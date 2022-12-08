ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Homeland Security continues to investigate swatting calls: What we know

By Alexandra Weaver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1Kxv_0jbr9yOe00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said law enforcement agencies statewide received 19 fake threats in 17 counties regarding school shootings or other violence at schools .

Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, McDowell, Mercer, Monongalia, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor and Wood counties were impacted according to DHS.

The term is called swatting. It’s when someone calls 911 in an attempt to bring a large, armed law enforcement presence to a certain location. It ties up emergency services and according to the DHS, can even be deadly.

Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

As of Thursday morning, DHS said all of those threats have been deemed not credible and that its West Virginia Fusion Center will continue to coordinate response efforts at the state level.

“Our ongoing priority is to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our students and communities,” Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Rob Cunningham said. “We will continue our investigation of each event and are prepared to respond again if needed. We ask the community to download our emergency response phone app and assist us in keeping our communities safe.”

The DHS is encouraging West Virginians to call 911 and utilize the My Mobile Witness reporting app, available for Apple or Android , to report any and all types of threats.

DHS said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

