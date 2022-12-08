Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.Joel EisenbergDayton, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
Robinson layup gives Wilmington 45-44 win over Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE – Wilmington marched into Waynesville Tuesday night and toppled the Spartan’s six-game winning streak, 45-44, thanks to a Ke’Asia Robinson wide-open layup with 7.9 seconds left. Following the layup, three consecutive timeouts between the two teams and a seemingly uncalled over-and-back, Waynesville’s desperation 30-footer did not...
wnewsj.com
Hadley leads East Clinton over Blanchester JV girls
BLANCHESTER — Led by Megan Hadley, the East Clinton junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Blanchester 33-26 Monday night at the BHS gym. Hadley scored 22 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and six steals. Also for East Clinton, Chloe Scott had five rebounds and three...
wnewsj.com
Fisher sets WHS bowling record in win over NR
NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington sophomore Kylie Fisher started the bowling season off a big sluggish through the first five matches. She got back on track in the sixth match. Fisher, a state qualifier as a freshman, set a WHS bowling record (boys or girls) with a two-game series of 548 Monday in a match with New Richmond. Jerrica Guzzi previously held the girls two-game mark at 494, WHS coach Joe Gigandet said.
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: East Clinton 70, Blanchester 34
BLANCHESTER — With a season-high point total, East Clinton was an easy 70-34 winner Monday over Blanchester. The SBAAC National Division win puts the Astros at 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the National Division. The Wildcats are 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the division. East Clinton raced out to...
wnewsj.com
Barker nets 18 but Quakers fall to No. 19 Heidelberg
WILMINGTON — Collin Barker led Wilmington College in the scoring column but the Quakers couldn’t hang with No. 19 Heidelberg University in the second half of a 90-73 Ohio Athletic Conference defeat Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena. Heidelberg finished 32-of-70 (45.7 percent) from the field along with making...
wnewsj.com
Tangonan three-point play lifts BHS to first win, 49-47
BLANCHESTER — Nainoa Tangonan’s three-point play in the waning seconds Tuesday lifted Blanchester to a 49-47 win over Peebles at the BHS gym. The win for the Wildcats is the first of the season in six outings. “I’m so happy for the boys,” first-year head coach Mike Malott...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane falls short in another close loss 44-41
WILMINGTON — Edgewood handed Wilmington its third close loss of the season Saturday, 44-41, in non-league girls basketball at Fred Summers Court. Wilmington (2-5) has the three-point loss to Edgewood, a three-point loss to Dayton Carroll and a two-point loss to Batavia. Edgewood (3-4) now has two wins by...
wnewsj.com
Massie bowlers can’t beat Broncos big night
GEORGETOWN — Western Brown defeated Clinton-Massie in a pair of bowling match Monday at Community Lanes. Corvin Pittenger led Clinton-Massie with a 393 series in the boys match but Nathan Fisher had a 478 (221, 257) for the Broncos, who then average better than 220 for their four baker games. Massie averaged around 180 in its baker set.
wnewsj.com
EC junior varsity falls to Cedarville
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Cedarville 64-39 Saturday night. Arman Walker of Cedarville led all scorers with 22 points. Max Gulley had 16 for the Astros. SUMMARY. Dec 10, 2022. @East Clinton High School. Cedarville 64, East Clinton 39. EC^6^10^10^13^^39.
wnewsj.com
WHS girls win IronClad baker bowling tournament
HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team won the second annual IronClad baker bowling invitational Saturday at Highland Lanes. Wilmington defeated Leesburg Fairfield 2-0 in the championship match with games of 184 and 137. In the semifinal round, Wilmington had 162 and 161 and posted a win...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane 4th, Wildcats 9th at Blanchester Invitational
BLANCHESTER — Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School wrestling team finished fourth Saturday at the Blanchester Middle School Invitational. The Hurricane had 140.5 points while championship Lebanon finished with 291. Blanchester was ninth while East Clinton finished 15th. Wilmington had back-to-back champions with Max McCoy winning at 104...
wnewsj.com
EC grad Godlove, Indians top Astros by 15
LEES CREEK — Despite a 23-point fourth quarter, East Clinton was defeated by Cedarville 62-47 Saturday night in a non-league matchup of former Kenton Trace Conference rivals. The Astros (0-6) struggled on offense with just 24 points through three quarters. But East Clinton found its touch in the fourth,...
wnewsj.com
Stuckey first, Hurricane second at Edgewood
TRENTON — Thad Stuckey won his weight class as Wilmington finished as the overall runnerup Saturday in the Edgewood Invitational wrestling tournament. Stuckey won a high-drama battle 7-6 over Aiden Butler of Great Crossing for the 165-pound title. Great Crossing won the tournament handily with 249 points. Wilmington was...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Washington 61, Wilmington 39
WILMINGTON — With strong inside play, Washington Senior remained red-hot with a 61-39 win over Wilmington Saturday night at Fred Summers Court. The victory is the fifth straight for the Blue Lions who are now 7-1 overall. With a loss to their former South Central Ohio League rival, the...
wnewsj.com
WHS girls 5th, boys 6th at South Dearborn meet
SOUTH DEARBORN, Ind. — The Wilmington High School girls were fifth and the boys sixth Saturday at the South Dearborn Invitational swim meet. For the WHS girls, Bailey Moyer was fourth in the 100 free (64.98), fourth in the 100 back (1:15.84) and swam on two fourth place relay teams. The 200 medley relay with Moyer, Hannah Scott, Vanessa Calderone and Adriana Benitez went 2:22.14 while the 200 free team made up of the same foursome clocked 2:05.56.
wnewsj.com
Buckeyes ready for shot at No. 1 Georgia in CFP
COLUMBUS – Ryan Day has noticed a difference. An invitation to the College Football Playoff has replaced the disappointment over a loss to Michigan with something more forward looking and upbeat. No. 4 OSU’s practices for a playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New...
wnewsj.com
SSCC’s PN program celebrates graduation
Ten graduates of Southern State Community College’s practical nursing program were recognized during a Dec. 8 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro. Graduate Ryan McBride opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings from SSCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin and SSCC...
wnewsj.com
Blood drive set for Dec. 22 in Blanchester
DAYTON, Ohio – Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert this shortage during the busiest time of the holiday season when you donate at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St.
wnewsj.com
Real estate transfers
This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Larry Miller, Donny Miller, Archie Miller, and Champ D. Miller to Larry Miller 1/4 INT, Champ D. Miller 1/4 INT, Zacharia Allen...
wnewsj.com
SATH to host annual ‘Sweetheart Charity Ball’
The SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) organization will be hosting its 19th-annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Roberts Centre in Wilmington. The evening will begin with appetizers at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8-11 p.m. The attire for the evening...
Comments / 0