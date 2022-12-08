ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
24/7 Wall St.

Domestic Workers Hold The Most Jobs in These 12 States

Domestic workers clean houses, cook meals, care for children, and provide in-home aid to frail older adults. For many families, the service they provide is incalculable. All told, 2.2 million people across the U.S., mostly women, work in this field, yet that figure is likely an undercount because many are paid “under the table” and […]
MAINE STATE
TheConversationCanada

Working one day a week in person might be the key to happier, more productive employees

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a global shift to remote work, with the latest evidence suggesting almost half of workers in Canada are still regularly working remotely. Employers are grappling with how to strike the right balance between flexibility for work from home and expectations for in-person time together. In November, Elon Musk announced the end of remote work at Twitter — a move 80 per cent of Canadians said would cause them to quit. Some of Canada’s largest companies are taking diverging approaches, from Shopify’s “work anywhere” policy to some of the big banks moving to two or three in-person days...
The Hill

Remote employee engagement has increased since 2020, report suggests

Story at a glance New data suggest employees are successfully adapting to remote work, as online meetings have become more efficient, spontaneous and frequent since 2020. That’s according to information gathered from 10 different companies using three different meeting platforms.  The findings indicate workers may be compensating for the loss of in-person interaction and engaging…
CoinTelegraph

Many Koinly staff point to poor communication, CEO in global layoffs

Crypto tax firm Koinly announced cuts of up to 14% of its global team in response to the “intensifying bear market” — but many employees have pushed back against this narrative. In a Dec. 6 announcement, Koinly founder and CEO Robin Singh said the crypto market downturn...
thepennyhoarder.com

High School Grads: Work as a Remote Payroll Analyst for Telus International

Telus International, a digital customer experience innovator, is hiring a payroll analyst to work full time from anywhere in the United States. You will be reviewing payroll-related tickets, processing payroll and creating Enterprise Interface Builder (EIB) files to be submitted to the Workday system. You must have a high school...
industrytoday.com

Signs That a Big, New Jobs Problem is Back

Manufacturing employment hiring has slowed in recent months but the quality of the new jobs being created has been deteriorating lately too. In yesterday’s post on the latest official U.S. jobs report (for November), I noted that monthly manufacturing employment creation and overall net new hiring have both slowed in recent months. But an even more serious problem could be lurking in the details of this release: The quality of the new jobs being created has been deteriorating lately, too.
