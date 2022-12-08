ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Thousands of Balloons Will Take Over One Wisconsin Venue in 2023, and You Need to See It!

The Big Balloon Build is coming to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in March of 2023, and I guarantee you have never seen anything quite like this!. From Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26, 2023, Covenant Harbor in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin will be transformed into an enchanting scene filled with over 100,000 balloons, but now the question is, what exactly is the Big Balloon Build?
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Illinois Radio Personality Exposed In Viral TikTok At Popular Holiday Parade

Ever been called out for something for the entire internet to see? Well, it happened to me and it was all caught on video at the Stroll on State parade in Rockford, Illinois. My sister, Kristen, is a very popular creator on TikTok. With over 330,000 followers and a fanbase that fully supports her publicly "consensually doxxing" people, it was only a matter of time that she exposes me, her baby sister.
ROCKFORD, IL
Illinois Groomer Speaks Out After Backlash From Dyeing Dog’s Fur

Recently, I wrote about a Rockford woman, Ashley Spielmann, who went viral on TikTok for dyeing her miniature Schnauzer's fur like the Grinch. Now, the groomer speaks out. After I shared the TikTok video that racked up over 10 million views in just a few days, people had A LOT to say about the dog owner and the groomer for dyeing a miniature Schnauzer's fur for the holidays.
ROCKFORD, IL
Win Tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters in Rockford!

97ZOK and The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike's Subs are pairing up to give you and your kid the chance of a lifetime. 97ZOK and The Harlem Globetrotters are giving 1 child and their friend (6-12 years old) an opportunity to sit under the baskets during the pregame warm-up as well as bring their family to the game!
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford, IL
