ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wiproud.com

Wisconsin deer farm tests positive for CWD, baiting & feeding ban goes into effect soon

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in northern Wisconsin tested positive for a contagious and fatal disease. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified of the positive Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) test result by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds

LEE’S SUMMITT, Mo. (KTVI) – Pam Tovar of Missouri is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. “Just mainly toys for the kids and getting stuff for Christmas dinner, things like that,” said the Lee’s Summit resident. Tovar’s bill...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
wiproud.com

US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead

DALLAS (AP) — A destructive storm marched across the United States, spawning tornadoes that touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, where two deaths were reported, and it delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and threatened more severe weather Wednesday in the South. A young boy...
LOUISIANA STATE
wiproud.com

New Wisconsin ban to cut down “robotexts”

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining the battle against spam texts. Yesterday, Kaul supported the FCC’s proposal to cut down on robotexts by requiring mobile phone service providers to block texts from invalid, unassigned, or unused numbers. In a letter, Kaul wrote: “like robocalls,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio

MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
OHIO STATE
wiproud.com

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term’s end

SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters...
ARIZONA STATE
wiproud.com

Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor’s race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy