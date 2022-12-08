VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are still looking for Dennis Nalley and Nalley’s family fears he may be in a medical emergency. Nalley was last seen in the area of Northeast 138th and Northeast 44th Street, and he uses a walker to get around. He is dressed as he is in the photo above, wearing Black Adidas pants with white stripes, and a dark colored zip up jacket.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO