. It happened at the 1000 block of Garland Drive. According to police, the 12-year-old was trying to take out the trash when the dog escaped, after which it...
MOBILE, AL

