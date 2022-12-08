Read full article on original website
CNBC
10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring right now—some jobs pay $100K
If you're hoping to travel the world while working — or just never commute to an office again — consider a work-from-anywhere job. Although remote work has become a standard option for many professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most remote work policies still fall short of offering total flexibility.
‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money
Workers are keeping their digital nomad lives a secret from their bosses. Some remote workers are playing hooky from their company’s homebase these days, and bosses are catching on. The pandemic challenged the idea that the office was an important fixture of the workplace as people working from home...
The Great Disconnect: Remote positions drying up as growing number of U.S. workers want to toil from home
Thanks to the pandemic, millions found out working from home, for them, really works. Now, remote gig opportunities are shrinking even as interest continues to rise.
These 20 companies are hiring a ton of tech workers
Even as big tech names like Twitter are laying off employees, firms like Deloitte and PwC are still looking for tech workers, according to Indeed.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Laid-off Tech Worker Says She Was Barred From Warning Others Their Jobs Were in Jeopardy
If you're lucky enough, your company's values and perceptions on the way operations should run align with yours. But sometimes you hear stories about the ways businesses expect workers to behave and your immediate reaction is: "Yeah there's no way that is going to fly." Article continues below advertisement. Unfortunately,...
10 Jobs That Make $80 an Hour (or More)
In the United States, the median salary is currently $54,134 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Doing the math, that averages out to about $28/hour. See: What Is the Minimum Salary...
The biggest criticism of remote workers is actually false, and it shows quiet quitting is a lie
Forget quiet quitting—employees working from home have become more engaged, a new study finds.
Domestic Workers Hold The Most Jobs in These 12 States
Domestic workers clean houses, cook meals, care for children, and provide in-home aid to frail older adults. For many families, the service they provide is incalculable. All told, 2.2 million people across the U.S., mostly women, work in this field, yet that figure is likely an undercount because many are paid “under the table” and […]
Working one day a week in person might be the key to happier, more productive employees
The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a global shift to remote work, with the latest evidence suggesting almost half of workers in Canada are still regularly working remotely. Employers are grappling with how to strike the right balance between flexibility for work from home and expectations for in-person time together. In November, Elon Musk announced the end of remote work at Twitter — a move 80 per cent of Canadians said would cause them to quit. Some of Canada’s largest companies are taking diverging approaches, from Shopify’s “work anywhere” policy to some of the big banks moving to two or three in-person days...
Stimulus Update: This Major American City Wants to Send $500 Monthly Payments to Its Residents
Low-income St. Louis families may be in for 18 months of guaranteed payments.
Remote employee engagement has increased since 2020, report suggests
Story at a glance New data suggest employees are successfully adapting to remote work, as online meetings have become more efficient, spontaneous and frequent since 2020. That’s according to information gathered from 10 different companies using three different meeting platforms. The findings indicate workers may be compensating for the loss of in-person interaction and engaging…
CoinTelegraph
Many Koinly staff point to poor communication, CEO in global layoffs
Crypto tax firm Koinly announced cuts of up to 14% of its global team in response to the “intensifying bear market” — but many employees have pushed back against this narrative. In a Dec. 6 announcement, Koinly founder and CEO Robin Singh said the crypto market downturn...
thepennyhoarder.com
High School Grads: Work as a Remote Payroll Analyst for Telus International
Telus International, a digital customer experience innovator, is hiring a payroll analyst to work full time from anywhere in the United States. You will be reviewing payroll-related tickets, processing payroll and creating Enterprise Interface Builder (EIB) files to be submitted to the Workday system. You must have a high school...
Dairy Management CEO received $2.68 million pay package in his last year on job
The former top executive of the marketing group that dairy farmers are required to fund raked in nearly $2.7 million in pay and benefits in 2021, his last year with the nonprofit, according to IRS records. Thomas Gallagher, Dairy Management Inc.'s ex-CEO, received $612,504 in salary that year and $731,601...
In the midst of Amazon's record layoffs, corporate employees of the company float a forbidden word: Union
Amazon is undergoing the largest corporate layoffs in its history, reportedly shedding 10,000 employees. Job cuts, and a lack of communication from leadership, have sent many employees into a tailspin of anxiety. A small group of corporate Amazon staff is discussing unionizing, according to messages seen by Insider. Anxiety generated...
Northeastern States: Which Economies Are Failing & Which Are Thriving?
More than 17% of the U.S. population lives in the Northeast, according to Statista. Known for cold winters, big cities and expensive living, the Northeast is a nine-state region that the U.S. Census...
industrytoday.com
Signs That a Big, New Jobs Problem is Back
Manufacturing employment hiring has slowed in recent months but the quality of the new jobs being created has been deteriorating lately too. In yesterday’s post on the latest official U.S. jobs report (for November), I noted that monthly manufacturing employment creation and overall net new hiring have both slowed in recent months. But an even more serious problem could be lurking in the details of this release: The quality of the new jobs being created has been deteriorating lately, too.
