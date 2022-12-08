For SC newsrooms to succeed, they must hire unique voices to be heard above homogeneity

Our media landscape lacks diverse perspectives. This is reflected in both talent hired and editorial decisions made. Now, it is important that you resist the urge to dismiss this opinion as trite. As you continue along, forget well-worn expressions like representation, DEI, REI, inclusion, etc. What I am attempting to underscore is the need for our statewide media corp to strive beyond conventional coverage and mine diligently for brilliant, gleaming narratives that include everyone from the familiar corner store philosopher to the extraordinary college-bound griot. In my opinion, it is imperative to the success of legacy media that unique storytellers be sought after and given ample opportunity to be heard above the pitifully homogeneous chorus of journalism voices that know only one note.

In no way am I suggesting that race is a non-issue in mainstream journalism. As a Black woman and Gullah descendant, I will never deny my own or my community’s storied struggles with systemic oppression in the workplace. In my experience though, when you confront powerful institutions on issues of race, you are unfortunately met with misplaced indignation that typically results in clumsy solutions meant to remedy delicate problems. Or worse. ‘Box checking’. This is the practice where acknowledged disparities are treated, begrudgingly, with crude diversity hirings that deemphasizes vision or talent and overemphasizes identity. And before some of y’all accuse me of subtly saying “All Journos Matter,” hear me out.

I don’t have much faith that mainstream publications or newsrooms in South Carolina will voluntarily commit to unlearning their inherent biases. But I do have faith in the power of stories told by an array of expressive, community members who have experiences that strengthen their work. Additionally, that faith leads me to believe that they, themselves, should be granted generous amounts of autonomy to craft narratives that center their interests or concerns. This also creates the ideal conditions for honest and unflinching work to emerge. News outlets must be willing to bravely foster these conditions if they want to woo a growing audience.

For me, autonomy is something of a mandate because I recognize its power within my work. Being afforded liberty when creating within the realm of Black, expressive culture frees me from the dominant culture’s severe editorship. This puts me in a rare position to explore beyond predetermined boundaries far outside the margins. For others, I imagine being given a wider berth to innovate, imagine or genre-bend could communicate deep trust in ability. Spurring a kind of Pygmalion Effect, if you will. Something that the marginalized are seldom resourced with.

In my opinion, the unwillingness of the media to recognize the demonstrated excellence of those they purport to serve is primarily fear driven. Fear of losing power. Fear of losing influence. Fear of having to account for its malignant myopia. Fear of not being able to control the masses. This phobic impulse to cling to the myth of sterile objectivity and steer clear of self-possessed creators tends to produce paternalistic offerings that only reassures benefactors while alienating those for whom the story was written for.

I would urge members of the media to learn to reject fear and to forsake journalistic safety when possible. Search bravely for the dynamic individuals with something noteworthy to share. Mine for those gems of brilliance that will surely bring immense value to any body of work.

Ultimately, I’m urging mainstream media to halt all overworked attempts to confront the ‘sins’ of your past. Frankly, the political will isn’t really there. Nor do many outlets have the range (I’m just sayin’). Instead, make a commitment to incorporating more unapologetic perspectives. Ditch that pigeon hole you call your ‘Race Beat’ and its separate-but-equal, trauma-laden qualities and honor your readership with thoughtful journalism hires capable of shifting paradigms. Otherwise, some brash creator from an “alternative media” platform will be waiting in the wings, ready to serve those you’ve taken for granted.