ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

First responders hold press conference after deadly fire

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXkDZ_0jbr8gib00

NEW TRIPOLI, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hearts are heavy in Lehigh County after state police and first responders held a press conference providing us with more information as to what happened in the deadly fire Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say dozens of fire departments from three counties responded to a West Penn Township home along Clamtown Road just before 4 p.m.

The active scene turned deadly when officials say two firefighters became trapped inside and a “mayday” call was activated.

State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff to honor firefighters

The pair, 36-year-old New Tripoli Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris and 59-year-old New Tripoli Firefighter Marvin Gruber, were rescued from the home and emergency medical care was administered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLnKo_0jbr8gib00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtrEA_0jbr8gib00

Don Smith, from the Lehigh County Communication Center, says they were taken to St. Luke’s Miner’s Campus in Coaldale where they both succumbed to their injuries.

For the full press conference watch the video below:

Paris has served with the company since 2010 and Gruber has served since 2020.

“The community fire company of new tripoli is deeply saddened for the tragic loss of their two fire members in the line of duty. These members made the ultimate sacrifice for their community and country. They are truly heroes,” Smith read on behalf of the New Tripoli Fire Company.

“On behalf of the Pennsylvania State Police, our thoughts and prayers are with the New Tripoli Fire Department members, the New Tripoli Community, the families of the fallen, and everyone who’s been affected by this tragedy,” said Trooper Nathan Branosky, PSP Troop M Public Information Officer.

The scene in Schuylkill County is still very active as police and fire marshals continue their investigation as to what caused the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jnuO_0jbr8gib00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imJhi_0jbr8gib00

A third person was also found dead behind the property Wednesday. They have been identified as Christopher Kammerdiener, a relative of the property owner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Explosion, fire destroys Susquehanna Township home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An explosion rocked a neighborhood and destroyed a home in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, on Tuesday morning. Reports of the explosion came into the abc27 newsroom around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday as multiple area fire departments responded to Northway Road. An official told abc27 around noon that the house is completely […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Third victim dies in Covington Township house fire

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A third victim has died after a deadly house fire killed two other family members, Monday evening in Lackawanna County. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, three family members died, Ira Nafus, 86, Carol Nafus, 79, and Bryan Nafus, 39, died as a result of inhalation of products of […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two dead, one injured after blaze in Covington Township

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead and one is in the hospital after a fire in Lackawanna county. Covington Independent Fire Company responded to a house fire just after 5:00 p.m. Monday evening. Upon arrival, Chief Brad Jones said the house was fully engulfed in flames. An initial search of the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multiple vehicles stolen in Northumberland County

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say several vehicles were stolen from a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP says between December 11 at 11:00 p.m., and December 12 at 5:30 a.m., one or more people stole a 2021 black and tan Can-Am Maverick off-road vehicle, a 2020 white, International CV515 […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County fire leaves one dead, three displaced

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead and three are displaced after a fire in Luzerne County Saturday night. First responders say they were called around 10:20 p.m. to a reported structure fire with entrapment in the 200 block of East Union Street, Nanticoke. The Nanticoke Fire Department tells Eyewitness News […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man dies from injuries sustained in Schuylkill Co. crash

WEST PENN TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One person is dead as a result of a crash in Schuylkill County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, Craig Mittl, 59, was pronounced dead on Friday, December 9th at 8 PM at the Good Shepard Rehab Hospital in Allentown. Officials...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Is running over a fire hose illegal?

One in critical condition after being hit by vehicle. One in critical condition after being hit by vehicle. Luzerne County Board of Elections member speaks out. Luzerne County Board of Elections member speaks out. Badges and Boots Campaign marches on. Badges and Boots Campaign marches on. Fracking company to resume...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

First ever regional police force to hit the streets in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History is being made in Luzerne County as the first-ever Regional Police Department is about to hit the streets. The new department will combine five police departments into one. This will be the headquarters for the new Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, the former home of the State Police Troop P. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard. According to our media partner, the Times Leader, a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart across the boulevard was hit just before 8:00 p.m. The victim was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley. The vehicle […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Scranton Fire Department debuts new rescue truck

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Fire Department put a new rescue truck into service on Monday. The state-of-the-art vehicle purchased back in 2020, comes with advanced steering, devices to protect firefighters from cancer-causing containments, new lighting technology to keep a dark scene well-lit for extended periods of time, and a special warning system […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County woman dead after two-car-crash

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an 88-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash in Luzerne County. Police said they responded to the scene of a two-car crash at 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, an 88-year-old woman pulled her car out onto South Township Boulevard from Chestnut Street and was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pocono Mountain officer assaulted during drug overdose investigation

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted while responding to an apparent drug overdose. It happened Saturday in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Coolbaugh Township. Officers responded to the reported magic mushroom overdose and were informed that Dakota Ditmars was...
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

WBRE

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy