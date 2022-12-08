Read full article on original website
Report: 20-year-old Pensacola woman threw two babies to the ground
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly throwing two babies to the ground in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Trinity Crenshaw of Pensacola is charged with two counts of child abuse. Deputies were called to a home on Saturday. According to the report, a...
Former Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola manager charged with stealing over $800,000
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former manager at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola is charged with illegally using a company credit card to make over $800,000 worth of purchases. Timothy Scott Gilbert, 53, of Pace, was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 30 and charged with Grand Theft over $100,000.
Pensacola convicted felon sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated battery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola convicted felon was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for hitting a victim in the head with a deadly weapon back in May 2021. 43-year-old Tyi Nettles Jr., was found guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon back in September for the 2021 incident that took place on Weis Lane in Pensacola.
Deputies: Baby dies in co-sleeping accident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A baby died in an apparent co-sleeping accident Sunday in Escambia County, the sheriff's office tells WEAR News. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a couple rushed their child to a Cantonment fire station just after 1 p.m. Sunday. According to Sheriff Chip Simmons, the baby...
Report: Deputies seize drugs, guns, nearly $20K from Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was arrested and a man is still wanted after deputies seized drugs, guns and cash from an Escambia County home in November. Jacarla Purifoy, 25, was booked into Escambia County Jail on Saturday and charged with:. Keeping Public Nuisance Structure for Drug Activity. Brandon...
Former Flomaton Police officer facing drug charges arrested for third time
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Flomaton Police officer facing drug charges in Florida is back in jail. Isaac Lopez, 38, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday. He's charged with failing to appear in court. Lopez was arrested in December 2020 for trafficking methamphetamine and released on bond...
Immunization rates for Florida kindergarten, 7th grade students lowest in 10 years
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Immunization rates for Florida's kindergarten and seventh grade students are the lowest they've been in more than 10 years, according to the state health department. Community Health Northwest Florida pediatric nurse practitioner Paula Lindsey says vaccine hesitancy post-COVID is what’s driving the drop. This more than...
Pensacola Humane Society board refutes claims from letter alleging misconduct
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An anonymous letter sent to the Pensacola Humane Society has the Board of Directors upset over allegations they say are completely false. The letter that makes several claims of misconduct against the Board of Directors. It names no one board member specifically, and despite the contents of the letter, the board president says there's zero evidence to back it up.
Family of late Pensacola rapper awarded $5 million in Oakwood Terrace settlement
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The family of late Pensacola 18-year-old Kuanterion Rivers -- also known by his rapper name "Frozonee" -- was awarded $5 million in a settlement with Marquis Asset Management Inc., which is the property owner of Oakwood Terrace apartments. Rivers was shot and killed in June 2020 at...
Santa Rosa County deputy charged with DUI
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County deputy was charged with DUI Tuesday morning. Deputy Christopher Tyree, 29, was arrested a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a second-degree misdemeanor DUI charge. Tyree was released from Santa Rosa County Jail Tuesday morning on a $2,500 bond. His mugshot...
UPDATE: 33-year-old Escambia County woman located safe
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say 33-year-old Marquita Denise Sims has been safely located Monday afternoon. Escambia County Sheriff's Office sent out a Purple Alert for Sims Sunday night. ----- ORIGINAL STORY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Escambia County woman. The Escambia...
Pensacola Christian College student killed in Mississippi officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Fla. -- A 21-year-old killed in a shooting in Mississippi Saturday has been identified as a student at Pensacola Christian College, the college confirmed with WEAR News Monday. According to a release, 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley was shot and killed by a Hancock County deputy after they say he...
PCS Outreach Ministries to give away hundreds of toys in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of toys will be given out to children Sunday at the Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center in Pensacola. PCS Outreach Ministries is hosting their 17th Annual Toy Giveaway Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Wedgewood Community Center on 6405 Wagner Road. The giveaway is...
Pensacola mother turns tragedy into effort to bring joy to others
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola mother is turning her unimaginable sorrow into an effort to bring joy to others. Taxie Lambert is off and running with Project Formal. "Her formal event, last formal event, was her fifth grade graduation," Lambert said. "I can remember going and shopping for that Sunday school dress. It was important for her to look her best."
Escambia County teachers protest agreement by teacher's union, school board on pay
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia Education Association and the Escambia School Board have reached an agreement on raises for teachers. But not everyone likes the plan. The teachers' union and administrators spent five months negotiating, before coming up with a compromise. Current teachers would get a $2,000 raise starting...
Box truck crashes into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It happened again. A box truck crashed into the bottom of the Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Tuesday night. The crash took place around 6:20 p.m. beneath the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The entirety of the box truck's roof was torn off after making contact with...
Cantonment man charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cantonment man has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop in Escambia County on Wednesday. 31-year-old Samuel Lee Purifoy Jr. is charged with trafficking in 7 grams or more of oxycodone and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. According to the sheriff's office,...
The Angels of Communities Caring at Christmas
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- This past weekend, dozens of volunteers gathered to make sure as many children as possible would have a reason to smile on Christmas morning. These are the Angels of Communities Caring At Christmas. It's an annual tradition for many of these dedicated volunteers. They commit themselves to...
Police: 12-year-old shot while chasing after dog in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) -- According to the Mobile Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was shot after chasing his dog down the street. It happened at the 1000 block of Garland Drive. According to police, the 12-year-old was trying to take out the trash when the dog escaped, after which it...
Allen Turner Automotive Group donates over $76,000 to Manna Food Pantries
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A generous donation was presented Monday to fight hunger in Northwest Florida. Allen Turner Automotive Group gave just over $76,000 dollars to Manna Food Pantries Monday morning. Manna provides meals to the hungry in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Allen Turner says the donation was made...
