19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
Four Places in SC Were Named the “Most Overweight and Obese Cities” in the U.S.
Four places in SC were named the "Most Overweight and Obese Cities" in the U.S. - Here's why.Photo byBritish Heart Foundation. One of the biggest issues right now in the U.S. is obesity. As a matter of fact, according to one source, oecd.org, 40% of Americans in the country ages 25 and over are obese! A major national publication just released a list of the "Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S." and four places in South Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which places in the state made the list as well as others that made it as well.
South Carolina woman sentenced for dumping mother’s body, taking her Social Security benefits
ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for taking her deceased mother’s Social Security benefits after reportedly dumping her body in a river, officials say. Beth Beamer, also known as Beth Ballard, 48, has been sentenced to 16 months in...
Free drug overdose 'safety kits' available to South Carolina residents through DHEC
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina sees a seasonal increase in the number of drug overdoses, the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is making a limited number of Overdose (OD) Safety Kits available to the public. The free OD Safety Kits will be available in health...
foxcharleston.com
Charleston Legal Access – SC’s Only Sliding Scale, Nonprofit Law Firm
Lana Kleiman, Executive Director of Charleston Legal Access, is in the studio to discuss services. South Carolina’s first and only sliding-scale nonprofit law firm bridges the justice gap by providing quality and affordable legal services to those who do not qualify for legal aid and cannot afford a private attorney at market rates.
iheart.com
COVID Cases Climb Across SC
(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
WYFF4.com
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
WRDW-TV
Local nurses glad to have new grads ease staff shortage
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nursing students at Aiken Tech had their pinning ceremony Monday. This graduation comes when they’re needed more than ever, in the middle of a continuing nursing shortage in South Carolina. We talked to new and veteran nurses about why it’s so important to have more...
WRDW-TV
FBI reports Ga. hate crimes show increase in 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even as hate crimes have fallen in the U.S. and South Carolina, Georgia has seen an increase, according to the FBI. Marc Benjamin, supervisory special agent FBI Atlanta, states, “The FBI takes hate crimes very seriously. Hate crimes are the top priority in the civil rights division.”
progressivegrocer.com
Food Lion Expands Home Delivery in Georgia, South Carolina
In time for the holidays, Food Lion is enabling Georgia and South Carolina shoppers to have fresh, affordable groceries delivered to their homes. Customers in more ZIP codes in those two states can use Food Lion’s To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app to confirm availability and place orders, with no delivery fee for the first order of $35 or more.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
abccolumbia.com
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
WRDW-TV
DHEC: Overdose kits available at every county health department
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced overdose kits are available to the public at every county health department Monday. The release of these kits to the public is available of up to two per person while supplies last. DHEC said the timing...
WRDW-TV
Electric vehicle chargers coming to most SC state parks
PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is inviting more people to start driving electric vehicles, especially after companies like BMW have announced they are investing billions of dollars in the EV industry in the state. Now the state is concentrating its efforts to develop the workforce and infrastructure needed to...
iheart.com
Columbia Housing Market To Be Among Best In 2023
(Columbia, SC) -- One new ranking suggests Columbia will have one of the country's best housing markets next year. Realtor-dot-com ranks the Columbia market eighth among those expected to see growth next year. The real estate listing website predicts Columbia home prices will jump three-point-six percent. It also predicts that...
WRDW-TV
Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Christmas in Ga., S.C.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.87 per gallon, decreasing by 9 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA,...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WRDW-TV
Mother’s fight to end opioid epidemic continues into rural Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta mom is keeping her son’s memory alive by helping countless others. Cammie’s son, Christopher lost his battle with an opioid addiction when he was just 32. From writing a book to creating a non-profit, Cammie is making sure she is...
This Abandoned South Carolina Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
South Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. woman accused of stealing over $300,000 from assisted living patient
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Oconee County woman was recently charged for allegedly stealing from an assisted living patient. Wilson said the suspect, 43-year-old Chanda L. Sargent, was charged with eleven counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one count...
