FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
Survey Website Names This Illinois-Made Frozen Pizza As The Best
When I was a kid, I didn't even know that you could actually get a pizza from a restaurant. It's not that I'd never had pizza, it's just that the only kind I'd ever had seemed to magically appear out of our own oven, and only on occasional Sunday nights.
Thousands of Balloons Will Take Over One Wisconsin Venue in 2023, and You Need to See It!
The Big Balloon Build is coming to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in March of 2023, and I guarantee you have never seen anything quite like this!. From Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26, 2023, Covenant Harbor in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin will be transformed into an enchanting scene filled with over 100,000 balloons, but now the question is, what exactly is the Big Balloon Build?
Check Out These New Outdoor Dining Snow globes at One Popular Resort in Wisconsin
Dining in outdoor igloos was SOOO last winter, so this year you need to check out the new Snow Globe dining experience at The Ridge in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin!. When I saw that photo come across my Facebook news feed this morning, I automatically needed to know more... Is it...
Illinois Crowns Hallmark Classic as Best Christmas Movie Of All Time
We all have a favorite Christmas movie. Does your happen to be Illinois' favorite?. If it were me, I would've guessed 'Elf', 'A Charlie Brown Christmas', or 'The Grinch' as Illinois' favorite, but I guessed wrong - so far off. The most popular Christmas movie in Illinois is undoubtedly the...
Did Rockford, Illinois Aldi Stores Stop Selling Skim Milk?
I will admit that I don't get to Aldi as much as I used to now that we live outside of Rockford, but for the last few months when I've stopped at a store I walk out of there with no milk. Why?. Here's the thing, my family drinks a...
Illinois Radio Personality Exposed In Viral TikTok At Popular Holiday Parade
Ever been called out for something for the entire internet to see? Well, it happened to me and it was all caught on video at the Stroll on State parade in Rockford, Illinois. My sister, Kristen, is a very popular creator on TikTok. With over 330,000 followers and a fanbase that fully supports her publicly "consensually doxxing" people, it was only a matter of time that she exposes me, her baby sister.
Illinois Groomer Speaks Out After Backlash From Dyeing Dog’s Fur
Recently, I wrote about a Rockford woman, Ashley Spielmann, who went viral on TikTok for dyeing her miniature Schnauzer's fur like the Grinch. Now, the groomer speaks out. After I shared the TikTok video that racked up over 10 million views in just a few days, people had A LOT to say about the dog owner and the groomer for dyeing a miniature Schnauzer's fur for the holidays.
Downtown Shop is the Biggest ‘Hidden Gem’ in Illinois for the Holidays
Next time you're searching for the perfect gift, drive downtown to J.R. Kortman Center for Design, you'll be sure to find what you need. It's the most wonderful time of the year right? And the busiest and most stressful and the most expensive... because the bulk of the month you're shopping for the perfect gift!
Win Tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters in Rockford!
97ZOK and The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike's Subs are pairing up to give you and your kid the chance of a lifetime. 97ZOK and The Harlem Globetrotters are giving 1 child and their friend (6-12 years old) an opportunity to sit under the baskets during the pregame warm-up as well as bring their family to the game!
