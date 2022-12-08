ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Kennardo G. James

Four Places in SC Were Named the “Most Overweight and Obese Cities” in the U.S.

Four places in SC were named the "Most Overweight and Obese Cities" in the U.S. - Here's why.Photo byBritish Heart Foundation. One of the biggest issues right now in the U.S. is obesity. As a matter of fact, according to one source, oecd.org, 40% of Americans in the country ages 25 and over are obese! A major national publication just released a list of the "Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S." and four places in South Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which places in the state made the list as well as others that made it as well.
foxcharleston.com

Charleston Legal Access – SC’s Only Sliding Scale, Nonprofit Law Firm

Lana Kleiman, Executive Director of Charleston Legal Access, is in the studio to discuss services. South Carolina’s first and only sliding-scale nonprofit law firm bridges the justice gap by providing quality and affordable legal services to those who do not qualify for legal aid and cannot afford a private attorney at market rates.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

COVID Cases Climb Across SC

(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Local nurses glad to have new grads ease staff shortage

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nursing students at Aiken Tech had their pinning ceremony Monday. This graduation comes when they’re needed more than ever, in the middle of a continuing nursing shortage in South Carolina. We talked to new and veteran nurses about why it’s so important to have more...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

FBI reports Ga. hate crimes show increase in 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even as hate crimes have fallen in the U.S. and South Carolina, Georgia has seen an increase, according to the FBI. Marc Benjamin, supervisory special agent FBI Atlanta, states, “The FBI takes hate crimes very seriously. Hate crimes are the top priority in the civil rights division.”
GEORGIA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Food Lion Expands Home Delivery in Georgia, South Carolina

In time for the holidays, Food Lion is enabling Georgia and South Carolina shoppers to have fresh, affordable groceries delivered to their homes. Customers in more ZIP codes in those two states can use Food Lion’s To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app to confirm availability and place orders, with no delivery fee for the first order of $35 or more.
GEORGIA STATE
charlestondaily.net

Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison﻿

Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

DHEC: Overdose kits available at every county health department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced overdose kits are available to the public at every county health department Monday. The release of these kits to the public is available of up to two per person while supplies last. DHEC said the timing...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Electric vehicle chargers coming to most SC state parks

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is inviting more people to start driving electric vehicles, especially after companies like BMW have announced they are investing billions of dollars in the EV industry in the state. Now the state is concentrating its efforts to develop the workforce and infrastructure needed to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Columbia Housing Market To Be Among Best In 2023

(Columbia, SC) -- One new ranking suggests Columbia will have one of the country's best housing markets next year. Realtor-dot-com ranks the Columbia market eighth among those expected to see growth next year. The real estate listing website predicts Columbia home prices will jump three-point-six percent. It also predicts that...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Christmas in Ga., S.C.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.87 per gallon, decreasing by 9 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA,...
GEORGIA STATE

