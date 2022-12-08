Read full article on original website
TCSO rescues man trapped in deep snow in Tillamook State Forest
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — On Saturday, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office rescued a man trapped inside his car in deep snow in the Tillamook State Forest. "We got a call that a 33-year-old male went up into the woods off of Highway 26 in a Volvo station wagon," said a TCSO deputy. "Apparently, he had been up there since the day before. But we got the call at 11:00 am on Saturday."
Sunshine Division will pack and deliver 4,000 food boxes across Portland this week
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, the Sunshine Division will pack a total of 4,000 holiday food boxes. 2,500 of those will be home delivered on Saturday, December 17, with the help of close to 500 volunteers and the Portland Police Bureau. The other 1,500 boxes will be shared with...
Bridges Oregon to offer new communication program for DeafBlind Oregonians
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nonprofit foundation Bridges Oregon is launching a new program for DeafBlind Oregonians focused on making and receiving communicative video calls. Bridges Oregon describes itself on its website as a "culturally specific and responsive nonprofit organization [that provides] advocacy and accompaniment services to individuals who are Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing (HOH) victims and survivors in their heritage languages."
Puplandia Dog Rescue's trailer was stolen early Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Puplandia Dog Rescue says their emergency food bank trailer was stolen over the weekend. Officials with the non-profit say the trailer was taken early Sunday morning from the parking lot of Vista Pet Hospital near Southwest Canyon and 89th. There was about $2,000 dollars worth of...
Portland businesses face challenges this holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — David Straub was hopeful to see a boost in foot traffic this holiday season. The owner at Premo's Toys said last year, there was a noticeable jump during the month of December. "We probably had double the amount of traffic which I figured would double again...
LLOYD CENTER SKATE TICKET GIVEAWAY
Contest: KATU / Lloyd Center Skate Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill; and Washington Counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum.
ABCNL: The increasing dangers of illegal marijuana in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — In 2015, Oregon legalized marijuana for recreational use. Now, law enforcement agencies are now sounding alarms. Officials say legalization has not stopped cartels from making money from marijuana or stopping them from exploiting those growing the plant. Mireya Villarreal and an ABC News crew came to...
Motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland hit-and-run crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver fled the scene of a crash with a motorcyclist in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crashed happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Southeast Division Street, east of 154th Avenue. Police said when they arrived, they found the...
Newport man arrested and charged with reckless burning after park gazebo catches fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 5:21 p.m. on Monday, December 12, the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the Don Davis Memorial Park on the report of someone setting the gazebo on fire. Newberg Police and Newport Fire responded and found a fire inside the enclosed gazebo. Officials say the flames were about eight feet high. Newport Fire was able to put out the fire quickly. Newport Police began interviewing witnesses.
Dennis Nalley still missing from Vancouver, family says he could be in a medical emergency
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are still looking for Dennis Nalley and Nalley’s family fears he may be in a medical emergency. Nalley was last seen in the area of Northeast 138th and Northeast 44th Street, and he uses a walker to get around. He is dressed as he is in the photo above, wearing Black Adidas pants with white stripes, and a dark colored zip up jacket.
Vancouver man charged with DUI after his truck rolled into a sheriff deputy's vehicle
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man was arrested early Sunday morning after the truck he was driving rolled into a Clark County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. Officials say 41-year-old Felagai Moananu of Vancouver was behind the wheel of his pickup truck when a Washington State Trooper noticed Moananu appear to doze off.
Local non-profit donates bikes to kids this holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nonprofit organization, Free Bikes for Kids, hosted an event Saturday to donate bikes this holiday season. High school students came together at the 'F-B-4-K" warehouse, to help clean and refurbish the bikes. Volunteers say they are on track to donate over 5,000 bikes this year...
Police investigate shooting in Southeast Portland, woman taken to hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was found injured after a shooting in Southeast Portland on Sunday night, prompting a police search of the nearby neighborhood for the suspect. Portland Police say the shooting was reported in the 16600 block of SE Main Street at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Arriving...
Elliott State Forest no longer funds Oregon Schools; Land Board creates 'research forest'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Elliott State Forest will no longer be a source of income for the Common School Fund. The State Land Board took what officials are calling a historic step today, December 13, in the creation of the Elliott State Research Forest. The board also appointed the first board of directors for the new public agency, which will be established in 2024. It will oversee the research forest in collaboration with Oregon State University.
Harney County Judge continues pause on portions of Oregon Measure 114
A Harney County judge has extended a pause on the permit-to-purchase portions of Oregon's Measure 114, while postponing a decision on magazine capacity limits until the end of the week. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order on December 5....
Washington man stabs several people with a hunting knife in unprovoked casino attack
LA CENTER, Wash. — A man has been arrested after stabbing multiple people at a casino. On Monday at approximately 11:45 p.m. law enforcement from several different departments responded to a report of a stabbing attack on multiple people at the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casino in La Center, WA.
PPS asks community to help stop gun violence after 3rd shooting near school in 2 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is urging the community to work together to stop gun violence across the city after a third shooting just outside a PPS campus in the last two months. One of those shootings happened Monday near Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland and left...
Portland sees 92 shootings in November, on par with record gun violence of last year
Portland has seen 1,192 shooting incidents through November, which is the same number seen through the first 11 months of 2021, which was a record-breaking year for gun violence in the Rose City. Portland Police officials confirmed there were 92 shooting incidents through November 2022, down four from November 2021.
SE Portland stabbing suspect makes first court appearance Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of a deadly stabbing in Southeast Portland made an appearance in court. PAST COVERAGE | Police: Man charged with murder in connection with Friday's deadly stabbing in SE Portland. Police say 36-year-old Andrew Morrow stabbed someone at 171st and Powell on Friday, December...
Season of Giving: Classroom Law Project
KATU celebrates the Season of Giving by sharing local organizations that need our support. One of those organizations—Classroom Law Project--teaches students how our government works, how to speak with respect for opposing points of view, and how to advocate with conviction and clear thinking. Karen Rouse, a teacher at West Sylvan Middle School and Aili Diebert, a junior at Roosevelt High School, joined us to share how the organization equips and empowers students with the knowledge, essential skills, and motivation to become active participants in their communities.
